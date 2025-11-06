A Big Guide to Small Space Hosting — 23 Tricks That’ll Help You Squeeze That Extra Guest (or Even Two) in Over the Festive Season

Hosting during the holidays is challenging enough at the best of times, so when you're working with limited square footage, pulling off a stress-free celebration can feel like a minor miracle. Festivities are rarely smooth-sailing, but with a few smart tweaks to your layout and some savvy space-saving solutions, it is possible to make room for that unexpected guest without turning your day upside down.

We get it — when your fridge is fit to burst, the tree's encroaching on your cramped living room, and your dining table only seats a maximum of six (with the turkey set to take up half the table), your decision to host the family get-together can start to feel like a bad one. But Christmas should be a time of joy, peace, and generosity, so if you want to channel the true spirit of the holidays, you'll need to find ways to adapt.

If you're looking for some holiday hosting tips to make this family gathering as joyous and stress-free as possible, look no further. From clever furniture configurations to effortless serving suggestions that make mealtimes manageable, we've collated some expert advice to help you entertain with ease, even in the smallest of apartments. After all, there should always be room for one more at the table this time of year.

1. Add Temporary Storage to Your Entryway

The entryway is where guest will shed all their outer layers, so make sure there's plenty of storage available. (Image credit: OKA)

You want your guests to feel at home upon arrival, but if they can't find space to hang their coats, kick off their shoes, and dump their bags without completely taking over your entryway, they'll feel like the awkward guest as soon as they cross the threshold.

Acknowledging that arriving guests tend to shed layers as they come into the home, Victoria Gray of Olivine Design suggests adding lots of large baskets to your entryway. "These can collect up the hats, scarves, and gloves to keep them neat and tidy while still adding a lovely design element to the room," she says.

Space to corral outerwear is especially important if your home is already on the smaller side, so don't forget to relegate your own coats and jackets to a cupboard or wardrobe.

Brittny says beautiful entryway storage solutions like ottoman benches and coat racks will reduce visual clutter, too. "I also like to set out a temporary rolling rack for all the additional coats, sweaters, scarves, hats, and mitts," she says. "That way, the ‘layers’ are contained in one accessible area." Think more "high-end hotel cloakroom", less "ragtag rummage sale".

2. Adapt Your Dining Table

Several separate tables can actually make the most thoughtful set-up. (Image credit: Tezza Barton)

You'll likely need additional seating this time of year, but you don't necessarily need a 10-foot banquet table to seat everyone. Instead, build around your existing set-up with card tables or spares from elsewhere around the home.

"I just add another table to the one end, or both ends, depending on group size, and hide it under multiple tablecloths," says interior designer Brittny Button, founder of Button Atelier. Remember to work with your space rather than against it. You might need to bring the edge of your table up against a wall, or perhaps an L-shaped configuration is better suited to your dining room.

Jennifer Cataldo — interior designer, hosting expert, and founder of Maison Cataldo — recommends arranging folding tables in a U shape to seat a larger party. "Seating guests on each side of the table allows for the maximum people at your event," she says. Whatever configuration you choose, you will manage to squeeze in those extra places.

Worried about the differing heights of a mismatched table arrangement? Embrace multiple tables if your space allows. The kids might prefer their own small table in the living room, or take inspiration from the space above and use two separate tables to improve the flow around the room. Counterintuitively, this method can actually make for a more meaningful, intimate dinner, too.

3. Try Diagonal Dining

Positioning your chairs and table on the diagonal can open up more breathing room. (Image credit: Eric Piasecki . Design: Mendelson Group)

When space is already at a premium, navigating the extended dining table during Christmas dinner can become quite the challenge. No one wants to be sucking in full stomachs or desperately shuffling chairs just to let people pass around the perimeter of the room, so, to make footfall easier, try diagonal dining instead.

This involves angling a long table on the diagonal so the ends are in opposing corners of the room. "This clever trick maximizes floor space and allows for more seating," explains Jen Nash, a design expert at kitchen brand Magnet. In repositioning your table, you might even be able to make the entrance to the room more easily accessible.

4. Keep Table Decor to a Minimum

Pare down the decor for a fuss-free table display. (Image credit: Kelling Home)

When decorating a small space for Christmas, you'll need to practise a bit of self-restraint. Festive table decor will tempt you at every turn this time of year, but it's best to keep things simple if you have a home that's on the smaller side.

Instead of place card holders, Christmas crackers, and showy centerpieces, pare back your display to a simple tablecloth and placemats with a single napkin. You can still embrace traditional Christmas table decor ideas, but do so more intentionally to save space — a ribbon on the stem of a wine glass, for example, or a glittery napkin ring that ties your theme together.

Forgo large floral arrangements and tall candles, too. Not only do they take up valuable space, but they also make for difficult conversations across the table. "I always keep table centerpieces low and loose, like little bud vases or a simple greenery garland, so you can actually see the person across from you," says interior designer Amy Pigliacampo.

5. Ditch the Charging Plates and Placemats

When space is tight, forgo tableware formalities. (Image credit: John Lewis)

On the topic of Christmas place settings, let go of formality in favor of practicality and space. Bulky charging plates, extra stemware, and uneven placemats are totally unnecessary and only make it more difficult for guests to find room to rest their wine glass.

