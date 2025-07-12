15 Things I Think You Should Buy for Your Garden This Month If You've Got Good Taste
Now, who told you garden furniture and decor needs to be ugly? Not us, that's for sure! Here, I've created a list of some of the chicest finds for your outdoor oasis
The summer season is a calling, and you know what that means? It's time to get your garden in shape and ready for hosting season. Summer is the perfect time to create beautiful spaces while also embracing the wonders of nature. And if there is one thing I love most about this season, it is certainly al fresco dining under the sun.
But to do that, you're going to need to get those modern garden ideas in check. Now, if you're an avid reader of Livingetc's We're Obsessed newsletter, you'll know that I don't have a garden myself, but I'd like to think I know a thing or two about what looks good (no pressure there). And well, I do love giving advice to friends and family when it comes to garden furniture, decor, and tools that can certainly make a difference to the overall look of an outdoor living area.
So, I'm here to pass some inspo down to you. After all, who doesn't love an elegantly designed space that screams: elevated? I know I do, and I'm here to give you just that. Here are 15 essentials you should consider purchasing for your garden this month, if you've good taste.
Furniture
Ready to bring those outdoor dining ideas to life? This Shorwell Garden Dining Table from OKA is the perfect way to host al fresco nights with family and friends. Hand constructed from teak and synthetic rattan — the table has also been wire brushed and is also supported by a conical-shaped base, woven with weatherproof rattan.
It's officially sun lounger season, and you know what that means? Hours of lounging around is a must! And you can do just that on Soho Home's gorgeous striped Ardingly Outdoor Chaise Lounger. The lounger features an adjustable frame made from dark-stained teak wood and is fitted with a cushion in our Babington House stripe. After all, the coolest gardens have striped outdoor furniture, right? Right!
Could this be one of the best garden furniture? Mater is known for its effortless and sustainable pieces. Crafted from recycled plastic made from ocean waste, the Ocean range by Mater is the perfect eco-friendly addition to your modern garden. Available in two different colors, this outdoor chair will certainly elevate the overall look and feel of a space.
Decor
If you're keen to decorate with flowers this summer season, who could blame you? It's the perfect way to embrace summer's charm, but in doing so, you'll need a special vessel to house your beloved florals. This Arc's Large Vase in a deep metal red is a pop of character and color. Crafted from stainless steel, the design duo Fien Muller and Hannes Van Severen worked at the intersection of art and design to create this bold moment — embracing the unexpected red theory.
Could this just be the chicest and most luxurious garden bar accessory? I'd say so. Whip up a drink or two in this stunning hand-painted stoneware Lucie De Moyencourt Pitcher from Anthropologie. It screams: ocean views and beach vibes, doesn't it? Lucie de Moyencourt’s collection is inspired by mystical mermaids and the ocean's mysteries, drawing on coastal decor in its finest form. Just imagine, pouring a drink from this. Oh, what a delight.
Grapes anyone? Now, maybe it's just me and my current obsession with grapes, but who doesn't love an outdoor table centerpiece? Think bold, deep, and dreamy colors — these Marble Grapes from Oka is all of that and more. This piece has been handmade and features a metal-cast stem with green-hued marble grapes. I mean, a tasty topper on the table to look at? What more could you want?
FURNISHING
The best outdoor rugs are those that add style as well as depth to a space. Even if you have a small patio, oftentimes rugs have a way of making a space look bigger and more expensive. I'm personally a huge fan of this Furn Lemons Indoor Outdoor Rug from Dunelm. Drawing on those Mediterranean garden ideas, this rug is a vibrant, fun, and sophisticated addition to any outdoor living space.
Garden parasols are the perfect way to bring the beach vibes straight to your home. Lauren's Stripe Market Parasol from Business & Pleasure Co. brings class and elegance into a space. Crafted from weather-resistant fabric, the parasol also features a protective cover, enabling it to withstand various climates. Aside from its practical side, we can't ignore its good looks. Its scalloped canopy trim, featuring natural cotton fringe, will most definitely enhance any outdoor space.
Decorating with terracotta can easily add pizzazz to a space, if done right. And these terracotta, set of two outdoor cushions, can do just that. These scatter cushions are a great way to bring comfort and support to the outdoors. Best of all? If you're looking for ways to clean these outdoor cushions, you'll be glad to know that they're machine washable, making it easy to manage and maintain them in the long run.
LIGHTING
A timeless piece, this Fisherman Style outdoor garden lighting from La Redoute screams vintage chic. The rustic brown metal gives a clear, classy light that brings out an old-school design to the outdoors with its warm tones. You can attach the light to a wall with its matching metal plate, making it the perfect addition to different entertaining areas.
Mushroom lamps have become quite the trend over the years for its shape and sleek styling. My current favorite? This Mushroom Portable Table Lamp is in a coral hue from Abigail Ahern. Crafted from glass, each mushroom lamp in this collection carries a unique pattern — one that is certainly pleasing to the eye. Its cordless design makes it the perfect portable companion, and all it needs are 2x AAA batteries to keep it going (not to worry though, as the batteries are rechargeable!)
Oh, I do love this one. Known for its unique and abstract appearance, the Tom Dixon Melt Portable Outdoor Floor Lamp is sure to turn a few heads. This British lighting brand certainly knows how to create art through its pieces, and we're here for it. The lighting features a molten glass-like appearance and is crafted from high-shine polycarbonate. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this is possibly the chicest and most unique portable lamp I've encountered.
PLANTING
This rustic outdoor planter immediately caught my eye. Aside from its worn-out appearance, it has a timeless feel to it. Making the perfect home for your patio plants, this piece creates an instant statement in any outdoor living space. Made from reinforced concrete, this planter is durable and ideal for varied weather conditions.
The perfect pocket Japanese pruning tool. If you're looking to clean up your summer garden, these shears are great for cutting back on those blooms. Niwaki's Sentei Garden Scissors are crafted from high-grade carbon steel, allowing for sharp, precise cuts. The round handles make it easy to hold and allow for delicate and accurate cuts due to its easy grip.
Container gardening has just become a whole lot more exciting with this addition. The Rollo Pot from Ferm Living brings a bold and unparalleled feel to a space. Available in two different colors, the pot boasts a playful yet modern design, characterized by its slim silhouette and rounded border. Best of all? This sleek pot is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.
Have these garden picks inspired you to design a bright and elegant outdoor living area? As the summer season continues to heat up our homes, it's important to think of ways to spruce up your hosting game — so check out these entertaining trends to stay on top of your game.
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.