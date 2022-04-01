Audio Pro Addon T3+ review

With flashier options so widely available, it can be easy to underestimate the humble Bluetooth speaker but, with stylish designs and set-up so easy anyone can do it, devices like the Audio Pro Addon T3+ should get their due. We tested the speaker to see if it could stand out in an incredibly crowded market.

We're generally big fans of Audio Pro's range, including the Drumfire in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers, so the prospect of a portable speaker from the brand is certainly enticing. It has pretty much everything you could wish for, from long battery life to a choice between Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

We were sent the grey model (pictured), which includes those beautiful rose gold accents, to try out, but the T3+ is also available in white and black. Read on to see what we thought.

(Image credit: Future)

Audio Pro Addon T3+: Set-up and specs

As a Bluetooth speaker with no smart home compatibility for Alexa or Google Assistant, the Audio Pro Add-on T3+ is extremely quick and simple to get started. Once fully charged (or powered if you plan to keep your speaker in the same spot) with the cable provided, you simply need to hit the pairing button in Bluetooth mode and connect your desired device.

We connected both our smartphone and our laptop and had no trouble with either. When on battery mode, the speaker is set to power down after a period of non-use, saving battery life, but when powered it will remain on even when you reach the end of your playlist. This means that you can easily connect your laptop over Bluetooth and use the T3+ as a permanent speaker, which we did periodically.

When using it with our phone, we were pleasantly surprised whenever the song we were listening to on headphones while out walking would automatically switch to the T3+ once we returned home. A seamless treat when compared to some speakers that seem to make it difficult to get connected in the first place.

(Image credit: Future)

Audio Pro Addon T3+: Playback

Audio Pro is known for solid audio output, and we were pleased with how good all music genres from dance and bubblegum pop to rock and pop-punk sounded. The bass has a nice amount of depth, and the overall sound is one of the best we've tested. When compared to our other most-used speaker - the Google Home Mini - the difference is palpable.

It's also worth noting the different ways to listen, with a 3.5mm AUX input on the back of the device if you prefer a more low-tech method of connecting your music to your speaker. You can then switch modes using the controls on top of the speaker. We did so with a modified iPhone to AUX wire, allowing us to sample Apple Music's lossless tunes.

Audio Pro promises 30 hours of battery life on half-volume and 12 hours at 100% but, with audio quality what it is, there's no need to go loud.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Audio Pro Addon T3+: Design

The first thing you notice about the Audio Pro Add-on T3+ is how good it looks. As mentioned, our sample was the grey and rose gold model and, while the palette has certainly become popular among speaker manufacturers (and tech in general), it's popular because it works. Add the leather carrying strap, and you have a very attractive device that looked great wherever we placed it while testing.

Putting the logo on the handle is also a smart choice, as it means the rest of the aesthetic isn't ruined by out-of-place text.

The controls look as lovely as the rest of the device and are laid out in a simple way with unobtrusive labels and two LED lights indicated when Bluetooth and AUX modes are activated. There is also a battery life indicator if you are using the T3+ as a portable speaker, taking the guesswork out.

The one criticism we have of the speaker is its relatively hefty weight, which makes it difficult to imagine it as a truly portable companion if you're going anywhere further than the backyard. The carry handle helps, of course, but you wouldn't want to be lugging it around for too long.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Audio Pro Addon T3+: Our verdict

A stunning speaker that looks great on any mantelpiece, shelf, or just perched on a desk in the home office, the Audio Pro Addon T3+ impressed us with its deep, textured audio and ease of use. The carry handle works better as a decorative feature than something you'll use to take the speaker with you on outings, but the strong battery life means it can deliver for hours away from a power source.

About this review

The Audio Pro T3+ was tested over the course of several months, being used for everything from podcasts and audiobooks to music and the radio. Testing took place within a small studio space with access to a balcony, and the speaker traveled to several different spots to test how it would do in slightly different environments. As you may imagine, in the home of a smart home writer, it is not the only speaker in the space, but it has taken up permanent residence in the office area.