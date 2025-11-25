How Interior Designers Host — The Style-Forward (and Often Forgotten) Details That Make Guests Feel Instantly at Home

Hosting a party is about so much more than the drinks you pour and the dishes you serve; it’s about an intangible mix of people, place, and overall feeling — but how do those in the know make sure their events always go with a bang? And what are the hosting secrets that interior designers use to transform their parties from a good time into a great one?

Whether you need to brush up on how to host a dinner party, are inviting people for an evening of cocktails and canapés, or are making a weekend of it with overnight guests, there is definitely a little bit of science behind the art of hosting. “It’s all about creating an atmosphere that feels alive, welcome, and layered with personality,” says the floral designer Hazel Gardiner.

So, we invite you to read on and discover how these party people make their guests feel cozy, comfortable, and at home — but still very much the stars of the show.

1. Keep It Personal

Giving each place setting a personal touch will make guests feel warmly welcomed and connect your tablescape to your space and your story. (Image credit: Casalatina)

“The way you set your table sets the mood for the occasion,” says Sharon Costi, designer and co-founder of CasaLatina. “I like to think of it as dressing up, and making it beautiful is an integral part of making people feel welcome.”

A table, Sharon says, should reflect the host’s personality. “China from your wedding registry, a bread basket picked up on a trip to Bali, or your grandmother’s candlesticks all mirror your life experiences and come together to tell your story.”

Adding your own stamp in this way helps guests feel welcomed in, especially if you explain the story behind individual pieces. “Napkin rings are my favorite tableware. On dark winter nights, our Irica design transforms the whole mood and reminds me of lazy days by the beach.”

Sharon’s advice is to make sure every place setting is coordinated to allow for easy conversation and practical functionality, so guests — and the host — can enjoy themselves. “A thoughtful tablescape helps the meal flow effortlessly,” she explains. “Make sure there’s enough space for sharing dishes, check that everyone has enough light, and plan china and glassware in advance so you don’t have to keep dashing to the kitchen.”

2. Raise the Bar

Don’t follow guests around and constantly be topping up their glasses: give yourself a break and let them look after themselves. (Image credit: Rebecca Hope. Design: Rebecca Udall)

Which guest wouldn’t want to sip a delicious drink? Take some of the pressure off by setting up a self-serve spot, so guests can help themselves. Remember, they’re there to enjoy your company, so this is a smart way to make sure you can mix and mingle the night away.

“Any seasoned host will tell you that preparation is key,” agrees homeware designer Rebecca Udall. “Setting up a drinks station is a great way to set the mood for fun and frivolity, allowing you to slightly outsource the hosting duties and let guests help themselves. It’s a simple approach, but it helps to bring a sense of conviviality and informality as everyone can get involved in creating a great evening.”

If you don’t have a built-in or a dedicated freestanding home bar, get creative. “If you’re stuck for space, create smaller areas around the room,” suggests Rebecca. “Populate individual trays on surfaces with plenty of glasses, ready-to-pour jugs, and garnishes.”

Umbra Bellwood Bar and Storage Cart £160 at John Lewis This versatile bar cart can be used in the kitchen as a coffee station by day and transformed into a cocktail corner by night.

3. Embrace Nature

You don’t have to go over-the-top with your floral arrangements: a few simple stems can transform a space from plain to party-ready. (Image credit: India Hobson. Design: Hazel Gardiner)

“Floral displays are central for creating harmony at any event,” says floral artist Hazel Gardine r , whose design studio has collaborated on celebrations for brands including Soho House and Liberty London. “They should engage all the senses, as color, texture, and fragrance all play a role in making a room feel vibrant and celebratory.”

To decorate with flowers in a way that will make your guests feel joyful and at home, look to the landscape. “I always consider my immediate surroundings for inspiration,” says Hazel. “Even if you’ve got a small space, using a single ingredient in abundance, such as willow branches, teasel, or voluminous dried hydrangeas, can have real impact.”

“Seasonal ingredients make arrangements feel uncontrived yet luxurious,” she adds. “Ultimately, flowers aren’t just decoration; they add movement, life, and can be a reflection of your personality and energy.”

Hazel Gardiner Social Links Navigation Founder, Hazel Gardiner Design In addition to her work bringing beautiful floral displays to parties, weddings, and commercial events, Hazel exhibited at the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show in 2022.

4. Make It Bright

Portable lighting is an excellent choice for parties: they’re ideal along a dinner table or perched on a bar trolley to illuminate the drinks options. (Image credit: Pooky)

The ongoing trend for cordless lamps more than deserves its seat around the dinner table. “They’re an effortless way to create ambience,” says interior designer Laura Stephens. “Their soft, warm glow feels intimate and flattering, perfect for making guests feel relaxed at dinner parties and outdoor gatherings alike.”