"I use a simple linen runner so there’s room for serving dishes," Amy adds. "Instead of chargers, I like folding a cloth napkin on the plate to add texture without taking up space."

This more minimalist approach doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style, either. Use festive napkins, sprigs of foliage, or even chair bows to bring ornamental elements to your table.

6. Use A Seating Bench To Sit More Perople

Dining fit for a (medieval) king? Bench seating can be both stylish and practical. (Image credit: Brintons)

If you're worried about a lack of chairs around your dining table, consider using a seating bench to arrange your seating better for entertaining. "This makes a casual dining space that can seat more people," says Jody Jones, Chicago-based interior designer and founder of Blue Indigo Designs.

While the lack of back support means this won't be the most comfortable place to sit for an extended period, an informal dining bench is a great solution for your main meal, plus you can always add fur throws or cushions to pad out the seat.

"Mix in a few upholstered dining chairs that are comfortable enough to pull into the sitting room when you need them, and you have a flexible setup," says Victoria.

7. Turn the Kitchen Island Into a Buffet Zone

Take the stress out of Christmas dinner by letting guests self-serve. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

When space is limited, swapping traditional dining for more informal arrangements can work in your favor. Instead of a seated meal with messy gravy boats and heaps of roast potatoes that end up on the floor, why not turn your kitchen island or countertop into a relaxed buffet zone? "This allows for frictionless flow of guests to access the food, drinks, and snacks," says Brittny Button.

With this relaxed approach to dining, guests can sit wherever they feel most comfortable. It's especially useful when catering to large groups with different dietary requirements and food preferences, too. Keep the sliced turkey and cranberry sauce for the traditionalists, but introduce more unconventional appetizers and creative dishes to keep everyone satisfied (while also taking the pressure off your food prep).

8. Or Serve Sharing Plates Instead

Small spaces and formal three-course meals don't mix well. (Image credit: LSA International)

Even the poshest of sit-down dinners are moving away from the formal three-course meal in 2025. If you hate the idea of a free-for-all buffet and want to keep the magic of an intimate dinner, make life easier for yourself with a more contemporary smorgasbord-style dinner.

"Depending on the occasion, sometimes I opt for grazing boards and family-style platters that move with the party, especially if seating is limited," explains hosting expert and stylist Tezza Barton. "It keeps things loose and intimate." Just make sure you leave plenty of space for the sharing plates when decorating the table.

The beauty of this approach to dining is that it doesn't stop you from going for a traditional roast dinner if your heart desires. Slice the turkey in the kitchen, add bowls of roasted veg around the table, and put your condiments in ramekins that can be passed around easily. With this self-serving method, guests won't be pressured to finish a big plate of food or ask for seconds, either.

9. Float Flowers In Place of Large Arrangements

Lift your centerpiece off the table for more practical dining. (Image credit: Chris Everard)

Christmas flower arrangements and traditional wreaths can really help tie a festive tablescape together, but if you're hosting in a small space, you don't want fussy flowers taking over your dining table. If you'd like to embrace a formal centerpiece but you're conscious of squeezing in that extra guest, consider hanging your flowers overhead instead.

If you have sturdy pendant lights above your table, it's easy to embrace a hanging table centerpiece idea. Simply tie some fishing wire between your pendants and loop around a garland, adding faux flowers and string lights into the mix. There are plenty of other ways to DIY a festive pendant, too. Maybe you choose to hang a branch of seasonal foliage or mistletoe from ceiling hooks, or install a table rod that can be styled with tinsel and traditional ornaments. The opportunities really are endless.

If you'd rather ground your flowers on the table but are worried about top-heavy vases, Sakshi Khurana of table ceramics brand dumæ suggests floating blooms in a low bowl or ceramic catchall. "It’s soulful, takes up almost no space, and feels incredibly considered," she says.

10. Don't Let Sink Space Go to Waste

That few extra feet of countertop space can be a real game changer. (Image credit: Ryan Garvin. Design: Brandon Architects and Brooke Wagner Design)

When you're working with a small kitchen, every inch matters. When your oven's working overtime and your countertop is overflowing with food prep, an extra few square feet of space can really make all the difference.

The good news is that every kitchen has an underutilized space that's going to waste — the sink. "Instead of displaying your holiday snacks on the island, utilize your sink area by placing a cover over it," says Jody.

She recommends using a cutting board that doubles as a cover and a charcuterie board, but you can also buy purpose-built sink covers (like this one from Amazon) that offer some stand-in counter space.

11. Collate Drink Options on a Bar Cart

Who doesn't want a portable bar during the festive season? (Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Hosting in a small space is only made harder when your guests all want different drinks. Since tiny apartments aren't large enough for a permanent home bar, collate your drink options on a rolling bar cart so guests can serve themselves. "Start in the kitchen, roll over to the living room, or even bring it outside if the weather allows," says Tezza. "It keeps the energy spontaneous and fun."

