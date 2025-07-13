I Just Had a Picnic Birthday Party — These Are the 12 Design Buys I Wish I Owned (and Plan to Buy) for a Stylish and Atmospheric Gathering
These picnic essentials will take the edge off the stress of carrying multiple drinks and dishes to the park, all while ensuring your outdoor meet-ups are as entertaining and iconic as they can be
Like every year, in the runup to my birthday I found myself debating whether or not to celebrate it, spending entire days weighing up the pros and cons of putting myself at the center of attention for a couple of hours. I settled on the most laid-back of options: a good old picnic with friends — some drinks. Some bites. Just be there.
But don't worry, social anxiety won't be the focus of this story. Instead, I want you to know all there is to know if you, like me, were to opt for an en plein air type of celebration this time around. Or, better, all the things you didn't know you needed for it, birthday celebration or not; who needs an excuse for a picnic? Especially in this weather.
Point being, picnic essentials are called that for a reason: they make the experience stress-free by easing all the packing and moving, and, in this case, much more enjoyable for the eye, too. They are not just outdoor dinnerware sets, either. From sleekly designed portable speakers to casual-chic tote bags, these are all the items I’ve got my eyes on for the picnic of dreams.
First things first: set the scene. And are there any picnic essentials more useful for that than an aesthetically pleasing speaker? I don't think so. This Bang & Olufsen model, currently on sale via Fenwick for £104, is cheaper than usual, and has got it all: it’s portable and water-proof, it looks great, and it will entertain you and your friends for up to 18 hours, so prep your playlist.
Everyone into picnicking knows the worst mistake you can make is not owning a big enough bag that can, at least, store your outdoor serveware, along with any objects and accessories you might need throughout the day. Even without being an 'actual' picnic bag, this dyed linen design by TOAST, available in Black Pepper and Red Chilli, saves you from dropping anything along the way (yes, I speak from experience), all while looking effortlessly stylish.
Stop lying to yourself: everyone needs a proper cooling jug among their picnic essentials, and the warm, undrinkable Campari Spritz I mixed directly into plastic glasses the other week will serve as a reminder of that every time I try to convince myself of the opposite. As the biggest fan of this HAY Indian Steel Pitcher (£55.20, was £69.00), I wanted to find a similar design that could be taken to the park while keeping water (or cocktails) safe. This Olympia one fit the brief.
It must be the Italian in me, but I have always had a soft spot for striped (or checkered) tablecloths. An alternative to thicker varieties, this Late Afternoon one will make your picnic instantly recognizable, even from afar. Constructed from hand-loom woven cotton, it brings joy to both the table and the grass, and can be matched with equally iconic napkins. Should you have a table to sit at, I'd highly recommend the brand's stunning Terrazzo Tumblers (£28), an iridescent style touch people won't forget.
Call me mad, but now that I have come across this Alessi design available at Selfridges, I can't imagine any other way to kick-start my night than using it to uncork my favorite bottle of wine. Designed by pioneering Italian architect Alessandro Mendini, the leading figure of the Postmodernist movement, who modeled it after the warming smile of his friend, Anna G., in the 1990s, it seems to anticipate what Chopova Lowena's style would look like. I am obsessed with both! Not into it? Try the abstract ES17, created for Alessi by Memphis Design's Ettore Sottsass. More into beer? This Sabre Bistrot Bottle Opener might do the trick, too.
Forget paper napkins: you know that, by the end of the night, with drinks and food spilled all over your picnic essentials, they just won’t fit the bill — and I have been there myself. Imagined by Serbian designer and photographer Ana Kraš for cult Danish homeware brand HAY, these two-toned organic cotton napkins are easily foldable, even inside the smallest of bags and will survive fleeting pattern trends. What more could you want?
I've said it before and I'll say it again: long live rattan! For those looking for a cutlery set with a good quality-to-price ratio and a beautiful look to add to their picnic essentials collection, this Rosie Dalia set feels ideal. Handmade by Vietnamese artisans with textural handles in organic rattan, each piece is different, adding authenticity to your outdoor dining setup. Every set comes with one main fork, one main knife, one starter fork, one starter knife, and one dessert spoon. Get more than one for bigger outdoor meet-ups.
Looking back to my picnic birthday party, my biggest regret is not sourcing appropriate (read light, non-wasteful, re-usable, and nice-looking) serveware. Taking two full oven dishes in glass, it turns out, isn't the wisest of choices. This handwoven palm and wood dish by the Latin American artisans at CasaLatina scores high on looks, sustainability, and functionality, all at a reasonable price.
Disposable cutlery breaks at the first use, gets lost in the grass, and, let's face it, feels a little unhygienic. With their pastel-hued, colorful rainbow tones, these Matilda Goad & Co. teaspoons capture the subtle nostalgia of the best birthday parties while allowing you to savor your dessert of choice to the last bite. Carved from stainless steel and BPA-free acrylic, they are as sturdy as you need them to be, too.
I know what you’re thinking, a cooler box, really? Don't get me wrong, after growing up in a country where chunky beach coolers are omnipresent and, frankly, anything but good-looking, I have never even considered getting my hands on one of these. But then came last week's heatwave and, suddenly, this Fieldbar Gin Trunk Cooler Box, available in pastel shades of blue, turquoise, beige, orange, and more, began to make a whole lot of sense. With 24L capacity and a sleek, retro-fueled look, it lands on the higher end of picnic essentials for sure, but it'll save you from complaining about lukewarm drinks through the night. Don’t need as much space? Try the 10L one for £180.00 instead.
No picnic is worth the name without the right set of plates, but again, it is easy to slip into thinking unaesthetic paper ones are just fine for one day/night. The reality is, they make clearing up messier than you'd think — and although they are recyclable, when you’re having to pack all of your picnic essentials in one go, it doesn't take much to end up littering around you. These Antonis Cardew hand-turned pear wood plates, on the other hand, are beautiful, feather-light, and easy to wash and get ready for another night.
You can also get this beautiful Set of 6 Round Wooden Picnic Plates from Etsy which have a worthy 5/5 star rating.
The grand finale of my picnic essentials list. I know not everyone will consider investing £3,650 for a quilt, but I wanted to put this Pemberton Qwilts design on your radar to spark some inspiration anyway. People in love with the geometric, abstract feel of it, but not the price, might find more affordable alternatives in A.P.C.'s blue-and-white textile patchwork Anastasia Redux 28, as well as in their wider quilts collection. Meanwhile, TBCo packs inspirational circular design, comfort, and warmth in their natural tartan blankets, available at just £85.
If you don’t already have outdoor glassware, this Set of Four Amber Picnic Wine Glasses from Habitat are on sale as well as their Set of Four Amber Picnic Tumblers which will look great as part of your picnic display.
Got your picnic essentials but would rather dine in the garden instead? We have everything you need to know about throwing the best ever garden party.
