I've Just Added This Stylish New Fan to My Basket to Beat the Heat — It Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is (and It's Also 20% Off)

It's that time of year again. After waiting and waiting for the sun and the heat, we are now reminded that, in the UK, we are mostly under-prepared in our homes to handle the hotter-than-normal weather and immediately seek out ways to cool ourselves down.

As such, I had been on the hunt for items to help with this very predicament when I came across this Freestanding Pedestal Fan on Habitat at 20% off — it's new, incredibly stylish, and I can't argue with the price.

"Habitat is a great brand to shop when you're looking for design-forward pieces without the big price tag," says our editor, Hugh Metcalf.

So if you're looking to use a fan to cool down a room, this might just be the one for you.

Habitat Habitat Freestanding Pedestal Fan - 7 Inch £96, Was £120 on Habitat Size: H112, W34.5, D28cm This sleek, modern turbo air pedestal fan has 12 wind speed settings with multi-directional air flow that circulates air evenly throughout your home. You can easily toggle between three modes with its remote control, and with a two-meter cord length, you can cool down a room both stylishly and flexibly.

The Pedestal Fan also has a sister fan — the Habitat Air Circulation Black Pedestal Fan is also 20% off and has all the same features, but in a paler stand color. It's only had two reviews to date, but they're both glowing five stars.

There are, however, lots of other styles to shop, so if you want to explore more options, I've listed three equally stylish alternatives below.

Russell Hobbs Russell Hobbs Scandi Electric Pedestal Fan £54.99, Was £69.99 at Amazon Size: 100-125cm H, ‎41cm x 45cm For a Scandi design style, this Russell Hobbs Scandi Electric Pedestal Fan could be the one for you. The oscillating fan comes in a gray and wood-effect finish with adjustable height and tilt, plus three speed settings, and has 4.6/5 stars after 1,239 ratings. Philips Philips Oscillating Tower Fan 5000 Series £69.99, Was £89.99 at Amazon Size: 31 x 31 x 104.8 cm Available exclusively on Amazon, the Philips Oscillating Tower Fan 5000 has a slim design with powerful yet quiet airflow. With three speeds, a timer, and a remote control, it offers practical cooling while fitting in perfectly with a minimalist interior design aesthetic. It also has a very healthy 4.6/5 stars after 228 reviews. Dreo Dreo Smart Pedestal Fan £159.99, Was £189.99 at Amazon Size: 27.99 x 27.99 x 104.6 cm The DREO's pedestal air circulator dual-spiral provides powerful, yet gentle airflow with a double-noise reduction design, with a smooth DC motor and a back grille filled with 447 noise-reducing vents. It offers six airflow modes and 10 speed settings with 3D oscillation, and the smart fan lets you choose with your app, voice, buttons, or remote. Another solid performer with 4.5/5 stars after 52 ratings.

For more ways to beat the heat, you may be interested in the five hacks to make entertaining in your garden more comfortable during the hot weather.