“Rechargeable lamps are ideal when entertaining, as there’s no need to worry about messy wax drips on your tablecloth from candles and there’s no cords to tangle or trip over,” she explains. “Many designs are dimmable, so you can easily soften the light as the night goes on.”

They’re not just a design feature for the evening, though. “Just like their corded counterparts, they let you express mood and character,” says Laura. “I like to group together different types of bases and swap out shades for a curated, collected-over-time feel. Pooky and OKA are doing great things, and I also love the designs at Original BTC and Heathfield & Co.”

Pooky Lighting Cueva Rechargeable Table Lamp in Neon Orange by Matthew Williamson £80 at Pooky Designed in collaboration with Matthew Williamson, this resin lamp is available in three delicious neon shades.

5. Scent the Scene

Fragrance is strongly connected to memory, so light a deliciously scented candle and make your event one to remember. (Image credit: Plum & Ashby)

The taste of delicious food, the sound of uplifting music, the sight of glittering outfits, and the feeling of being surrounded by friends old and new — the best parties are all about the details. When it comes to choosing a scent for a dinner party, though, how does a clever host satisfy that particular sense?

“For a dinner party, keep things soft and close,” suggests Freya Nicholson, co-founder of bath, body, and home brand Plum & Ashby. "We like to scent the room before a meal, lighting a candle while dressing the table and extinguishing it just before guests sit down. On the table itself, unscented candles provide a glow but don’t compete with the food.”

“All in all, fragrance should reflect the mood and scale of the occasion,” says Freya. “For large gatherings, try building a gentle rhythm with a welcoming scent in the hallway and something heavier in the living areas,” she advises. “Don’t forget the powder room: scented handwash and lotion can create a seamless flow of fragrance that feels atmospheric rather than overwhelming.”

6. Go For Surprise

Expect the unexpected: why default to wooden salt or pepper mills when you can make them into a colorful talking point? (Image credit: Addison Ross)

“Color brings such joy and personality to entertaining,” say David and Sarah Ross, the co-founders of cult homeware label Addison Ross. “Your table accessories can become focal points for conversation, so why stick to tradition?”

The pair’s salt and pepper mills have been popping up all over social media as more and more people are delighting their guests with the creations. “They’re little reflections of style and bring a sense of playfulness,” they suggest. “It’s these little luxuries that elevate a shared meal from something simply enjoyable to truly special — full of glamour, warmth, and a touch of surprise.”

It’s not just how colorful tableware looks that makes it so appealing; it can have a transformative effect, too. “When you open yourself up to more color, and bring more fun to your table, it can relax you as a host,” they explain. “You want your evening to feel fun and memorable, and guests to feel relaxed, so why not reflect your authentic self and be a little more vibrant?”

David and Sarah Ross Social Links Navigation Co-founders, Addison Ross David and Sarah know their way around a party and have hosted many events since their brand was founded in 1978. The pair are known for their playful but luxurious approach to design.

7. Have Some Fun

Party games don’t have to be enforced fun. Allow guests to drift and create conversation corners for cards, chats, or cocktails. (Image credit: Dan Ball. Design: OKA)

“Our clients often host parties that bring people together from all parts of their lives,” says interior designer Charlotte Saunders from OKA. “Small elements that encourage easy interactions, like a simple game or shared activity, often help people to relax, break the ice, and find common ground.”

“At all-day events or weekend parties, I like creating nooks and corners where guests can sneak away for a game of cards or backgammon, too,” she explains. “A couple of cozy club chairs create the perfect invitation for a game away from the main group, and can transform into a reading nook or cocktail spot when needed.”

“Not everyone wants to be in the thick of conversation all evening, and I often spot guests at busier parties slinking off for a quieter chat over a game," Charlotte reflects. "These little pockets make gatherings feel more personal and create natural opportunities for smaller groups to connect and feel at home.”

Oka Bennet Leather Backgammon Set in Taupe £157 at oka.com Made with real buffalo leather, this classic game is sure to become a party favorite – and an heirloom to treasure. Printworks Printworks Tumbling Tower £30 at Selfridges A classic group game revitalized in a cool new color palette — honestly, what's not to love? Anthropologie Printworks Athena Lacquered Chess Set £146 at Anthropologie Lacquered surfaces are a big trend right now, and this pretty, polished chessboard is something you'll want to style with.

Whether hosting five hundred, fifty, or five, it’s clear that interior designers go beyond the basics to make their guests feel relaxed, open and, most importantly, in the mood for fun. Unexpected details, whether you’re throwing a moving party or are tapping into this year's entertaining trends, are what make an event a success.

So, which ideas will you bring to your next soirée? And can we count on an invitation?