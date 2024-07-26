This Mini Floating Vase Ripple is a Trendy Way to Display Cut Blooms for a Delicately Beautiful Floral Accent

Decorating with flowers is a timeless trick used to infuse a living space with organic elements of charm. And up until now, I've been on the maximalist side of floral arrangements, with large eye-catching bouquets reigning as the best seasonal centerpieces.

However, when I first came across this floating ripple vase, it's safe to say that I was instantly mesmerized. It went straight to my saved folder and I couldn't help but gaze in wonder at the simplicity in design that led to supplementing the most tender floral arrangement I've ever seen.

This is by far one of my favorite flower trends to come out of 2024 and as soon as you take one look at these floating ripple vases, you'll be just as charmed as I am.

The Floating Flower Ripple Vase

Floating Vase / RIPPLE - YouTube Watch On

Crafted by Japanese designer Taku Omura, these graceful floating vases are a refreshing way to put your latest cut flowers on display. Taku marries intentional design and refined form with these buoyant vases made to embody the natural design of concentrically circular waves that dip across a liquid surface, with the collection aptly titled 'Ripple'.

When you think about how to arrange flowers like a pro, this may not be the first technique that comes to mind. However, we have an inkling that it'll soon become a staple in minimalist living rooms everywhere.

In conversation with interior designer Isy Jackson, she tells us that the water and the tiny vase combine in a delicate ripple effect where the stem seems to serenely float upright on the water with an ethereal simplicity. "It is an evolution of the similar floating candles effect that was popular in the past," she says.

Isy finds that these floating vases achieve a remarkably calming zen effect with just a couple of floral stalks and a few smooth pebbles. "This Feng Shui effect of water, (or seemingly moving water when the flowers gently swirl with air currents) is a combination of just three basic elements - rock, water, and flower," she says. "It’s a perfect addition for minimalist homes that are rather void of nature probably due to their urban setting or lack of green space."

Floating ripple vases are proof that less is more and can in fact sustain the allure of a space. So if you're looking for coastal living room ideas that give off an effortlessly laid-back vibe, this floral arrangement will certainly fit the bill.

Mini Floating Vase View at Etsy Price: $26

Style: Transparent

According to home designer Nina Lichtenstein, the indoor floating ripple trend brings a captivating element to home decor. "This design not only enhances the visual appeal of any space but also introduces a calming and meditative ambiance," she says. "It's a testament to the beauty of simplicity and nature."



When it comes to styling this trend, Nina recommends using clear glass vessels adorned with stones and plants to create a mini aquatic landscape. She explains that the coming together of these eco-elements contributes to a focal point that captivates the eye and soothes the mind.

"The transparent nature of the glass vessels allows for an unobstructed view of the arrangement," she says, "Thereby creating a sense of depth and movement as the floating vessels gently ripple with any disturbance in the water." She adds that the stones at the bottom add a grounding element, while the floating plants introduce a dynamic and ever-changing aspect to the display.

She encourages adding seasonal summer flowers to the display and recommends switching the flowers out for monthly blooms as the seasons go by. "In spring, use bright, colorful stones and blooming aquatic flowers," she says. "For a winter theme, consider using white or icy blue stones and minimalist plant selections to evoke a frosty atmosphere."

Floral expert Nicole Dillon tells us that flowers like silk hydrangeas, feverfew flowers, and winged everlasting blooms match the trend perfectly. "Also, a native that I think would work well and look like mini-trees would be joe pye weed," she says. "And if you want to display foliage on its own, I recommend mountain mint."

This may not be a quintessential extension of the dopamine decor trend but we find that it will spark joy in any home environment.

If you're looking to add a maximalist's touch to the trend, Nina recommends introducing a couple of other plants to the mix, including floating ferns, water lettuce, and small aquatic flowers. She also recommends layering elements like candles and pebbles to create a multi-dimensional effect.

However, the beauty of this trend lies in the ability to make it all your own. Personalize it with a couple of small, freshly plucked daisies or float around a few fleabane flowers for a splash of color. We find that without a doubt, this trend will take over table centerpiece ideas in design-forward homes and Nina agrees.



"Its minimalist yet impactful design brings a sense of peace and natural beauty," says Nina. "Making it a perfect choice for those looking to create a calming oasis within their living space."

Alternative buys to display your floating flowers