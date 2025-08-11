Meet the Tiled Doorway — The Classy, Elegant Detailing That I Can't Stop Thinking About

I can't hide my love for a dramatic entrance, and these tiled doorways are the design equivalent of floating down a staircase in a ballgown — beautiful, elegant, and undeniably memorable.

The simple addition of a tiled border transforms your interior doors from a feature of pure functionality to a design moment to be appreciated. It's an exclamation of aesthetic appreciation, a way to bring beauty to an oft-overlooked space while creating a visual link between the two spaces it connects. I'm always a fan of small, artful details in houses, the little additions that can elevate the space, and these doorways are perfect examples of this.

So often, we confine our decorating with tiles within the home to the spaces of the kitchen and the bathroom; however, once we remove these restrictions, we come to realise that tiles can add some visual interest and texture to a whole manner of different rooms, whether that's when used across the entire floor, or just a simple trim. It's an easy way to add character and interest to your space.

What We Love About this Trend

Here, a tiled rim around the doorway helps to emphasize the already dramatic design of the room. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Dramatic, yet effortless, there is something undeniably enticing about the simple addition of a tiled border to your entryways.

It signifies a sense of intentionality in your design, as Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles, says, "A tiled doorway adds a sense of ceremony and definition to a space, it frames the room almost like a painting, drawing your eye in and creating an architectural moment without the need for structural changes."

As Damla suggests, this is an addition that doesn't require any intensive work or structural changes, yet the impact is that of something major.

While modern repetition makes for a strikingly contemporary look, this trend has roots in historical Spanish interiors and architecture. It is a significant feature in the Spanish Revival style, with many homes across California and Central America featuring intricately patterned tiles lining their doors.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Damla explains how the type of tiles you choose can entirely dictate the look of your home, saying, "Depending on the tile choice, it can feel bold and expressive or quietly detailed, but it always brings texture and a sense of craft."

No matter what tile you use, though, this is an addition that will always bring more drama and beauty to your home. As María D Arráez, the director of Tile of Spain UK, says, "A tiled doorway instantly elevates a space, creating a defined and decorative threshold between rooms. It’s a subtle yet impactful way to introduce architectural and visual interest, particularly in transitional areas like kitchens, hallways, or between indoor and outdoor zones."

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla Turgut is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, a brand that has redefined the tile industry with its bold, handcrafted collections. In 2014, alongside her brother, she founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

What Tiles to Use On Your Doors Trim

Smaller-scale mosaic tiles, like Damla recommends, make for a more delicate, yet still striking trim. (Image credit: Brian Ferry. Design: Home Studios)

As Damla outlined already, the tiles you select have the power to transform your doorway, so knowing the unique characteristics of all your options is key before making your decision.

"The key lies in selecting tiles that complement the overall style of your home, with a considered color palette that ensures the doorway feels connected rather than isolated," explains Maria.

Identifying your interior design style and choosing your tiles accordingly will help in creating a cohesive, natural-looking design.

If you're hoping to create a Mediterranean-style home, Maria suggests, "warm, earthy tones and natural textures, which work beautifully to bring a rustic sense of charm and authenticity to a doorway."

Or, for more modern homes, she suggests, "Consider using classic subway tiles laid vertically or in a herringbone pattern. This simple change in layout adds depth and visual intrigue while keeping the overall look clean and modern."

The characterful shine of zellige tiles also makes for an appealing option. As Rob Whitaker, creative director of Claybrook, says, "Using zellige-style tiles, with their handcrafted look and glossy finish, creates a sense of unique design."

Damla similarly points towards Zellige tiles for creating a sense of individuality, noting, "For a more characterful look, opt for hand-painted Zellige tiles."

Though she continues, adding, "Smaller scale tiles tend to work the best, so look for mosaic styles, small format cement, or ceramic tiles."

However, for a more classic look, Rob suggests, "Marble-effect porcelain tiles bring timeless elegance, mimicking natural stone with durability and ease of maintenance."

Ultimately, the best tiles will be a highly personal choice, entirely dictated by your style and the atmosphere you're hoping to create within your home.

How to Style it

Neutral tones and simple, relaxed furniture allow the tiled doorway to take centre stage in this home. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

The key with a style as dramatic as this is that you allow the tiles to do the talking. Don't attempt to bring in various other competing elements and designs; the more pared-back, the better.

"Let the doorway be the hero," states Damla.

Adopting a more minimalistic interior design approach, at least at first, will help to create a more visually effective, balanced space. "Keep nearby finishes simple so the frame can stand out. Pair it with sleek joinery, natural materials, and contemporary neutral paint colors to stop it from feeling too ornate and theatrical. It’s about balancing character with restraint," says Damla.

Due to the Spanish history of this trend, it looks particularly beautiful when paired with Mediterranean-inspired pieces, think about decorating with terracotta pots, and linen finishes.

What to Know Before Tiling Your Doorway

As much as we love this style, for it to work, it has to be done well. That means no make-shift DIY jobs here; if you're going to do it, do it properly.

"The most important thing is accuracy; your tiler will need to take precise measurements and plan the layout carefully, especially if you’re using patterned or hand-cut tiles where variations are part of the charm or if it’s an arched doorway rather than a square frame," explains Damla.

And in older homes, with less reliably even walls, you'll have to take even further measures to ensure an even, beautiful application.

As Damla says, "It’s worth noting that some older homes have uneven frames, which might need adjusting to keep the lines looking clean. Avoid shortcuts. If you’re framing a door, you want longevity."

There's just something about a good tile trend that always gets me excited, especially when they have a bit of history behind them. My favorite case in point? The oh-so-cool unswept floor tiling trend that finds its inspiration in Ancient Rome.