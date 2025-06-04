These Are the Best Outdoor Planters You'll Find in 2025 If You Want Containers and Pots That Steal the Show in Your Garden

Long gone are the days of plastic growing pots and basic terracotta planters. There seems to be an unspoken rule among design-led gardens banishing tacky plastic pots. And terracotta planters have since undergone a major glow-up, too.

This year, I'm calling on you to treat your garden as you would a living room, by not only selecting the best garden furniture, but also picking decor you're looking to show off. So let's start by dressing up your planters.

To help you do justice to your container garden, I have curated a list of the best outdoor planters currently available on the market that will add instant style to your outdoor space — and who doesn't want a little retail therapy to upstyle this bountiful hobby?

FAQs

Is there a Difference Between Indoor and Outdoor Plant Pots?

Yes, outdoor planters are designed to be slightly different from indoor pots. Typically, outdoor planters feature a drainage hole and are crafted from weather-resistant materials that will last through seasonal outdoor climates.

On the other hand, indoor plant pots lack drainage holes or come with saucers to keep from damaging interior flooring. Additionally, these planters tend to be made from less hardy materials that don't need weather-proofing.

Can Outdoor Plant Pots be Used Indoors?

Yes, outdoor plant pots can be used indoors. However, they do need a touch of modification before bringing them into your indoor garden. If your outdoor planter has a drainage hole, you can pair it with a saucer or use a pot liner to protect your indoor flooring.

Now that you have everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space, let me leave you with our guide to the latest trends we saw at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025, so you know what to grow in your stunning new outdoor planters.