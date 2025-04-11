These 'Scenting Droplets' Might Be the Coolest (and Most Stylish) Way to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Have you noticed the shift in the importance of home scenting? I sure have. Surface-scenting candles and faint diffusers are no longer making the cut. Now's the moment for well-developed fragrances that tease both visually and aromatically.

And with emphasis placed on making your home smell good, brands are tuning into the wishes of home scenting enthusiasts like you and me. Take Ripple+ for example.

The brand's incense droplets have been around for some time now, and unlike other fad fragrances, its launch has consistently impressed. And if you haven't heard of Ripple+ Home yet, let me put you on.

Ripple+ Home Incense Droplets

Pick your vibe, light a cone and settle in. (Image credit: Future/Luke Arthur Wells)

You might know Ripple+ for its admirable mission in the nicotine-free space. I mean, even Jennifer Coolidge was spotted with an iconic jean-inspired Ripple+ puff at Milan Fashion Week in 2023. But the brand has since ventured into home scenting, and it has not come to play.

Its first and only drop (so far) came in the name of incense droplets. Six bold colors, six gorgeous scents, and each pack comes with a sea glass droplet to hold your incense cone.

Each scent is meant to transport your space. Think of it as the incense version of a mood ring. All you have to do is pick your vibe, light a cone, and let it rest on the droplet for a beautifully fragranced home.

You can even indulge in a touch of scent-layering and have different scents aromatizing different spaces in your home.

You'll never want to hide your scenting droplets out of sight. (Image credit: Future/Luke Arthur Wells)

But the magic of Ripple+ doesn't end there. Formulated right here in the UK, its incense droplets are 100% biodegradable and carefully formulated with hand-picked natural botanicals. So you can scent your home with a clear conscience.

Now, one of the major problems I have had with other incense sticks in the past is the amount of smoke it tends to release. Living in London, there's only a very small warm window within which I can open my windows for more than ten minutes at a time without freezing.

So pools of smoke circling my home are just not it. But Ripple+'s incense droplets have a low smoke tendency that's perfect for just this dilemma, making it one of the best incense brands around.

Liberty Ripple BOOST Rose Incense Droplets £15.21 at Liberty London Notes: Raspberry + Sandalwood Made to teleport your home to the scent of Rose Boulevard in Hollywood, the BOOST Incense Droplets are meant to captivate your senses and offer a midday treat to perk up your interior atmosphere. Liberty Ripple FOCUS Orange Blossom Incense Droplets £15.21 at Liberty London Notes: Tuberose + Vetiver Journeying with you to Vietnam's Mekong River are their FOCUS Orange Blossom Incense Droplets. Aimed to offer you a focused home environment, these would be a brilliant addition to your WFH space. Liberty Ripple HAPPY Mimosa Incense Droplets £15.21 at Liberty London Notes: Manuka + Cedarwood If Playa Del Sol, Mexico, is on your travel list but you're all out of OOO days, then these HAPPY Mimosa Incense Droplets will keep you company until you're ready to jetset.

Above are my top three picks to make your home smell like spring. And the colors seem to be gorgeously in line with what this bountiful season feels like, too.

But if you prefer to mix and match your scents to contrast the season alive outside your windows, then you can always take a look at the other scents the brand has on avail below.

Other Ripple+ Incense Droplets to Shop

Liberty Ripple DREAM Fig Leaf Incense Droplets £15.21 at Liberty London Notes: Oud + Amberwood Crafted to give your home the scentual ambiance of the Acropolis in Athens, Ripple+'s DREAM Fig Leaf Incense Droplets are the perfect finishing touch to make your bedroom smell nice and cozy. Liberty Ripple POWER Gardenia Incense Droplets £22.50 at Liberty London Notes: Freesia + Frankincense If you like earthy, grounded scents, you'll love Ripple+'s POWER Gardenia Incense Droplets. Bringing Côte d'azur to you, I find that leafy fragrances like this are perfect for a welcoming first impression, in an entryway. Liberty Ripple RELAX Wild Berry Incense Droplets £15.21 at Liberty London Notes: Sea Salt + Iris Daydreaming of the Swiss Alps will give you FOMO, but the brand's RELAX Wild Berry Incense Droplets will take away some of the melancholy by satisfying your sense of smell. It's cool, fresh, and totally calming.

FAQs

How Do You Use Incense Droplets?

Treat your Ripple+ incense droplets like you would any other incense cones. Choose your transportive scent of the day and then place it on your sea glass holder. You can then light the cone and blow out the flame after a few seconds. Then simply sit back, watch the cone ember and let the incense droplet scent your home.

How Long Do Incense Droplets Last?

Ripple+'s Incense Droplets are tiny but mighty. They burn for 10 minutes, but the scent lingers for far longer. And given that each pack holds 26 cones, you'll have plenty of transportive moments to count on.

Before I leave you to fall in love with Ripple+ as a brand, its adorable incense droplets, and everything it stands for, there's one last thing to mention.

I enjoy scenting my home with intention, and I am the kind of person who loves an energy reading. So when I spotted Ripple+'s incense reading guide, I was all the more intrigued.

Now, the next time you set an incense droplet alight, refer to their guide for a fun look into the deeper meaning behind your smoke flow.