You’ve picked your perfect kitchen door style and nailed the exact colour. But for the ultimate kitchen design, there’s another crucial element you should never forget, say the experts. And that’s the texture of your kitchen doors.

A simple toss-up between matt or glossy kitchen trends won’t cut it these days. And now there’s a whole host of exciting textures like fluted timber, reeded glass, and liquid metal to choose from. “Texture on the door front is one of those quiet details that changes everything,” declares Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. “It’s what stops a kitchen from feeling flat, and instead gives it depth, warmth, and a sense of lived-in character. I’ve always believed a door should be more than a surface. It should catch the light differently as you move around the room, invite your hand to touch it, and add a subtle layer of storytelling to the space.”

All the kitchen gurus agree that picking the right texture is a statement-making design trick for kitchen cabinet ideas. And there are practical advantages to textured doors, too. “Texture is brilliant at softening the day-to-day, disguising fingerprints and the inevitable signs of use, while adding visual interest without needing lots of extra colour or pattern,” Charlie adds.

But with so many exciting textures to choose from (think fluted wood, reeded glass, and bronze mesh panels for starters), it can be tricky knowing what will work for your style of kitchen and what you won’t get bored with. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and headed straight to the designers in-the-know for their take on what textures to look out for. So here are eight textured doors the experts are using in 2026 for feel-good, look-great kitchens that are a joy to use every day.

1. Fluted Timber

Fluted wood kitchen doors add depth and beauty into a space. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

Textured wood doors are a stand-out star for the kitchen trends, especially ribbed and fluted timbers. Importantly, while fluted timber doors add texture and detail, they still feel modern and timeless without overwhelming the space.

“Vertical lines bring depth, warmth, and architectural interest to today’s minimalist kitchens, feeling both modern and handcrafted,” explains William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House.

In this kitchen, fluted timber doors add masses of texture to the minimal, handleless doors on the kitchen island. It feels bold and architectural but with a bespoke, modern edge that will never go out of fashion.

It’s a look that also ties in neatly with the Japandi decor trend that’s still going strong for 2026.

2. Reeded Glass

Reeded glass kitchen doors are such a glassy act… (Image credit: Pluck)

Glass-fronted cabinets are a foolproof design trick for opening up a kitchen, especially in small kitchens where rows of wall cupboards can make a space feel cramped and enclosed. But the 2026 kitchen is all about reeded glass cabinets. The look is still light and bright, but the subtle texture adds an extra layer of sophistication and privacy (while still being able to see your crockery collection behind the glazed fronts).

“The subtle texture softens what’s inside, offering privacy without sacrificing light, while adding a handcrafted, architectural detail to the room,” declares Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymous bespoke kitchen company.

Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune, agrees: “Reeded glass cabinets create a lighter, more open look for wall cabinetry while still keeping it uniform and helping to hide the clutter. With interior lighting, a reeded cabinet can also become a lovely warm focal point in the kitchen.”

And for an extra-special design touch that’s tipped for big things in 2026, opt for a bold color behind the reeded glass. “The distortion of the objects through the glass is so playful,” adds George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck. “Choosing a bold internal hue is a great way to introduce a pop of colour to your scheme, which will be diluted through the glass when the doors are closed.”

3. Sawn Timber

Sawn timber fronts offer a subtle, vintage texture. (Image credit: DeVol)

For a modern rustic mood, sawn timber fronts are the coolest 2026 look for textured kitchen doors. The textured finish mimics the look of old, hand-cut timber, but with a clean, simple, and light look we absolutely adore. So rather than being overly antiqued or knotty, the textured timber is understated and modern.

“We chose to use sustainable timbers such as beech and ash for our Sebastian Cox kitchens with a selection of coloured dyes that stain the wood, rather than lying on top like paint,” says Helen Parker, creative director of Devol Kitchens. “This allows the texture of the wood to remain visible for a satisfyingly tactile finish.”

4. Metallic Doors

Go for gold with a metallic kitchen door. (Image credit: John Lewis of Hungerford)

Textured metals in copper, brass, and old gold are one of the best ways to create a wow factor kitchen, say the experts

But metallics do so much more than simply adding a glint to a quite luxury kitchen. Whether you choose real metal wraps or a metal-effect laminate, there is a whole range of different textures that add another layer. Think brushed, patinated, and polished metals. Or try a hammered effect for an even more textured look.

