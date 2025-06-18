7 Outdoor Hosting Mistakes to Avoid (Especially in Hot Weather) — And Tips for a Successful Summer Soirée

Even if it doesn't feel like it just yet (sorry, Brits), the season for outdoor hosting is upon us. You might be hosting a barbecue, putting together a sophisticated cocktail party, or celebrating a laid-back housewarming for your nearest and dearest. Whatever the occasion, you'll need to make sure your hosting game is on point (come rain or shine).

When planning garden party ideas, the vibe tends to be more relaxed than a formal indoor dinner, but that doesn't mean you can make any less effort. When organizing an open-air event, there are so many places you can go wrong, from failing to prepare for the weather to a lack of seating. To host a successful outdoor soirée, it's important you know which mistakes to avoid to keep everyone comfortable and entertained.

To help you pull off an unforgettable event (one where guests don't end up making excuses to leave early), we asked some designers and hosting experts which common missteps you need to be wary of. Here are seven mistakes to avoid and what to do instead for an outdoor party that earns you serious kudos.

1. Ignoring Flow and Layout

DO INSTEAD: Make sure there's a cohesive flow around your garden, including separate areas for both dining and relaxing (if you can) (Image credit: Jeffrey Brian Reimer. Design: Kate Anne Designs)

When hosting indoors, the flow and layout of your space are generally pre-determined. You might move your dining table away from the wall or add a few more chairs to your living room, but the rest generally stays the same. When hosting outdoors, however, we typically have more space to play with, meaning more freedom to plan a suitable layout — and yet, so many of us fail to optimize our outdoor space, wasting its potential.

"Crowding furniture or creating awkward traffic paths can make guests feel boxed in or confused about where to go," explains interior designer Julie K. Beuerlein. The key, she says, is to think like a host and a designer when setting out your modern outdoor furniture. "Arrange seating in conversational clusters with enough space to move around, and anchor your layout with rugs or planters to create natural zones like dining, lounging, bar, etc."

If you're feeding your guests, Brittny Button, founder of Button Atelier, says a "self-serve" set-up might be best suited for your space. "Have drink and food stations with a separate set of flatware, cutlery, and glasses so that guests can come and go as they please," she suggests. Don't forget to focus on the aesthetics as well as the function. "Theming these areas makes the discovery feel like destinations," adds Brittny. "For instance, the seafood section could be the ‘Amalfi Coast’ with a mix of royal blue glassware and yellow melamine dishes to give a distinct feeling, interplaying with blue and yellow floral napkins."

John Lewis ANYDAY Graded Stripe Indoor/outdoor Rug £70 at John Lewis Size: 150 x 90cm

2. Forgetting Shade

DO INSTEAD: If you don't have a permanent structure like a pergola, consider a large cantilever umbrella, pretty parasols, or a canvas canopy to keep guests out of the sun (Image credit: Design: Arne Jensen / Photography: Lara Kimmerer)

Fair weather is always preferable when hosting outdoors, but to make entertaining in your garden more comfortable during hot weather, you'll need to provide plenty of shade. "Leaving guests exposed to harsh sun or stiff chairs kills the vibe fast," says Julie, who suggests adding a tailored umbrella or even chic canvas sails to your backyard.

"You set a beautiful table, but no one wants to sit at it because the sun’s beating down," adds events organizer Jeannine Rose, founder of Sweet Humble Home. "Even just a few umbrellas or hanging fabric can help people actually enjoy the setup." Of course, you can't cover every inch of your garden, so it's best to prioritize the areas where people gather. You should also make use of any permanent structures, such as pergolas or even trees, to keep guests cool and comfortable.

Julie Beuerlein Founder & Principal Designer, JKB Home Design Inspired by traditional lines and classical silhouettes, Julie loves fusing vintage pieces, color, and pattern to create elegantly layered spaces that stand the test of time.

3. Not Preparing for the Weather

DO INSTEAD: Ensure there's cover to offer protection from unexpected rain as well as shade from the sun (Image credit: Grillo)

On a similar note, remember to plan for changes in the weather. A beautiful sunny afternoon can soon be disrupted by clouds, wind, or a plummet in temperature come nightfall. One of the most common outdoor hosting mistakes is forgetting shelter, blankets, or shade cover to keep guests happy no matter what the weather throws.

Brittny recommends having a Plan B to anticipate inclement weather, adding that it also helps with the segue into the evening. For example, consider setting up your garden room or conservatory in case you need to escape a downpour, or lay logs on your fire pit in preparation for the evening, with throw blankets dotted around the rest of the space. "If I’m having close friends over, I often set out sweaters, hoodies, or cardigans for each guest and hang them on the back of their chairs with a name tag," says Brittny. "The clothing serves a dual purpose for guests to stay warm and acts as a unique place card of sorts."

