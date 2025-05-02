Lavender for Geminis? These Are the Flowers You Should Grow, According to Your Star Sign

I love discovering all of the decorative elements linked to my zodiac sign, from the perfect houseplant for my star sign to the color palette that's astrologically in touch. And now that it's spring, I'd be remiss if I did not identify my ideal zodiac flower.

Now, if you're as zodiac-obsessed as I am and equally in tune with the flower trends of 2025, then this is the perfect guide to making a star-sign coded at-home bouquet to dress up your dining table.

So without further ado, let's explore the 12 zodiac flowers and the meaning behind each pretty blossom.

1. Capricorn: Pansy

Be it purple or pink, pansies are a Capricorn's perfect bloom. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

22nd December to 19th January

Capricorns are known to be reliable and trustworthy, just like pansies. Known to be one of the best flowers to plant in January, these beautiful little blooms are incredibly hardy and among the easiest flowers for beginner gardeners to plant. I recommend popping these little flowers in ripple vases for a minimalistic floral feel.

2. Aquarius: Orchid

Orchids never cease to impress , and neither do Aquarians. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

20th January to 18th February

Innovative and energetic Acquarians are a perfect match for the beautiful and often elusive orchids. Some would say that orchid care is a tad tedious, but a touch of TLC will lead to pretty flowers that bring an air of elegance to any vase. And if you'd prefer a more unique take on styling, hanging orchids in your bathroom is ideal for a tranquil ambiance.

3. Pisces: Water Lily

Pisceans and water lilies are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: Future)

19th February to 20th March

Pisces, one of the major water signs, is deeply attracted to its aquatic element. So it only makes sense that this intuitive star sign has been matched up with floating water lilies. But you don't need a water garden to bring this stylish flower into your home. Simply find a stem or two at your local nursery and place them in tall glass vases for a stunning floral moment.

4. Aries: Honeysuckle

A brown paper bouquet of honeysuckles will make an Aries' day. (Image credit: Future)

21st March to 19th April

Although not first on the calendar, Aries is the first zodiac sign in astrological order. This explains their innate sense of ambition and confidence that links to the fast-growing honeysuckle. These spritely flowers are one of the best climbing plants for the front of your home, and they also make for beautiful, full floral arrangements that never fail to go out of style.

5. Taurus: Poppy

Perhaps some birthday present inspiration for a loved Taurean in your life. (Image credit: Future)

20th April to 20th May

First and foremost, Taureans are known to be indulgent and luxurious. But the more you get to know them, the more you uncover a sense of compassion and unwavering serenity that's hard to come by. So when I found out that they were linked to poppies, it made complete sense. And although red poppies are a classic, I find that white and yellow poppies are just as lovely.

6. Gemini: Lavender

The ever-so-versatile and wonderful lavender is perfectly Gemini-coded. (Image credit: Terrain)

21st May to 20th June

Wonderfully fragrant, deeply versatile, and beautiful in every form, lavender is Gemini's chosen zodiac flower. These playful flowers are perfect if you prefer a minimalistic floral arrangement that doesn't lack in color or texture. And if you prefer a more creative display, then you can always take inspiration from Terrain's Lavender and Olive Wreath for a charming spring finish.

7. Cancer: White Rose

White roses will never go out of style, and Cancerians knew it first. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

21st June to 22nd July

If you're a Cancer and looking for ideas to decorate your home with flowers, then might I suggest white roses for the win? Elegant and timeless, white roses are compatible with a Cancerian's sensitivity. So, I recommend planting them in your garden, taking inspiration from Kris Jenner's yard of iceberg roses, or treating yourself to an immaculate bouquet of white roses to celebrate spring.

8. Leo: Sunflower

There couldn't be a better pick for Leos than cheery sunflowers. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

23rd July to 22nd August

When you think of a Leo's discerning traits, the first few characteristics that come to mind will likely be joyful, social, and passionate. Now, just as these traits are all true of Leos, they are also in line with their chosen zodiac flower — sunflowers. Bright and happy, sunflowers are ideal for Leos and are a great gifting option once their birthday season is in swing.

9. Virgo: Chrysanthemums

A couple of chrysanthemums will go a long way with Virgos. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

23rd August to 22nd September

Virgos are recognized as being practical and consistent, and their zodiac flowers, chrysanthemums, are not far off. Reminiscent of a Virgo's penchant for perfection, mums are a positive manifestation of this trait in their pretty, ruffled layers of blooms. And as a Virgo, I have always found a sense of satisfaction gazing at a vase of gorgeously symmetrical flowers like chrysanthemums, and now I know why.

10. Libra: Rose

Treat your Libran loved ones to a fresh bouquet of roses this spring. (Image credit: Terrain)

23rd September to 22nd October

As a quintessential air sign, it's no shock that Librans thrive off harmony and love a well-mapped schedule in their everyday life. And considering roses are a time-honored flower that will always be one of the reigning blooms on avail, their tie to Librans adds up. If you're looking to switch up your regular rose arrangement, I recommend enlisting help from a hanataba for a striking display.

11. Scorpio: Geranium

Be it potted or vase-held geraniums are perfect for Scorpios. (Image credit: Pelargonium for Europe)

23rd October to 21st November

If there's one thing about Scorpios, it's their undeniable air of mystery. These star signs can be elusive, but as you get to know them, you will likely uncover layers that will keep you on your toes and have you favoring this misunderstood zodiac. Just like their zodiac flower — geraniums. To truly let these blooms shine, use an ikebana vase and bunched florals for a gorgeous statement.

12. Sagittarius: Carnation

Where Sagittarians are concerned, you can't go wrong with carnations. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

22nd November to 21st December

Strong, complex, and adventurous, Sagittarians have lots in common with their zodiac flower, carnations. These fire signs are creative and courageous, and carnations tend to suit them best. So if you're a Sagittarius on the lookout for pleasing blooms to adorn your home, give carnations a comeback. Mix and match a couple of lovely pastels for a spring flourish.

FAQs

Are Birth Flowers and Zodiac Flowers the Same?

No, birth flowers and zodiac flowers are actually not the same. Birth flowers are assigned to each month of the year and typically focus on flowers that are in bloom at the given time. And on the other hand, zodiac flowers are linked to the personality traits behind each star sign.

Now that you've identified the zodiac flower linked to your star sign, you can make your way to your local flower market and hunt for your focal blossom of the season. And while you're at it, here's my go-to flower arrangement rule for a bouquet that looks totally professional.