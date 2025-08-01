Forget Citronella Candles, I Found These Supersized Garden Incense Sticks That Smell Amazing and Keep Outdoor Pests at Bay
These limited-edition supersized incense sticks will refresh your garden air and keep insects away — plus, they're plant-friendly
Having researched plenty of fragrance formats for indoor scenting, I've since moved beyond interiors. And I'm re-embracing the art of garden perfuming. In perfect time, I've discovered a product that lends to the ambiance al fresco while simultaneously banishing insects, too.
The best incense elevates the scent and the vibe of a space. And Earl of East's latest limited edition XL Citronella Garden Incense does just that. I have used insect-repelling incense in the past. In coil, cone, and stick form, too.
So trust me when I say, there are some small, discerning differences that help this product stand out. Here are my two cents.
XL Citronella Garden Incense
I love keeping my windows open, my balcony door ajar, and hosting a garden party when the London weather permits. But I can't stand the idea of thereby rolling out the red carpet for bugs to flit about my home. This has led me to try many a citronella scent, and I've had my issues with a fair share.
Too strong a smell that overwhelms the air, too faint a scent that it really does nothing to keep bugs away, and worst of all, quick-burning incense that needs cleaning up to avoid soil contamination of any sort.
So when I heard of Earl of East's XL Garden Incense hitting the shelves, I was slightly skeptical but softly reassured, considering the brand's buttery croissant candle is still in savored rotation at my home.
Having since tested the incense for myself, I can confirm that it delivers a citrus-y perfume that's not too punchy and does stand true to warding insects off, too. Possibly my favorite part is that they're designed to tuck into pots and planters, which means no quick sweeping of ash since it's made from soil-safe ingredients like macco powder, bamboo sticks, and spring water.
"Designed for long summer evenings, each XL incense stick burns for around three hours, which is perfect for lighting at golden hour and enjoying the scent well into the night," says Earl of East co-founder Niko Dafkos. "The citronella smoke naturally helps keep bugs at bay, making them as practical as they are atmospheric."
As with all its scented launches, Niko tells me that Earl of East is always aiming to transport through scent. "Citronella instantly evokes summer holidays and slow, sun-drenched evenings," he notes.
"These incense sticks are part of our Primavera Estate collection, inspired by Italy in summertime. Think warm terraces, aperitivo hour, and that unmistakable nostalgic holiday feeling."
Although he finds that planters work brilliantly as incense accessories and help save space, he also recommends creating your own outdoor incense bowl with a heap of sand to steady your sticks.
And if you're only discovering this beloved London brand, here are some recommendations to get you hooked.
As an interior perfume lover and never a gatekeeper, I have one other recommendation for a refreshed living atmosphere. If you haven't heard of incense droplets, let me acquaint you.