4. Failing to Prioritize Comfort

DO INSTEAD: Incorporate throw blankets, cushions, and even an outdoor rug to keep guests warm and cozy throughout your event (Image credit: Design: Andrea Lackie / Photography: James Furman)

An outdoor garden party doesn't need to be any less comfortable than a shindig under your roof. The mistake comes when hosts forget to layer an outside set-up with cushions, throws, and rugs. Your garden chair might be less comfortable than your living room sofa, but add a few pillows and your guests won't want to leave. "I always keep cushions or throws nearby if people want them, and it makes a big difference," says Jeannine.

Remember to consider elderly guests or children when planning your seating arrangements, adapting table or chair heights as needed. And don't forget to provide separate areas for guests to chat, relax, or mingle while standing up.

Take inspiration from fully kitted-out outdoor living room ideas and include a dining area, a bar, and a cozy spot to sit so that there's something for everyone. "Offer a variety of seating options, some situated around a table, conversational nooks of at least two chairs and a low height coffee table, benches, quiet mini chairs, and end tables," suggests Brittny. "For kids, having large throw pillows on the grass, blankets, and trays with compartments is a must."

Jeannine M. Rose Founder, Sweet Humble Home Jeannine is passionate about turning simple moments into unforgettable experiences. Since 2015, she's been sharing her journey as a hostess extraordinaire and a home decorating enthusiast. Her work has been showcased in Women's World Magazine, First for Women, The Spruce, Home & Garden, Southern Living, Apartment Therapy, and Porch.

MADE.com Samaya Outdoor Garden Lounge Chair in Green Stripe View at MADE.com

5. Skimping on Lighting

DO INSTEAD: As well as string lights (which are decorative, but not especially functional) dot some portable table lamps around your space for a seamless transition into the evening (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

If you're planning an event that runs into the evening, don't forget to include garden lighting ideas for when night falls. "People forget how fast it gets dark," says Jeannine. "Even a few candles or string lights change the vibe entirely."

Julie notes that you might need more lighting options than originally anticipated. "Relying solely on overhead lights — or forgetting lighting altogether — leaves guests in the dark," Julie notes. This advice still applies if you planned for your soirée to end by 5 PM — the best parties run on far longer than initially planned.

To keep things both functional and stylish, be sure to layer your lighting. A single set of string lights hung on your fence isn't going to illuminate your entire garden. It's worth turning lights on in any adjoining rooms to offer a soft glow that spills out onto your lawn or patio come dusk. "Outside, use a mix of string lights, lanterns, sconces, and candles for that soft California glow," says Julie, adding that rechargeable cordless lights are great for tabletops.

Pooky Lighting Twinky Rechargeable Table Lamp in Black With a Brass Hood View at Pooky

6. Matching the Theme to "Matchy"

DO INSTEAD: Choose a mix of furniture and decorations for better visual appeal. The color theme running through this outdoor furniture set keeps it cohesive enough, while the sofa, chairs, and table all feel distinct and visually different (Image credit: Design: Rosanna Bassford, Memmo Interiors / Photography: Helynn Ospina)

Hosting outdoors doesn't mean you can compromise on style. We all know that a cohesive theme can help ensure your patio, deck, or lawn set-up looks beautifully curated, but don't make the mistake of making things to "matchy-matchy", say experts.

"Buying everything from one patio set makes the space feel flat and impersonal," says Julie. She advises mixing materials and silhouettes, just as you would do inside your home, to make your space more visually impactful. "Pair a tailored teak dining table with woven chairs or toss classic striped pillows onto a linen sofa," she says. "Your outdoor space should be treated as an extension of your home — so decorate it as such."

That being said, be wary of taking things too far in the opposite direction. It's still important that your space looks thoughtfully curated and not "hodge-podge". "There’s a fine line between eclectic and just scattered," explains Jeannine. "Pulling one or two colors from the surroundings or repeating a texture helps it feel pulled together."

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Bianca Rattan and Woven Resin Coffee Table View at La Redoute

7. Overlooking the Details

DO INSTEAD: Include small details like a tablecloth help to enhance your set-up (Image credit: Birdie Fortescue x Butter Wakefield / Photography: Boz Gagovski)

Lastly, don't overlook the finer details as this can result in a space that looks unfinished. An outdoor table setting idea without a centerpiece, for example, can look lackluster, as does an outdoor kitchen without a few bar stools to create that convivial feel. "Neglecting those small but mighty design choices like outdoor-friendly dinnerware, music, or even planters can make the space feel incomplete," says Julie.

"Skipping a tablecloth or runner makes everything feel unfinished," adds Jeannine. "It doesn’t have to be fancy — something with a little texture or color goes a long way outside." Interior designer Maren Baker also notes some more practical elements that are often forgotten about, emphasizing the importance of having plenty of pitchers of water and other beverages dotted around the space "No one wants to have to hustle back inside every time your guests need more water," she says.

Marks and Spencer Gingham Wipe Clean Tablecloth View at M&S



Garden parties are often the highlight of the season, but don't let any hosting faux pas let you down. Give your alfresco set-up as much care and attention as you would an indoor dinner party and avoid these common mistakes if you want to be the host with the most this summer.