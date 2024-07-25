Garden Party Ideas — 8 Ways to Decorate Your Yard That Makes It Welcoming to Summer Guests

It's warm out, the days are getting longer, and our flourishing gardens are basically beckoning us to come and spend more time outdoors. Thankfully, there are plenty of garden party ideas that can help you do just that; making the most of your outdoor spaces and the distinctively relaxed environment they provide.

"Entertaining in the garden offers unique opportunities and challenges when compared to hosting inside," says Cameron Forbes, experienced event planner and founder of NYC-based Forbes Functions. "The garden's natural beauty serves as a stunning backdrop, reducing the need for elaborate decorations, but outdoor dining ideas also require more consideration for weather condition and potential pests."

From twinkling lights that will help guide the way for guests, to considered and comfortable seating arrangements, stylish ways to present food and drinks, and table setting themes that embrace the unique outdoor setting, below we've shared eight garden party ideas to inspire your summer.

1. GUIDE THE WAY WITH LANTERNS

(Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Susan Skornicka)

"Proper garden lighting can create a magical ambiance for an evening garden party," says event planner Cameron Forbes. But it's also a practical requirement when entertaining outdoors (unless you want your soirée to end as soon as the sun goes down).

"Lanterns, whether hanging or placed on tables, add a warm and inviting feel," Cameron adds. They also work particularly well when lining a garden path, drawing attention to stairs or any other potential hazards.

2. ADD SPARKLE WITH FESTOON LIGHTS

(Image credit: Design: Kate Anne Designs/Photography Jeffrey Brian Riemer)

Festoon or backyard string lights are also a popular choice for garden party lighting. "They offer a soft, twinkling glow that enhances the garden's natural beauty," says Cameron. And there are plenty of ways to use them — whether that's wrapped around the trunk and branches of a tree, strung across your seating area, or draped the length of your outdoor table.

"Combining different types of lighting can create layers of illumination, making the space feel cozy and enchanting," adds Cameron. "Consider up-lighting trees or including floating candles in a pool or pond for a more dramatic effect."

3. TIE YOUR GARDEN PARTY TOGETHER WITH A THEME

(Image credit: Lele Fain Photography. Styling: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

Selecting a theme for your garden party is one way to elevate the experience for your guests. It can tie together all the elements of your outdoor event, from the food you serve, to the drinks, decorations and even the dress code.

Former event planner and experienced entertainer Mary Hollis Huddleston loves a backyard movie night theme. "There are countless affordable sources for outdoor screens [like this inflatable 16ft screen from Amazon], projectors and speakers that allow you to show movies comfortably all summer long," she says. "I like to set-up a popcorn bar, where guests can mix popcorn with their favorite candy."

Cameron has also come across a number of creative garden party ideas throughout her career as an event planner, from a classic English-style tea party with delicate china, tiered trays and floral tablecloths, to Italian-inspired soirées that "transport guests with olive branches, citrus fruits and rustic wooden elements, capturing the spirit of la dolce vita."

4. DRESS YOUR TABLE TO IMPRESS

(Image credit: Lele Fain Photography. Styling: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

For seated events, a theme can also help you curate your all-important outdoor table setting. "Start with a table setting that reflects the theme, using linens, dinnerware, and glassware that complements your overall vision," says Cameron. "Personal touches such as custom name cards or themed party favors will also make guests feel extra special."

Mary recommends using florals and fresh foliage to inspire your garden party table setting, embracing the world around you. "Let the natural beauty of the outdoor environment inspire the rest of your decor," she says. "If you are hosting a garden party in the spring and summer, lean into bolder, brighter colors in your table centerpieces. For fall, let the warm, autumnal colors around you inspire you."

And that can be more literal than you think. "I love cutting flowers and greenery from my own yard to use in my floral centerpieces," says Mary. "That includes white and green hydrangea in the summer months, and magnolia branches in winter."

