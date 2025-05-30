Birth Month Herbs? Yes, They Exist and Here’s a Guide to Find Your Own to Grow

Lately, farm to table has become garden to dining room. And while this is a tough lifestyle change for city-dwellers with limited outdoor space (balcony, backyard or otherwise), there is one element of cooking with homegrown ingredients that can be accomplished in most spaces — herbs.

Herb gardens, although typically sprouted outdoors can be grown indoors and even by your kitchen for quick aromatic garnishing at any moment. And if you want to lend a touch of personality to your herb garden, then I recommend commencing your journey with your very own birth month herb.

Let's get into your birth month and the lush herb in celebratory connection.

January: Rosemary

Fragrant and delicious, rosemary is the first pick of the year. (Image credit: B&Q)

As one of the best herbs to grow in a kitchen, January starts off strong with rosemary as the pick of the month. This fragrant herb is a classic culinary ingredient and is guaranteed to be a rewarding addition to any garden.

"Rosemary is a symbol of remembrance and strength," says gardening expert Tony O'Neill. "Though it prefers Mediterranean conditions, it copes well in many climates and is deeply aromatic, offering grounding and clarity as summer begins to wind down."

And if you have the space to grow it outdoors, this Rosemary Lollipop Tree from B&Q is a gorgeous choice.

Tony O'Neill Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert Tony O'Neill is a gardening expert and best-selling author. He is an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 442,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through his award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, he shares his passion for gardening and sustainability. He has authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

February: Lavender

Pretty purple flowers and a scent that's perfume popular, lavender is next. (Image credit: Gardening Express)

Come February, the weather begins to cool and lavender begins to flourish once again. Although an incredibly versatile crop, it happens to be the perfect pick for February.

Tony explains that lavender stands tall and serene, symbolising calm, devotion, and serenity. "Its blooms attract pollinators, offering both beauty and purpose to a lush herb garden," he adds.

If you're interested in growing your own, this Hidcote Blue English Lavender from Gardening Express is a beautiful option that grows to show lovely violet-blue flowers.

March: Chives

Gorgeous in a sandwich or a salad, chives are the pick for March. (Image credit: Amazon)

If you're born in March and enjoy planting grocery store herbs, then you'll be happy to know that chives are your pick of the month.

According to Tony, chives are among the earliest herbs to pop up in spring. "Their cheerful purple flowers and delicate onion flavour make them a lively match for March's sense of renewal and light-heartedness," he notes.

If you're interested in growing chives but are wary of sprouting them from seeds, then use this Carbeth Plants Chive Plant from Amazon for a healthy headstart to your dream herb garden.

April: Mint

April's birth month herb is the forever refreshing mint. (Image credit: Amazon)

One half of a much-loved ice cream flavor, a popular garnish in summer drinks, and among the coolest herbs around, mint is the chosen birth month herb for April (you can also grow mint indoors).

"Mint is fresh, revitalising, full of new growth, and perfectly mirrors the energy of spring’s arrival," says Tony. "It’s vigorous and easy to grow, often spreading quickly, just like April's burst of new life in the garden."

I found this Orange Mint Plant by Perfect Plants on Amazon, and it's the perfect spring twist on this brilliant herb.

May: Lemon Balm

If you like calming herbs, you'll love May's lemon balm. (Image credit: Etsy / Forest Garden Journey)

"Uplifting and fragrant, lemon balm represents joy, abundance, and emotional balance," says Tony. "It's definitely ideal for May when gardens are full of warmth and activity."

He also tells me that it's known to soothe anxiety, making it a nurturing herb for this month. And it's one of the best plants to grow for a relaxing backyard.

If you're born in May, consider this your sign to get yourself some of these Lemon Balm Cuttings from Etsy for a soothing herbal delight. Just imagine the wonders a home-brewed lemon balm tea could do.

June: Basil

A classic culinary star, basil is June's winning birth month herb. (Image credit: Etsy / Oliveiras Nursery)

Basil is the star of most indoor herb gardens, and it happens to be the ultimate culinary crop for anyone born in June. It adds an earthy depth and a delicious flavor to any savory dish, and I can't think of a single reason any herb garden should go without.

