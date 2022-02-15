Best Bluetooth speaker: the best wireless speakers for music, podcasts and more

The best Bluetooth speakers serve as an entertainment hub for the home, easily connected to your smartphone, TV, or laptop for on-demand music, podcasts, and anything else you want to listen to. Eclipsed slightly by the allure of smart speakers, high-quality Bluetooth speakers are making something of a comeback.

This is thanks in part to luxury brands including Bowers & Wilkens or Bang & Olufsen, as well as iconic companies like Marshall and Audio Pro, investing heavily in high-end, high-quality speakers that have all the latest technology without compromising on the sense of style that makes them so popular.

So, it's not a choice between smart or analog - Bluetooth speakers sit perfectly in the middle ground, with many also allowing you to take your audio outside or on the go, and including - yes - Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility. You can take a look at our guide to the best smart speakers if this interests you.

For now, though, keep reading to see how we ranked the best Bluetooth speakers.

The best Bluetooth speakers in 2022

If you're into your music then you'll instantly recognize the gorgeous Marshall iconography on the Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker. Having invested heavily in home speakers over the last few years, Marshall certainly hasn't compromised in the style department for its Bluetooth offerings.

The good news is that it also sounds fantastic, and gives you greater control over your audio than other Bluetooth speakers even consider. As a result, this is less of an occasional speaker to power up when you're doing the dishes and more like something that you can use as your main music device.

The black leather look with fabric grille and rose gold controls is a classic for a reason and adds a real luxury feel to the speaker. The abundance of physical buttons also makes it much easier to control than those speakers that rely on app control.

The device is also available as an Alexa speaker. We tested this version, and you can read our full review of the Marshall Stanmore II Voice for more.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

2. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge Best Bluetooth speaker for Alexa Specifications Multi-room?: Yes Smart?: Works with Alexa Dimensions: 9.1 x 9.4 x 17.3in Weight: 14.1lbs

With its striking design and the cred that comes with the Bowers & Wilkins branding, the Formation Wedge has carved out a place in the Bluetooth speaker market. It's not the only high-end music speaker out there, but it's one that will perform brilliantly and look great on the sideboard.

The slightly awkward elliptical design may pose a problem if you don't have the perfectly angled place for it to live, but those who do can enjoy its distinctive appearance and enhanced audio power. The Wedge also acts as a smart speaker if you already have an Alexa device in the house, so you can ask your assistant to control it using just your voice.

To fine-tune the audio for your ears, you can adjust the EQ levels in the Bowers & Wilkens app, and AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect are both on board for streaming your favorite tracks.

3. Audio Pro Drumfire Best large Bluetooth speaker Specifications Multi-room?: Yes Smart?: Works with Alexa Dimensions: 32.4 x 11.8 x 18.7in Weight: 36.4lbs

Something a little different to the average Bluetooth speaker, the Audio Pro Drumfire more resembles an amp and has the audio power to match. Make no mistake, this is a Bluetooth speaker for those who take their music seriously, and have the extra space to house such a large device.

As you'd expect, the bulk of the Drumfire translates well into the audio quality it can produce, with 300W of power, five drivers, and three bass-boosting subwoofers housed across its dual parts. There are modest smarts here, too, with Alexa compatibility and the ability to play audio across multiple Audio Pro speakers.

4. Vifa Helsinki Best portable bluetooth speaker Specifications Multi-room: No Smart?: No Dimensions: 6 x 8.2 x 2.7in Weight: 3lbs

Sometimes the best thing about a Bluetooth speaker is its ability to be used pretty much anywhere, and that freedom goes up a level with portable speakers like the Vifa Helsinki. With a low-key Danish look (courtesy of designer Kvadrat and leather manufacturer Tärnsjö Garveri) and a range of lovely colors, it could be the best choice for those who want a speaker that can stay with them.

It's basically designed to look like a techy handbag, but you're also getting a good quality speaker here. On a full charge, it should last you up to eight hours, and it comes with its own travel bag and an AUX 3.5mm mini-jack cable.

Besides the lack of multi-room functionality, the only real caveat is the fact that the Helsinki is designed to be used indoors, and won't fare well outside if any adverse weather occurs.

5. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Best high end Bluetooth speaker Specifications Multi-room?: Yes Smart?: No Dimensions: 7.9 x 7.9 x 11.4in Weight: 15.8lbs

The most expensive speaker on our list, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance is a premium option that looks as good as it sounds. Available in either dark grey or sand finishes, it has been designed with interiors in mind, rather than for those who prize their technology over their style.

But you're not just paying for the aesthetic, but also the ability to enjoy music, podcasts, or whatever else seamlessly and in high definition. You can use it with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, and Bang & Olufsen also sells the Beosound Balance as a Google Assistant speaker if you want in-built smarts.

Controls are on top, but they're minimalist not to take away from the general minimalist vibe. There's no question - if you want the high-end option, this is it.

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker

Do Bluetooth speakers need Wi-Fi?

Bluetooth speakers do not need an internet connection in order to play music - just a Bluetooth connection from your mobile device. Many do, however, have the ability to play music over Wi-Fi via services like Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, or Spotify Connect. Depending on the Bluetooth speaker you choose, it's your choice, as Bluetooth can often be more convenient for speakers designed to be moved around.

Do Bluetooth speakers need power?

Whether your Bluetooth speaker needs to be plugged in will depend on the model you choose. While many speakers will need a powered connection in order to work, the best portable Bluetooth speakers will be able to run on battery power for an allotted amount of time. Of course, you will need to charge them regularly but, if true wireless functionality is what you want, then make sure you opt for something with a substantial battery life.

Can Bluetooth speakers be linked together?

Whether you want multi-room audio for listening to the same song across different rooms of the house, or you want to create a stereo effect with two or more speakers, it's often useful for Bluetooth devices to be able to connect to one another as well as an external media source. For this, you need to look out for multi-room listening, which means that speakers can be linked together. This is perfect for parties or just while you're cleaning the house.