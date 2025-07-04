"I Want Portable Air Conditioning That's Not a Total Eyesore, What Should I Buy?" We've Shopped the Options for Both Good Looks and Good Reviews

As summer continues to heat up, the demand for air conditioning has surged. However, many homeowners hesitate to install traditional units due to concerns about aesthetics and the potential disruption to their interior design. The challenge lies in finding an air conditioning solution that not only provides effective cooling but isn't a total eyesore to have on show in your room.

Fortunately, the market has evolved, offering a range of stylish conditioning units. Today’s options include portable systems that prioritize mobility without taking up too much room, and even models that offer customizable finishes to match your decor. "I still have my doubts as to whether air conditioning is really the best way to cool down a room if you live in the UK, especially given its environmental impact," says Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf, "but if you are going to buy one, getting that balance between how well it works and not being a hideous monolith in your home is what I'd care about. And it's harder than you'd think to find."

We've spent hours in these past few weeks searching for the best-looking air conditioning units available in the UK, digging through the reviews to focus on products that deliver both form and function. My favorite? Probably this AEG Comfort 6000 from AO that seems to strike the right balance.

People are, undoubtedly, extra critical of air conditioner units — I can imagine a good few of the reviews are written in 30°C plus temperatures with a device they can't get to work — but it's important to weed out the review bombs (ie. it was delivered late; there was something missing but it was promptly provided) from the real criticism (it doesn't actually cool down a room). You'll often find the biggest critiques of portable air conditioners focus on the heat that these gadgets also kick out, and how successfully they vent it outside.

Here are three picks that seem to get it right on balance, with average star ratings of 4 and above seeming to be the sweet spot for air conditioner units.

AEG Comfort 6000 Air Conditioner, £500 at AO.com This AEG air conditioner unit tops the charts for a few of the best portable air conditioner guides you'll find online, and with an average star rating of 4.6 out of 5, (which is pretty much unheard of for an air conditioner unit that looks this good), it's my top pick. Reviewers say that while it is a larger unit (an unfortunate necessity when it comes to actually cooling down a room efficiently), they don't find the shape and style intrusive. Thumbs up. They also say it brings down the temperature of a room quickly, and has an easy-to-use app to control it. The one aesthetic drawback? The venting hose. Not only do a few reviewers mention it could be a bit longer, but it doesn't come with the same aesthetic window gap fixings some devices have to tidy up this element. However, at a competitive £500, it's not a huge loss if you can get over the vent just poked out the window. De'Longhi De'longhi Pinguino Ap98 Gentle Jet Portable Air Conditioning Unit £799.99 at Amazon UK This De'Longhi air conditioner unit only has 3.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon, but looking at the proportion of star reviews compared to others, they are majority 4 and 5 star, and I wanted to include it as I think it's one of the best-looking devices. While reviewers extol its virtues for quickly and significantly cooling down a room, its criticisms include its noise level (which might fine if you're a white noise listener like myself), and that the fins aren't adjustable to change the output of the cool air. Zanussi Zpac11001 2-in-1 Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier Unit With Remote Control £469.99 at Amazon UK I was drawn by both this Zanussi units minimalist, streamlined looks, and it's 4.1 average star rating on Amazon and flowing reviews. Not too big or too small; not amazingly quiet, nor loud (do really quiet air conditioners even exist?) It has a window fixing for the vent; however, it's fabric rather than a plastic casing. Still, better than nothing. The biggest drawback I uncovered? The power cord is short, and it can't be plugged into an extension cord, so plan accordingly.

Why Do Portable Air Conditioners Need to Be Vented?

You might be thinking, do I really need that ugly hose vent for my portable air conditioner? Well, sadly, yes. Air conditioners work by taking in hot air from a room, then cooling it and releasing it back into the room. This process, however, also creates heat. Without it, the heat is released back into the room, cancelling out the cold air you've labored to create.

These units also need a way to release moisture that they remove from the air during the process, so the vent hose also acts as a way to extract this from the machine, too.

There have been some steps in creating 'ductless' portable air conditioners, such as the Morphy Richards S1, below, but their efficacy is up for debate, with many reviewers saying they are still releasing hot air into the room.

Morphy Richards UK S1 Pro Ductless Personal Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier £699.99 at Morphy Richards The S1 Pro Ductless Personal Air Conditioner not only cools the air but also has a dehumidification as well as a 3D oscillating fan mode. This product also benefits from a ductless design meaning it does not require the traditional vent placed outside of your property, a much tidier aesthetic for modern day living spaces. However, check out the reviews before you buy. Not everyone is convinced this new device actually promises on the ductless qualities it suggests.

When selecting an air conditioning unit that doesn't compromise on aesthetics, it's essential to consider both design and performance. The Daikin Stylish Single Split Air Conditioning Unit stands out for its sleek design and efficient operation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a permanent solution. There are other products on the market too, each catering to different needs and preferences, ensuring that you can find an air conditioning solution that enhances your home's comfort without detracting from its style.