5. KEEP GUESTS REFRESHED WITH A GARDEN BAR

(Image credit: Scott Shrader)

Rather than having your guests continuously walking in and out of your home in order to refresh their drinks, another popular garden party idea is setting out an alfresco drink station. "Interactive food and drink stations, like a DIY spritz bar or grazing table, not only look appealing, but engage guests, adding an element of fun and personalization to the party," says Cameron.

Whether set up in an outdoor kitchen, backyard bar or on a more temporary table, you'll want to make sure you have everything they'll need: clean glasses, fresh ice, a cocktail shaker, spirits, mixers, water, tea towels for spills, and any special garnishes.

Mary likes to include little thoughtful touches that make for memorable moments for guests like freezing edible flowers in the ice-cubes. "For one of my outdoor Fourth of July celebrations, I used bomb pops as drink floaters in each guest’s specialty cocktail," she shares. "The red, white and blue colors of the popsicles were the perfect addition to all the other Fourth of July table décor and an unexpected treat for the adult guests."

6. GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR FOOD PRESENTATION

(Image credit: Lele Fain Photography. Styling: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

You'll also want to consider how you're serving and presenting food at your garden party. "Food presentation is everything when it comes to an outdoor garden party," says Mary. "The more you can give the eyes something to feast upon, the better."

"Natural elements such as wood serving boards, wicker baskets and fresh flowers can seamlessly blend your menu with the outdoor setting," says Cameron, who also recommends thinking about color co-ordination, and using seasonal fruit and vegetables as part of your display. "I recommend serving easy-to-eat finger food for a garden party, such as tea sandwiches, pinwheels, charcuterie, and crudité," she adds.

Another unique challenge when entertaining outdoors is working around unpredictable weather and potential pests, so you'll also want to make sure nothing is sitting in the sun for too long, or left exposed to pesky flies and midges. You can find plenty of stylish mesh food covers and fly fans (like this one from Amazon), that will not only look good, but show your guests you've considered all the details.

7. CREATE A COMFORTABLE SEATING ARRANGEMENT

(Image credit: Vanessa Lentine. Design: Pure Salt Interiors)

Even though you're hosting outside, you still want to make sure guests are comfortable, which means a considered outdoor furniture layout plan is an essential garden party idea. "Providing various seating options, such as picnic blankets, low tables with floor cushions, as well as more traditional dining tables with chairs allow guests to choose their preferred spot," says Cameron.

But it's not just the type of seating you provide, but how it's arranged that can elevate the experience of your guests. "Circular seating arrangements encourage conversation and create an intimate atmosphere, while one long communal table can foster a sense of togetherness and curate a more dramatic look," adds Cameron.

Add extra comfort with outdoor cushions and throws in case it gets cold, and make sure you consider the size of your space — don't overcrowd it with seating, ensuring guests can easily flow and move throughout at all times.

8. STAY WARM (AND DETER BUGS) WITH AN OUTDOOR FIRE PIT

(Image credit: Dobbies)

With garden parties, you're more susceptible to constantly changing weather patterns, so it's wise to be prepared for all possibilities. Outdoor firepits not only provide added warmth when needed, but also an almost mesmerizing atmosphere for guests.

And did you know firepits can also help keep pesky pests like mosquitoes and other flying bugs away from your garden party? You can sometimes find firestarter logs that contain citronella oil, and burning cedar also naturally deters mosquitoes.

Similarly, burning certain herbs can be a way to get rid of mosquitos naturally. Adding rosemary, sage, lavender and mint to your firepit is believed to have pest-deterring qualities, not to mention a lovely smell. (Otherwise, there is always citronella candles.)

To take your outdoor firepit one step further, why not set up a DIY S'mores or marshmallow station beside it for guests to help themselves to for something sweet at the end of the night.

What makes a great garden party is the little details. It's thinking about making your guests comfortable from the second they step foot into your garden to the moment right before they leave — whether that's by providing comfortable seating, refreshments and a certain ambiance.

"Garden parties often allow for more casual, relaxed gatherings where guests can wander and mingle freely," says Cameron. But on the other hand, "Outdoor events also require more consideration for weather conditions and potential pests. Preparing for these differences and planning accordingly will help ensure a successful and enjoyable garden party."