According to the designers, it’s a good idea to use textured metals in one or two places, say on an island unit, to create a focal point in the kitchen. Combine with wood or natural stone for a seriously luxe textural feast.

5. Stained Wood

Tinted and stained woods are a great way to add texture and subtle color to a kitchen. (Image credit: Pluck x Schotten & Hansen)

Today’s textured kitchen doors are moving towards finishes that feel organic and warm — yet still totally modern. And one way to do this is with colorful wood stain cabinets (rather than paint).

“Oak naturally carries more texture when stained, giving a warm, crafted look that contrasts beautifully with smoother painted cabinetry,” says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. “It’s a clever way for homeowners to bring in depth and detail without overwhelming the overall design.”

Pluck applies its natural pigments to create either a matt, velvety finish or a rich, delicate sheen. The color is absorbed into the surface, so the grain and texture remain visible.

“Natural grain and subtle pigments bring a colourful yet calm depth to contemporary spaces,” says Torben Hansen, managing director of Schotten & Hansen. “The result is richly grained surfaces that offer a dramatic yet understated texture, and we believe this will define kitchen design in 2026.”

“Words like silken, strokable, and soft come to mind,” adds George at Pluck, “which seems to defy the fact that these are hard, durable surfaces. We highly recommend a mix of color, wood, and glass for a kitchen with luscious layers of texture!”

6. Mesh Panels

Image 1 of 2 Bring bold textures to your kitchen and make it different from the rest of your home. (Image credit: Roundhouse) (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Mesh panels are so beautifully cool for the 2026 kitchen, and it’s easy to see why these textured doors are proving so popular. “Mesh options from makers like Armac Martin offer a refined, bespoke feel and introduce a heritage texture that works beautifully across both classic and modern kitchens,” says Al at Olive & Barr.

Often crafted from brass and available in diamond, mesh, or lattice designs, mesh panels break up solid cabinetry, adding a subtle polished sheen and masses of texture.

It’s a design feature that Roundhouse used in this kitchen for the woven brass pantry doors. “When backlit, they emit a soft, warm glow and create a tactile, layered aesthetic throughout the kitchen,” adds Liane Burnett, senior designer at Roundhouse.

7. Bespoke Textures

Be creative with bespoke textures in your cooking space. (Image credit: Martin Moore)

The beauty of textured doors is that they can be customised to suit your kitchen scheme and personal taste. Think dark wood kitchens, rippled glass, and smooth porcelain panels teamed with brass inlays and mirrored interiors. Go as fancy or as subtle as you like!

“Textured panels can be a key element of the kitchen design,” says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore. “In this kitchen, doors inlaid with leathered faux snakeskin panels (made from a luxury vinyl) are offset with satin brass inlays.”

Ledbury Studio can’t shout enough about bespoke texture, too, from hand-carved rippled textures to metallic door fronts with a hand-worked patina and veneers with liquid-metal inlays. “The common thread is always the same,” says Charlie at Ledbury Studio. “Honest materials, shaped by hand, used with restraint. That’s how a door front becomes a feature you’ll love living with every day.”

8. Reeded Backboards

Create a ripple of excitement with reeded back panels. (Image credit: Tom Howley)

We’ve seen how fluted timber and reeded glass door fronts add subtle texture that’s oh-so-fabulous.

But for 2026 kitchens, texture is going one step further. Say hello to reeded backboards. So the panels behind your open shelving or glass fronts but in a color.

It’s a really cool trick for adding a splash of color and texture to your kitchen if you don’t want to commit to an entire island or run of cabinets.

And it combines two of our favourite kitchen trends in one: subtle texture and unexpected kitchen color ideas (you know when you open a pantry cupboard and the interior is painted in bold ochre yellow). “A reeded backboard washed in a gentle tint adds a whisper of texture, catching the light in tiny ripples that make the whole vignette feel curated and softly sculpted,” adds Tom Howley.

Textured kitchen doors are big news for the 2026 kitchen. And it’s one of the smartest design tools for adding character to your kitchen if color and pattern aren’t your thing.

“Texture has become one of the most expressive tools in modern kitchen design, with natural materials at the forefront,” says creative director Nathan Kingsbury. “Although Shaker and minimalist styles continue to prove popular, tactile surfaces will be the driving force, with real wood grains, fluting, and handcrafted finishes becoming the go-to.” And the real beauty of adding textured doors to your kitchen is that it works for every style of décor, classic, cottag,e and contemporary.