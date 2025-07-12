15 Things I Think You Should Buy for Your Garden This Month If You've Got Good Taste

The summer season is a calling, and you know what that means? It's time to get your garden in shape and ready for hosting season. Summer is the perfect time to create beautiful spaces while also embracing the wonders of nature. And if there is one thing I love most about this season, it is certainly al fresco dining under the sun.

But to do that, you're going to need to get those modern garden ideas in check. Now, if you're an avid reader of Livingetc's We're Obsessed newsletter, you'll know that I don't have a garden myself, but I'd like to think I know a thing or two about what looks good (no pressure there). And well, I do love giving advice to friends and family when it comes to garden furniture, decor, and tools that can certainly make a difference to the overall look of an outdoor living area.

So, I'm here to pass some inspo down to you. After all, who doesn't love an elegantly designed space that screams: elevated? I know I do, and I'm here to give you just that. Here are 15 essentials you should consider purchasing for your garden this month, if you've good taste.

Furniture

Oka Shorwell Garden Dining Table £1,297 at oka.com Ready to bring those outdoor dining ideas to life? This Shorwell Garden Dining Table from OKA is the perfect way to host al fresco nights with family and friends. Hand constructed from teak and synthetic rattan — the table has also been wire brushed and is also supported by a conical-shaped base, woven with weatherproof rattan. Soho Home Ardingly Outdoor Chaise Lounger £3,995 at Soho Home It's officially sun lounger season, and you know what that means? Hours of lounging around is a must! And you can do just that on Soho Home's gorgeous striped Ardingly Outdoor Chaise Lounger. The lounger features an adjustable frame made from dark-stained teak wood and is fitted with a cushion in our Babington House stripe. After all, the coolest gardens have striped outdoor furniture, right? Right! Mater Ocean Outdoor Chair £243 at Heal's Could this be one of the best garden furniture? Mater is known for its effortless and sustainable pieces. Crafted from recycled plastic made from ocean waste, the Ocean range by Mater is the perfect eco-friendly addition to your modern garden. Available in two different colors, this outdoor chair will certainly elevate the overall look and feel of a space.

Decor

Hay Arcs Large Vase £111.20 at madeindesign.co.uk If you're keen to decorate with flowers this summer season, who could blame you? It's the perfect way to embrace summer's charm, but in doing so, you'll need a special vessel to house your beloved florals. This Arc's Large Vase in a deep metal red is a pop of character and color. Crafted from stainless steel, the design duo Fien Muller and Hannes Van Severen worked at the intersection of art and design to create this bold moment — embracing the unexpected red theory. Anthropologie Lucie De Moyencourt Pitcher £42 at Anthropologie (US) Could this just be the chicest and most luxurious garden bar accessory? I'd say so. Whip up a drink or two in this stunning hand-painted stoneware Lucie De Moyencourt Pitcher from Anthropologie. It screams: ocean views and beach vibes, doesn't it? Lucie de Moyencourt’s collection is inspired by mystical mermaids and the ocean's mysteries, drawing on coastal decor in its finest form. Just imagine, pouring a drink from this. Oh, what a delight. Oka Marble Grapes £80 at oka.com Grapes anyone? Now, maybe it's just me and my current obsession with grapes, but who doesn't love an outdoor table centerpiece? Think bold, deep, and dreamy colors — these Marble Grapes from Oka is all of that and more. This piece has been handmade and features a metal-cast stem with green-hued marble grapes. I mean, a tasty topper on the table to look at? What more could you want?

FURNISHING

LIGHTING

La Redoute Outdoor Brown Fisherman Style Wall Light £33.74 at La Redoute UK A timeless piece, this Fisherman Style outdoor garden lighting from La Redoute screams vintage chic. The rustic brown metal gives a clear, classy light that brings out an old-school design to the outdoors with its warm tones. You can attach the light to a wall with its matching metal plate, making it the perfect addition to different entertaining areas. Abigail Ahern Mushroom Portable Table Lamp £24.50 at abigailahern.com Mushroom lamps have become quite the trend over the years for its shape and sleek styling. My current favorite? This Mushroom Portable Table Lamp is in a coral hue from Abigail Ahern. Crafted from glass, each mushroom lamp in this collection carries a unique pattern — one that is certainly pleasing to the eye. Its cordless design makes it the perfect portable companion, and all it needs are 2x AAA batteries to keep it going (not to worry though, as the batteries are rechargeable!) Tom Dixon Melt Portable Outdoor Floor Lamp £524 at Holloways of Ludlow Oh, I do love this one. Known for its unique and abstract appearance, the Tom Dixon Melt Portable Outdoor Floor Lamp is sure to turn a few heads. This British lighting brand certainly knows how to create art through its pieces, and we're here for it. The lighting features a molten glass-like appearance and is crafted from high-shine polycarbonate. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this is possibly the chicest and most unique portable lamp I've encountered.

PLANTING

Abigail Ahern Finn Large Rustic Vase £375 at abigailahern.com This rustic outdoor planter immediately caught my eye. Aside from its worn-out appearance, it has a timeless feel to it. Making the perfect home for your patio plants, this piece creates an instant statement in any outdoor living space. Made from reinforced concrete, this planter is durable and ideal for varied weather conditions. Niwaki Sentei Garden Scissors £32 at niwaki.com The perfect pocket Japanese pruning tool. If you're looking to clean up your summer garden, these shears are great for cutting back on those blooms. Niwaki's Sentei Garden Scissors are crafted from high-grade carbon steel, allowing for sharp, precise cuts. The round handles make it easy to hold and allow for delicate and accurate cuts due to its easy grip. Ferm Living Rollo Pot £185 at fermliving.co.uk Container gardening has just become a whole lot more exciting with this addition. The Rollo Pot from Ferm Living brings a bold and unparalleled feel to a space. Available in two different colors, the pot boasts a playful yet modern design, characterized by its slim silhouette and rounded border. Best of all? This sleek pot is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.

Have these garden picks inspired you to design a bright and elegant outdoor living area? As the summer season continues to heat up our homes, it's important to think of ways to spruce up your hosting game — so check out these entertaining trends to stay on top of your game.