These Are the Best Outdoor Planters You'll Find in 2025 If You Want Containers and Pots That Steal the Show in Your Garden
From minimal to colorful, textured to glazed, and footed to sculptural, this list spans the most stylish planter aesthetics of the moment
Long gone are the days of plastic growing pots and basic terracotta planters. There seems to be an unspoken rule among design-led gardens banishing tacky plastic pots. And terracotta planters have since undergone a major glow-up, too.
This year, I'm calling on you to treat your garden as you would a living room, by not only selecting the best garden furniture, but also picking decor you're looking to show off. So let's start by dressing up your planters.
To help you do justice to your container garden, I have curated a list of the best outdoor planters currently available on the market that will add instant style to your outdoor space — and who doesn't want a little retail therapy to upstyle this bountiful hobby?
Color: Brick Red
On recommendation from our editor, Hugh Metcalf, I ventured into Ethimo's world of garden design, and the first (of many) pieces to snatch my attention was this outdoor flowerpot. I'd style a pair of these charming outdoor planters with dwarf trees by your garden door for a verdant welcome.
Color: White
Another brilliant pick from SSENSE, this Rami Kim Studio Footed Face Pot Set is perfect as a finishing touch to your porch for added curb appeal. From the light speckled glaze to the subtle etchings of a face and a saucer to go with, it's whimsy for the minimalists.
Color: Orange
If you're not looking at Zara Home to dress up your modern garden, you're missing out. Personally, I love this Elevated Terracotta Planter for its simplicity in color and texture. Not to mention its soft, sculptural form, setting it apart from the rest.
Material: Aerated Cement
Cast concrete features are one of the biggest garden trends of 2025, and if you can't channel this aesthetic through architecture, why not use decor instead? This Dora Maar Planter from Jonathan Adler is one of my fittingly-favorite pieces.
Color: Moss Green
Reminiscent of Gustaf Westman's viral chunky plates, this Large Rollo Pot from Ferm Living lets you take the inflated decor trend outside your home and into your garden. Although also available in a terracotta hue, this moss green hue has my heart.
Color: Orange
Terracotta doesn't have to be boring and this Willow Pottery Planter from TOAST is proof. The scalloped-edge and the unglazed finish make for a garden staple to help you design a mini meadow in pots that delivers on style every time.
Color: Pink
From the brain of Sabrina Sguanci Baroni, this warm pink Bitubo Vase is an outdoor planter that you should have on your radar. Printed with 3D technology, this outdoor planter features tubular elements and flared walls that give off the impression of an artful garden.
Color: Dark Brown
When it comes to trending planter styles, sculptural finishes are a winning design feature, and I am obsessed with this Ceramic Plant Pot from Arket. The ridged surface and the sumptuous brown sheen perfects a silhouette that will catch eyes and compliments, too.
Color: Green + Pink
If you've got dopamine decor on the brain and you're looking for ways to cheer up your garden, you can't go wrong with this Tina Vaia Medium Chubby Planter from SSENSE. The blushy hues of pink and the bright green will help your outdoor space stand out.
Color: Orange
From Artemest, this Fornace Masini Pot with Pockets is truly one of a kind. With plenty of planting pockets, it's perfect for planting strawberries or growing a mini herb garden all under one beautiful terracotta roof. And you can start with your birth month herb.
Color: Sand
Having professed my love for this Stone Plant Box from Ferm Living on numerous occasions, there's not a chance it wouldn't have made the cut as one of the best outdoor planters. The gorgeous French cream stone, versatile design, and stunning form justify the price.
Color: Gray
Perfect for water gardens, this Industrial Style Water Feature from Cox & Cox is both an aquatic accent and an outdoor planter. The trough-style potting space at the top is ideal for trailing vines and bushy plants that spill over the side for a beautiful focal point.
Quantity: Set of 3
A subtly textured outdoor planter can bring so much visual intrigue to a space. Take these Leaf Embossed Planters from Crocus, for example. The palm leaf-like imprint instantly elevates the planter, making it perfect for minimalist backyards.
Color: White
While this Osaka Puzzle Concrete Planter from Jonathan Adler looks like a pot that needs to be confined indoors, it's actually made for outdoor living, too. And if you do choose to bring this stunning piece home, just remember to bring it indoors in below-freezing temperatures.
FAQs
Is there a Difference Between Indoor and Outdoor Plant Pots?
Yes, outdoor planters are designed to be slightly different from indoor pots. Typically, outdoor planters feature a drainage hole and are crafted from weather-resistant materials that will last through seasonal outdoor climates.
On the other hand, indoor plant pots lack drainage holes or come with saucers to keep from damaging interior flooring. Additionally, these planters tend to be made from less hardy materials that don't need weather-proofing.
Can Outdoor Plant Pots be Used Indoors?
Yes, outdoor plant pots can be used indoors. However, they do need a touch of modification before bringing them into your indoor garden. If your outdoor planter has a drainage hole, you can pair it with a saucer or use a pot liner to protect your indoor flooring.
Now that you have everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space, let me leave you with our guide to the latest trends we saw at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025, so you know what to grow in your stunning new outdoor planters.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
