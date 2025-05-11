Candles vs Diffusers — A Fragrance Expert Shares Which Style of Home Scenting Works (and Looks) the Best

In my opinion, one of life's little luxuries is a home that smells good. There's nothing quite like entering a room to be greeted with the pleasant aroma of a scented candle or reed diffuser. While inherently similar, these home fragrance options do have subtle differences. So that begs the question — which is better in the candles vs diffusers debate?

The best home fragrances should transform your home, and according to Brittany Bell, director of fragrance at Voluspa, "there’s a place for both reed diffusers and candles when scenting the home."

So, how do you pick? You'll want to consider the scent itself, and your preferred intensity (this will also depend on the size of your space). Then there's the overall look, style, and size. These are all questions that will help you decide between candles vs diffusers. But to further guide you, I asked Brittany for her expert opinion, below.

When To Choose a Scented Candle

Scented candles are common in larger, open spaces — their intensity can help fill a room with a pleasant aroma. (Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd)

If you're anything like me, you probably have dozens of candles scattered throughout your home. They really are the perfect mood-setting tool — whether you're hosting a cozy dinner party or setting up a bubble bath for a self-care night, the best candles instantly set the tone.

As Brittany Bell puts it, "nothing beats the ambiance and warm glow of a candle." There's something so inherently peaceful and easy about lighting a scented candle, letting its aroma slowly fill the room. But aside from mood-setting qualities, what makes a candle more appealing than a reed diffuser? One word: control.

With candles, you control the intensity. When capped, there's no scent at all. Remove the lid, and you'll smell a subtle fragrance. Light the wick, and the scent will become powerful.

Since candles tend to be more intensely scented than red diffusers, Brittany explains that there are certain scents that simply work best in this form. "I find woods, ambers, and vanillas are much better experienced through candles, where the warmth helps bring those richer scents to life," she says.

Candles and reed diffusers also differ in appearance, and their look may influence your decision on where to place them. The typically cylindrical vessel of candles makes them a great piece of decor — perfect for a table centerpiece or side table decoration. Plus, scented candles are adaptable — Brittany tells me she uses them in most rooms in her home.

With innate sophistication, instantaneous mood-setting qualities, and controlled intensity, scented candles become a key element to home decor that'll elevate both the look and atmosphere of any room.

Brittany Bell Social Links Navigation Director of Fragrance and Education Brittany Bell has worked for American fragrance brand Voluspa for over a decade, and for almost four years, she's been the brand's Director of Fragrance and Education. Brittany has a passion for fragrances and storytelling through scents, and she works closely with everyone on the Voluspa team to ensure brand and fragrance messaging is consistent throughout all channels.

Voluspa Mediterranean Lemon Classic Candle $32 at Voluspa Size: 9 oz. Let your senses take you on a trip to the Italian coast with Voluspa's Mediterranean Lemon. This fragrance blends notes of Sicilian lemon, bergamot, jasmine, and solar amber to create a candle that smells citrusy and fresh. This candle is single-wicked, and has a burn time of 70 hours. Loewe Cucumber Small Scented Candle $120 at NET-A-PORTER Size: 20.7 oz. Craving the scent of a fresh cucumber that's just been picked from your garden? This candle from Loewe captures that scent perfectly. Its fragrance is intense, but in a refreshing and soothing way. Not only that, but its stylish green vase adds to the natural charm of this candle. Michael Aram White Orchid Scented Candle $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue Size: 13.5 oz. Not only do Michael Aram candles smell delightful, but their vessel design is equally as impressive. White Orchid is a woody scent that features notes of cedar, sandalwood, and balancing hints of warm musk. This is a long-lasting candle, with a burn time of 70 hours. When not in use, leave this candle out on your table to act as a piece of decor.

When to Choose A Reed Diffuser

Reed diffusers are often best suited for bathrooms — their subtle scent output is consistently refreshing. (Image credit: Suchada Tansirimas for Getty Images)

Like candles, reed diffusers are another solution to providing your home with a pleasant scent. Visually, reed diffusers differ from candles as they're composed of a vessel filled with oil and finished with several reed sticks. These sticks absorb fragrance oils which then get diffused, slowly throughout the room.

There are a few key differences that make reed diffusers stand apart from candles. Primarily — they're much safer. Since they don't require a light, you don't need to constantly watch over reed diffusers or worry about a potential fire hazard.

In terms of scent formulation and output, top notes tend to me more prominent in reed diffusers. "Citrus, herbs, and florals really shine in reed form," according to Brittany. "However, you sometimes lose those deeper base notes," she remarks. Typically, the fragrance output from reed diffusers is not as strong as candles.

Although scent output is subtle, one benefit to reed diffusers is consistency. The best reed diffusers will regularly emit a soft scent, and when it comes time to refresh, you simply flip the reed sticks.

Reed diffusers work particularly well in the bathroom, says Brittany. "Diffusers are a must in bathrooms — such an easy, no-fuss way to keep the space smelling fresh without lifting a finger," she says.

But these scent solutions aren't limited to bathrooms. Brittany tells me that you can place a reed diffuser anywhere in your home — they can act as a mantle decoration or coffee table decor. These stylish vessels offer an alternative to the traditional look of candles.

Voluspa California Summers Reed Diffuser $30 at Voluspa Size: 3.4 fl. oz. Smooth and refreshing, Voluspa's California Summers is a fragrance that anyone would be happy to have in their home. The scent tastefully blends notes of sea salt, teakwood, and vanilla. As a reed diffuser, California Summers acts as a piece of decor as well as a home scenting feature that'll last up to six months. Blueme Calm Osmanthus & Sandalwood Large Diffuser $135 at Saks Fifth Avenue Size: 16.9 oz. The ceramic vessel for this reed diffuser acts as a piece of decor that could easily complement the furnishings in your minimalist living room. As for scent, it features fruity notes of peach and orange mixed with floral notes of tuberose and gardenia, and is finished with deeper notes of amber, musk, and sandalwood. All in all, this reed diffuser offers a calming scent that'll subtlety fill your space. APOTHEKE Charcoal Scented Reed Diffuser $60 at APOTHEKE Size: 6.7 fl. oz. APOTHEKE candles hold some of my favorite scents, and the brand's collection of reed diffusers are equally as captivating. Charcoal is on the stronger side of home fragrances, but it's nonetheless a sophisticated scent. As a reed diffuser, its intensity is reduced, but you'll still catch rich and woody whiffs of burnt maple and cedarwood. As a bonus, its sleek black vessel is the perfect balance of edgy elegance.

So, Candles vs Diffusers — Which is Better?

While scented candles and reed diffusers share many similarities, they also have some stark differences. Candles tend to create a more intense scent that will fill a space for a certain amount of time, while reed diffusers are more subtle, but consistent.

So really, when it comes to choosing, I think it depends on where you're planning to fragrance, and for what purpose. Candles would work better in open areas like living rooms and kitchens, whereas reed diffusers would be better for smaller, more enclosed spaces like a bathroom or bedroom.

But for the ultimate scenting experience, why choose when you can have both? "If you have a larger space, try layering your scent: keep a diffuser going for consistent fragrance, then light a candle in the same scent when you're home to really amplify the mood," says Brittany.