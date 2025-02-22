Earl Of East Just Dropped 'Croissant', 'Matcha', and 'Milk Bun' Candles — Now My Home Smells Like Breakfast All Day

Every time I stroll past a bakery there's a nostalgic sense of warmth and comfort that immediately washes over me through scent alone. And before I know it, I'm completely drawn in. That's exactly what Earl of East has masterfully managed to emulate with its latest launch.

Home scenting is important — and so, too, is finding a scent that suits the vibe of your space. Who knew that so early on in 2025, I would have found a signature scent that matches mine to a tee?

Now, I'm never team gatekeep, so let's get into why Earl of East's latest croissant candle is one of the best candles to have in your home right now — it is not worth missing out on.

Style your croissant candle on a living room countertop or a coffee side table for all to enjoy. (Image credit: Earl Of East)

Tuned to the desires of homeowners daydreaming of a space that smells like a Parisian pâtisserie, Earl of East understood the assignment yet again. Its new limited edition croissant candle is the answer to the problems of all those baking-averse and gourmand loving.

We can't all channel our inner Cedric Grolet and whip up a delectable croissant to get our homes to smell buttery and delicious. So I've turned to candles to help me live out my bistro home dreams. Having sampled a fair few, I can tell you firsthand that I haven't met a candle that has truly embodied the fragrance of a fresh-out-of-the-oven croissant.

That is, until now. Before I even peeled back the adorable packaging on my croissant candle, the fragrance was lingering to be released. And without even striking my first match, whispers of the scent managed to subtly perfume my home.

Considering the brand's Matcha candle is one of my favorite bedroom fragrances, I decided to let the croissant scent play in my living room instead. And it's safe to say that if you're interested in finding ways to make your home smell good, this scent will do right by you.

Limited Edition Croissant Candle View at Earl of East Price: £40

Burning Time: 60 to 70 hours If you could bottle the scent of a warm French bakery and turn it into a candle, it would be this croissant scent from Earl of East. From fragrance to form — chef's kisses all around.

Housed in a ceramic mug, this soy wax candle is created with a blend of essential oils and fragrances that perfectly carry through the scent of a croissant. Think buttery, slightly sweet, and utterly cozy.

Plus, along with the brand's promise to deliver on scent is a commitment to sustainability. Aside from crafting candles with eco-soy wax and packaging them in fully recyclable cardboard, the brand has also ensured that the ceramic mug is not just for use and throw.

Once your candle burns its last flame, you can wash out the mug with the help of the brand's cleaning guide and add it to your collection of drinkware.

As of 2025, we can bid goodbye to demure earthy notes and welcome mouth-watering gourmand playfulness. (Image credit: Earl Of East)

Curious to know more about the inspiration behind the Earl of East croissant candle, I spoke to co-founder Paul Firmin, and he tells me that this is the year of the gourmand.

"Our café range was such a huge hit last year, making it our biggest launch to date. As a result, the line is staying, so to keep it fresh and exciting we plan to drop limited edition special scents in the world of café," he says.

"Gourmand fragrance is becoming so popular because it’s so nostalgic. Not only is this genre of scent playful, but it instantly transports you to a childlike state. It’s a nice antidote to what have been quite turbulent times."

Earl of East's Café Collection

Iced Matcha Candle Price: £40 This candle has been a part of my trusty rotation for a while now. And if you enjoy your matcha in drink and chocolate form, you'll surely relish the candle version, too. Americano Candle Price: £40 Leave this candle to waft through your home and before you know it, you'll feel like you're behind the counter at your local coffee shop. Smells like a freshly brewed americano at every light. Milk Bun Candle Price: £40 With notes of sweet almond milk, buttermilk and sandalwood, this Milk Bun Candle offers your home a taste of the iconic Japanese delicacy. Just be warned, this scent will only fuel your cravings for a freshly baked bun.

Speaking to Earl of East's latest drop, Paul explains that the croissant candle is meant to be reminiscent of fresh pastry from your favorite bakery. "The notes are warm and cozy making it the perfect scent for weekends and lazy days spent at home," he shares. "It’s a limited drop and is presented in an iconic diner mug which is reusable for your favorite brew, or can be brought into the store and refilled for almost half the price."

Now, if you're interested in taking the fragrance ambiance of your home to the next level with scent-layering, I recommend pairing your croissant candle with light, sweet scents to avoid overwhelm.

But if I'm being truly honest, this delectable candle stands well enough all on its own.

If your sweet tooth transcends into the world of fragrance, this croissant candle is one you should not miss out on. And as a fringe benefit, these aren't the kind of candles that need hiding. Personally, I like to sell the look by styling them on tiled coasters as the perfect finishing touch.

So if you want to transport your senses to a French artisanal bakery from the comfort of your home, look no further.