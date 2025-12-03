5 Things That Are Technically Bad Luck to Give as Gifts (and How to Make Them Good Luck, Instead)

The last thing you want to do is go to the effort of picking out a thoughtful gift, finding the perfect wrapping paper, and topping it with the flourish of a ribbon, only to later find out that you accidentally gifted bad luck.

In many cultures, there are certain items that represent inauspiciousness. And while you could avoid gifting these things altogether, there are ways to turn its luck around when presenting it as a gift. Especially if the present feels unmistakably true to your loved ones, say in the form of zodiac gifts or otherwise.

So, here are five gifts that technically bring bad luck, and how to assist them in bringing good fortune instead.

1. Knives

I know these Alessi Mami Cook's Knives look like a sleek gift, but they're not meant to be wrapped alone. (Image credit: Alessi)

It's no secret that a beautiful set of cookware or stunning knives makes an amazing gift for any cooking-obsessed friend. However, etiquette expert Nick Leighton tells me that the latter is sometimes considered bad luck.

"In some cultures, they can be interpreted as 'cutting' a relationship off," he explains. "A way around this is to include a penny when gifting a knife to neutralize its negative energy."

You can also consider gifting alternative cooking accessories, like smooth butter knives or trendy kitchenware.

2. Empty Wallets

This Dean Cherry Wallet from Duke + Dexter is a stunner, but not without a crisp not to go with. (Image credit: Duke & Dexter)

Adam Zucker, gifting expert at MyRegistry.com, tells me that for some, the gift of a new wallet or purse, regardless of how valuable or luxurious it may be, is said to attract financial misfortune or signal a future of financial emptiness.

"In order to rectify this reaction promptly, simply placing a small amount of money inside the gift — anything from a shiny coin to a crisp bill — can help to symbolise prosperity," he advises.

It's always a fun surprise to peek into a new wallet and find some money in there. So, if you're a pretty purse is a part of your gift guide, follow Adam's advice to make it a good luck present.

3. Handkerchiefs

Consider introducing handkerchiefs and linens like these, Favorite Embroidered Napkins from Pottery Barn, as an add-on and not the main character of your gift. (Image credit: Pottery Barn)

"A personalized handkerchief or embroidered cloth can be a beautiful keepsake when gifted to a loved one, yet they can be associated with tears and goodbyes, symbolically making them a ‘gift of sorrow’," says Adam.

"By instead including handkerchiefs as part of a wider bundle of gifts that express an abundance of joy and happiness, the negative connotations can be eradicated swiftly."

Although a darling handkerchief with doodled embroidery perfectly ties into the drawn-on decor trend, don't let it be the sole present when gifting for good luck. Instead, you can include other linens like beaded placemats or lace decor for a stylish, auspicious gift.

4. Candles

Style this L'Objet Verti-Vert Candle with a lighting accessory before you present it as a gift. (Image credit: L'Objet)

Believe it or not, gifting a candle all on its own can also be considered a bad luck gift. Creative wellness expert, Dr. Eleni Nicolaou, tells me that candles are incomplete when they come unlit.

"By taking ten seconds to light the wick in honor of the gift, the candle receives the slightest bit of warmth," she explains. "That means that it will come across as cozy and thoughtful, rather than cold and bare."

While you can't necessarily light the candle itself upon gifting, you can include a charming box of matches and some other candle accessories to make the gift more meaningful.

5. Timepieces

This Stilla Clock from AYTM is best gifted with a good luck charm for positive energy. (Image credit: AYTM)

"Modern watches are often viewed as deeply personal and even romantic gifts. However, in traditional Chinese culture, any clock, watch, or similar timepiece is often associated with running out of time," says Adam.

"Gifting an item like this to a loved one may be interpreted as counting down the relationship, or even someone’s life. A common solution to this problem is to pair it with a good luck charm or a note expressing your wishes for a long-lasting connection with the recipient."

A simple card can make all the difference when transforming a timepiece from a bad luck gift into an auspicious present. You can also include your wall clock or watch with a coin, or bundle it in with other gifts to bring prosperity.

If you're stumped on what to wrap up for those near and dear, we have plenty of gifting inspiration to go around. How about something stylish for the most organized people in your life? Or, perhaps some hot holiday gifts for your design-loving friends? We've got you covered!