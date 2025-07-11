You Can Only Pre-Order the Ninja Swirl — So I'm Buying This Cuisinart Alternative so I Can Make Slushies and Ice Cream Right Now

It seems we're all having the same hot weather-induced hallucinations right now, and they all involve fun frozen treats. Feeling frustrated about the fact that Ninja's hotly anticipated Swirl still hasn't landed on UK shores? So was I, until I learned of Cuisinart's Frost Fusion (available, and on sale right now, on Amazon).

Launched just this month, and just in time, the six-in-one frozen treat maker skips the pre-freeze fuss and gets straight to creamy bliss. Just like there are Ninja CREAMi alternatives, there are alternatives to this new viral gadget, too, and this one blends soft serve-style ice creams, sorbets, slushies, frappés, booze-fuelled cocktails, and even wine slushies, all in under 30 minutes.

With a generous 1.6-liter capacity and a compressor motor, it whips up your produce-ready bowl and keeps it chilled for hours — ideal for spontaneous indulgences or a summer garden soirée. While it's already sold out on Cuisinart, it's still available to shop on Amazon, where it's currently discounted from £299.99 to £264.99.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Cuisinart Frost Fusion® Ice Cream Maker £264.99 at Amazon UK Already rated 4.6/5-stars by customers, the Frost Fusion caters to every type of frozen treat. From classic soft-serve to grown-up frozen cocktails, it covers sweet to spirited, dairy to dairy-free, in a single unit. Delivering home-party scale performance and cutting-edge features, it's already cemented its status as a serious contender to the (over)hyped Ninja Swirl.

From a design perspective, the Frost Fusion feels modern and sleek. A controlled dispenser gives neat portioning while it lets you dial in mixture firmness. Plus, setting it to self-clean just after use means no lingering dishes — perfect for those who’d rather treat themselves than tidy up.

But the real star is convenience. You don't have to worry about pre-planning and freezing the bowl. Instead, a few clicks and 20 minutes later, you’re supplanting store-bought ice cream with freshly churned bliss. The result? A machine that’s instantly gratifying, party-ready, and shockingly simple.

There are other alternatives to the Ninja Swirl on the market, too. Here are our top picks.

KUMIO 2L Ice Cream Maker With Compressor. £164 at Amazon UK The KUMIO 2 L Compressor Ice Cream Maker is a no-pre-freeze home machine delivering creamy frozen treats in around 45–60 minutes. Its a strong contender for anyone wanting ready-now frozen treats without pre-chilling. Its generous capacity and preset modes make it ideal for family use. Cuisinart Freezewand Ice Cream Maker £84.99 at Amazon UK Compact and minimal fuss, this hand‑held ice‑cream maker delivers fast, fresh frozen treats — a perfect fit for smaller kitchens. If you're after instant, single‑serve frozen treats with a compact, fun, and affordable gadget, the Cuisinart FreezeWand is the perfect Ninja CREAMi alternative. Lakeland Compressor Ice Cream Maker £179.99 at Lakeland This ice cream maker is a top-tier no-pre-freeze machine that produces luscious homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and frozen yoghurt in about 30–50 minutes. Its built-in compressor means no need for pre-chilling bowls — simply pour in your mixture and walk away.



The Cuisinart Frost Fusion lands at the exact right moment: mixer-less, frost-free, and packed with dessert and drink versatility — summer entertaining just levelled up. But before you invite your friends over to indulge, you need to work out a main course: for that, these Ooni alternatives are the ultimate answer.