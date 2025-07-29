7 of the Worst Moving Mistakes I've Learned About From Estate Agents That Have Changed How I'll Prep for a Big House Move Forever

Besides planning all the beautiful elements of design you're going to bring into a new home, there are plenty of boring yet incredibly important tasks to complete.

Once you've decided to move into a new place, the next step is to create a moving checklist. But as you note down things you should do, it's essential to understand what not to do as well.

I spoke to a couple of moving experts, and they have outlined some of the worst moving mistakes you can make and why you should avoid them at all costs. Here's what you should know.

1. Forgetting to Declutter First

DO INSTEAD: Pare back your belongings well before your pack up. (Image credit: David Straight. Design: Young+Richards)

The first step to conquer, once you've decided on moving homes, is to declutter before you pack. Realtor Fiona Dogan tells me that not purging your home in advance is an unfortunately common moving mistake.

"Don’t waste time and money moving expired pantry goods, outgrown kids’ items, outdated paperwork, or furniture that won’t fit or suit your new home," says Fiona. "Many people hold on to things for sentimental reasons, but styles change, and spaces vary."

Hence, she explains that it’s always better to edit before you move. And if you're moving to a smaller home, it's especially important to learn how to declutter to downsize.

2. Falling for Moving Scams

DO INSTEAD: Do your due diligence before settling on a moving company to accompany your transition to a fresh home. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

When I think of things I wish I knew before shifting homes, this is one moving mistake that can cause more harm than just last-minute packing. And moving expert Ashlyn Kreshel tells me that moving scams are more common than people realize.

"You should be extremely cautious of companies that request full payment upfront and only accept cash, or movers who have vague contact information and no insurance," she warns.

"Always check reviews, confirm licensing, and ask detailed questions before booking a moving company. Taking these precautions can help you avoid costly setbacks."

3. Packing Critical Items in Boxes

DO INSTEAD: Keep a first-night box or a personal bag handy. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Lot 1 Design)

If you're not packing a first-night box, you're making a moving mistake that will set you back the moment you step foot into your brand-new living space. And that's why Fiona states that it's a bad idea to box up your critical items with the rest of your belongings.

"I recommend keeping essentials like your car keys, house keys, and chargers with you on moving day so you’re not frantically searching for them," she suggests.

By organizing all-important belongings within reach, you'll feel so much more in control during your shift. And if you'd prefer to keep these items easily accessible, you can also add them to a personal overnight bag.

4. Inefficient Packing

DO INSTEAD: Take the time to pack your home strategically for easy unpacking. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

According to Ashlyn, improper packing can lead to broken items, wasted space, and unnecessary stress. So if you're throwing a moving party, this faux pas can be avoided by briefing your invitees ahead of taping up your storage boxes.

"Use small boxes for heavy items and large boxes for lighter belongings. When loading the truck, place heavy boxes on the bottom and fragile items on top to prevent damage," she says.

"I find that packing strategically will help you protect your items while simultaneously making the most of your space and resources."

5. Assuming Everything Moves With You

DO INSTEAD: Be honest with yourself about what will follow you to your new home. (Image credit: Nicholas Caldwell. Design: Matters & Made)

When deciding what not to pack when moving, bulky furniture is almost always at the top of the list. But there are a few other items that might not work in your new home.

"Assuming your current furniture and decor will work in your next home is a big moving mistake," says Fiona. "Rooms vary in size and style, and large pieces, dated artwork, or certain heirlooms may feel out of place."

She advises anyone due for a move to be realistic about what will work in their new space. Landing on an interior design style pre-shift can aid with this step.

6. Moving Without Managing Utilities

DO INSTEAD: Set up your utilities before you move for a comfortable shift. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

With plenty of things to worry about as you decide to transfer your life to a new address, your utilities might be further down on your list of priorities. But Fiona suggests prioritizing this task for an effortless shift.

"Forgetting to transfer utilities is a very popular moving mistake," says Fiona. "Make sure gas, electricity, water, Wi-Fi, and TV services are set up at your new home before you arrive so you can settle in comfortably."

Among the items you should unpack upon moving, toiletries will likely be one of the first home categories to be transferred from box to shelf. And since a warm bath is the best way to unwind after a tiresome moving day, you'll need your utilities up and working. Not to mention the need for a fan to keep you cool as you set up your space.

7. Poor Time Management

DO INSTEAD: Avoid procrastination and account for extra time in case of any unforeseen hiccups. (Image credit: David Butler)

"One of the most common moving mistakes is underestimating how long a move actually takes," states Ashlyn. "Without a proper timeline, it’s easy to fall behind, causing delays in truck rentals, move-out deadlines, or even missed closings."

She recommends creating a clear moving plan with buffer time built in for unexpected setbacks like weather or late movers. Identifying the best time to move house can also help with this setback.

And, trust me, if you're moving during winter, you'll want to plan with extra time to spare on account of rain, snow, and other seasonal consequences that could get in the way of a swift shift.

Books to Help You Move

FAQs

What's the Hardest Room to Pack When Moving?

Ashlyn tells me the hardest room to pack is often the garage or home gym. She explains that these spaces often feature a mix of bulky, heavy, and oddly shaped items that require extra care and planning.

"In the garage, you’re often dealing with tools, yard equipment, paint, and other hazardous materials that may need special handling or can't be moved at all. Similarly, home gyms include large machines like treadmills or weight racks that need to be disassembled and carefully wrapped to prevent damage or injury," she notes.

"These rooms are also commonly left until the end of the packing process, which can make them even more overwhelming. Planning ahead, using the right equipment, and asking for help are key to packing these spaces safely and efficiently."

On a more positive note, if you're moving house soon, one of the best things to look forward to is a housewarming party. And if you prefer to begin your new chapter with a marker event, there is a map of housewarming rituals from around the world to take inspiration from.