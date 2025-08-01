Forget Citronella Candles, I Found These Supersized Garden Incense Sticks That Smell Amazing and Keep Outdoor Pests at Bay

Having researched plenty of fragrance formats for indoor scenting, I've since moved beyond interiors. And I'm re-embracing the art of garden perfuming. In perfect time, I've discovered a product that lends to the ambiance al fresco while simultaneously banishing insects, too.

The best incense elevates the scent and the vibe of a space. And Earl of East's latest limited edition XL Citronella Garden Incense does just that. I have used insect-repelling incense in the past. In coil, cone, and stick form, too.

So trust me when I say, there are some small, discerning differences that help this product stand out. Here are my two cents.

XL Citronella Garden Incense

Supersized and made to accessorize planters while you enjoy a bug-free outdoor unwind. (Image credit: Earl of East)

Earl of East Limited Edition XL Incense Sticks — Citronella £30 at earlofeast.com Quantity: 8 Sticks Each hand-dipped incense stick lasts up to three hours and carries the refreshing scent of citronella across your garden and into dusk.

I love keeping my windows open, my balcony door ajar, and hosting a garden party when the London weather permits. But I can't stand the idea of thereby rolling out the red carpet for bugs to flit about my home. This has led me to try many a citronella scent, and I've had my issues with a fair share.

Too strong a smell that overwhelms the air, too faint a scent that it really does nothing to keep bugs away, and worst of all, quick-burning incense that needs cleaning up to avoid soil contamination of any sort.

So when I heard of Earl of East's XL Garden Incense hitting the shelves, I was slightly skeptical but softly reassured, considering the brand's buttery croissant candle is still in savored rotation at my home.

Having since tested the incense for myself, I can confirm that it delivers a citrus-y perfume that's not too punchy and does stand true to warding insects off, too. Possibly my favorite part is that they're designed to tuck into pots and planters, which means no quick sweeping of ash since it's made from soil-safe ingredients like macco powder, bamboo sticks, and spring water.

"Designed for long summer evenings, each XL incense stick burns for around three hours, which is perfect for lighting at golden hour and enjoying the scent well into the night," says Earl of East co-founder Niko Dafkos. "The citronella smoke naturally helps keep bugs at bay, making them as practical as they are atmospheric."

Making a charming incense bowl is far better than whipping out a bug spray every so often. (Image credit: Earl of East)

As with all its scented launches, Niko tells me that Earl of East is always aiming to transport through scent. "Citronella instantly evokes summer holidays and slow, sun-drenched evenings," he notes.

"These incense sticks are part of our Primavera Estate collection, inspired by Italy in summertime. Think warm terraces, aperitivo hour, and that unmistakable nostalgic holiday feeling."

Although he finds that planters work brilliantly as incense accessories and help save space, he also recommends creating your own outdoor incense bowl with a heap of sand to steady your sticks.

And if you're only discovering this beloved London brand, here are some recommendations to get you hooked.

More Earl of East Favorites

Earl of East Sage Incense Sticks £18 at Selfridges Quantity: 16 Sticks If you love the smell of a herb garden but haven't quite worked your way up to growing one (yet), these Sage Incense Sticks will sub in for scent. Earl of East Café Candle — Iced Matcha £40 at endclothing.com Burn Time: 60 — 70 Hours I've just retired my matcha candle, and best believe it's already on my pay day wishlist. But until then, I'll be reusing the well-cleaned mug to serve up my morning matcha. Earl of East Jardin De La Lune Gift Set £45 at Selfridges Includes: Home Mist + Scented Soy Candle All in all, a gorgeous gift for anyone who adores a floral scent with depth and indulges in home scenting like it's their job. Expect notes of tuberose, blackberry leaf, bergamot, and cade.

Other Garden Incense

Elements Citronella Incense Sticks £2.49 at Holland and Barrett UK Quantity: 20 Sticks If you're here after the limited edition line runs out, these Citronella Incense Sticks by Elements will come in clutch. Amazon Citronella Incense Sticks and Holder £6.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: 100 Sticks This pack of incense comes with a rustic wood holder and is well-rated for its insect-repelling reputation. Earl of East Elementary Incense Cones £18 at Selfridges Quantity: 16 Cones Although they won't do much for insects, these Elementary Incense Cones will make your garden smell amazing with hints of leather, tobacco leaf, and amber blending in unison.

As an interior perfume lover and never a gatekeeper, I have one other recommendation for a refreshed living atmosphere. If you haven't heard of incense droplets, let me acquaint you.