You can grow these edible plants in pots, and they can thrive both within and beyond the walls of your home. And this Live Genovese Basil Plant from Etsy makes starting a herb garden a breeze.

And if you do choose to grow your own, then you can always refer to our guide on how to cut basil from a plant, come harvest season.

July: Oregano

Grown for garnish, oregano is July's official birth month herb. (Image credit: Amazon)

Marking the start of the second half of the year, oregano is July's chosen birth month herb. Not only does oregano make a great kitchen plant, but it's also an immensely popular cooking herb.

And fun fact, if you choose to grow your oregano outdoors, it's one of the best plants to attract butterflies to your garden. So, if you have the outdoor space to spare, then I recommend planting these Oregano Seeds from Amazon in your garden.

And once your oregano is ready to cut, you can learn how to dry and store herbs at home for seasoned plates.

August: Dill

Feathered, fragrant dill is August's herb of the month. (Image credit: Etsy / Root Source UK)

In my opinion, dill is an underrated herb that has the ability to enhance the simplest dishes and dips. And if you're born in August, you're lucky enough to have dill as your official birth month herb.

When it comes to herbs, dill is one of the easiest produce for beginner gardeners to grow. Not to mention, it's incredibly fragrant and will make your garden smell amazing.

I found these Dill Herb Plug Plants on Etsy that hail from the 'Grow Your Own' Range by Root Source UK and it's the perfect gift for a budding gardener born in August.

September: Thyme

September born gardeners, thyme is the herb you need to be growing. (Image credit: Amazon)

September's birth month herb is the classic thyme. Whether you use it to season a steak or decorate some focaccia, thyme is a versatile herb that's no stranger to kitchen gardens.

According to Tony, thyme is hardy, evergreen, quietly resilient, and the perfect fit for September birthdays. "It thrives even in cold conditions and symbolises courage and strength," he adds. "Both qualities often associated with those born around this time of year."

The key to making your indoor herb garden produce more is picking the right herbs and thyme makes the cut. This Garden Ready English Thyme from Amazon is a stunning choice to bring into your planting patch.

October: Bay Laurel

October's birth month herb is the subtle yet stunningly flavored bay leaf. (Image credit: Amazon)

Don't be fooled by October's birth month herb bay laurel. It might look like a simple plant but this gorgeous herb packs a punch and is used sparingly since a little goes a long way.

"Bay represents protection, resilience, and victory. Especially fitting as we move into this month's darker days," says Tony. "It’s evergreen and long-living, ideal for those who value depth and staying power in their gardens."

If you're looking for the best trees for a wind break, bay is an ideal pick. And Plant Theory's Bay Laurel Shrub from Amazon will set you on the fast track to an aromatic garden that's wind protected.

November: Parsley

Calling all November-born gardeners, if your pantry is missing parsley, plant it. (Image credit: B&Q)

"Often underrated, parsley is adaptable, nutritious, and quietly vital," says Tony. "And it just happens that these qualities are shared with those born in November."

He finds that parsley is a fantastic transitional herb to grow in a layered edible garden. And as for a planting recommendation, this Parsley Curly Garden Plant from B&Q is ideal.

And if you can't afford to grow it outdoors, you can always bring this plant to life in a kitchen planting set up.

December: Sage

Last but not least, sage is December's chosen birth month herb and a timeless choice at that. (Image credit: Sara Raven)

"Sage is a herb of wisdom and reflection, suiting the introspective nature of winter," says Tony. And considering its key qualities, it makes complete sense that sage is the birth month herb for December.

"Traditionally associated with longevity and protection, sage is a deeply grounding plant for this contemplative month," he explains. And if nothing else, it makes for one of the best fragrant plants for a patio.

Instead of growing it on its own, I recommend turning to Sarah Raven's Tarragon and Sage Collection for an unbeatable combination in the kitchen and in the garden, too.



Now that you've identified your birth month herb, you can endeavor to grow it in your garden. Or, experiment with hydroponic gardening for an indoor garden within reach of your kitchen. This Click & Grow Herb Garden Kit from Amazon is a great way to start.