Instead of racing around to keep glasses topped up, a rolling bar means everyone knows where to go to refill — just try to avoid a cluttered cart as the night progresses. Always leave space for a couple of spare glasses, a carafe of water, and a small ice bucket among the bottles.

If you don't have a designated bar cart, use a sideboard or console table as a drink station instead. "Keep the main dining table clear by setting up a sideboard or kitchen counter as a self-serve station so people can grab what they need," says Amy.

12. Make the Most of Multifunctional Furniture

Dual-purpose furniture works twice as hard. (Image credit: Tezza Barton)

It goes without saying, but dual-purpose furniture really comes into its own this time of year. "A bench becomes a bar, an ottoman turns into extra seating," Tezza muses. "I’m always thinking about pieces that can move and adapt as the night unfolds."

If your storage sofa usually sits empty, use it to hide all that living room clutter, and crack out the hideaway desk and nesting tables while you're at it. Extra surfaces for drinks never go amiss over the festive season, so make sure there's somewhere to rest a glass within a few feet of every seating option.

13. Designate Zones to Spread Out Your Guests

A couple of accent chairs in front of the fire will invite conversation. (Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

Whether you have a small space or a sprawling one, guests tend to congregate together at events. This herd mentality is great for mingling, but you'll soon be stepping on each other's toes if other rooms aren't available to spill out into.

When hosting a dinner party, start by opening doors onto adjoining rooms where you want to encourage flow (and closing off those you don't). You should then focus on creating areas for dining, relaxing, and snacking.

"Reinforce this by guiding guests to these areas at different times of the day," says Brittny. Do you want your guests to mingle in the kitchen while you finish laying the table? Place your appetizers in there. Ready to retire after the meal? Suggest a card game or movie in the living room.

Think outside the box, too. You might want to open up an upstairs room for a chillout zone if people need a quiet moment away, or maybe you have an entryway large enough to lay out the kids' toys. Think about zoning these spaces ahead of time so that you can move seamlessly throughout the day.

14. Reconfigure Furniture to Maximize Your Floorplan

For things to flow smoothly, sometimes all you need to do is move your furniture around. (Image credit: Earl of East)

It might sound obvious, but a simple reshuffling of your furniture is one of the best hosting tips for the holidays. "Large groups often stand together, so furniture can become an obstacle in the way," Brittny explains.

Clunky consoles that don't allow for a cohesive flow from room to room, or sectional sofas that cut off other seating areas, can easily be reconfigured for the festive season.

Think about safety, too. If you don't want little ones bumping their heads on table corners or scuff marks around the base of your glass cabinet, move them elsewhere temporarily. Not only will it make it easier for everyone to move around your space, but you might find that a simple switch makes room for those few extra guests.

15. Consider Space-Saving Alternatives to a Christmas Tree

A draped garland makes for a compact Christmas tree alternative. (Image credit: Talitha Bainbridge)

The Christmas tree is usually the showstopper of your festive decor, but in smaller homes, it can seriously reduce your floor space. If you want to sit everyone comfortably within your living room, consider some alternative Christmas tree ideas that save space.

Talitha Bainbridge of ZWEI Design is no stranger to decorating small spaces. At only 485 square feet, her apartment poses plenty of challenges, so she opted for an oversized "garland tree" that would curve around the fireplace at Christmas to capitalize on vertical space.

"We created the base by bending chicken wire into a long, garland-shaped tube and attaching it to the ceiling with a hook," Talitha says. "It became the perfect solution — a Christmas tree that didn’t take up floor space and gave us the holiday atmosphere we hoped for".

Other tree alternatives include a Christmas tree tapestry, festive mantel decor, or even string lights adorning your favorite houseplant. You don't have to forgo a tree entirely, either. Why not decorate a tree in the entryway instead so that guests can marvel when they enter your home?

16. Swap Traditional Gifts for a Grab Bag

No wrapping, no guessing — grab bags are gifting made easy. (Image credit: Rockett St George)

Exchanging gifts is one of the highlights of the holidays, but that pile of presents can soon impinge upon your space. When you have an especially large party of guests, consider opting for Christmas table gifts to keep things contained.

A grab bag can also make a great alternative to individual gifts. Start with a festive bag (we love these natural jute sacks from Garden Trading) and add fun gifts that appease the whole family.

Card games, novelty toys, and homemade bakes are great choices to keep everyone entertained. You can even make a separate bag for the younger ones to pull gifts from, too.

17. Clean Spaces As You Go

It's always best to tidy up in small manageable chunks during the day (tomorrow you will thank you for it). (Image credit: Josh Young Design House)

Even the most tidy and organized of homes can descend into chaos by the time Christmas Day draws to a close. Shrink down the size of your home, and your issues are only exacerbated further. To make sure there's plenty of space for everyone to dine and relax, make sure you declutter as you go on Christmas Day.

Clear plates as soon as the meal is over and load the dishwasher so there's one less job to do tomorrow (or better yet, get one of your guests to do it). Encourage guests to put finished glasses on a side table or bar cart, or lay them in the sink in hot, soapy water.

And while everyone exchanges gifts, make sure there's a bin bag nearby for discarded wrapping. It's small efforts like these that make the day flow smoothly.

18. Go Vertical With Your Decor

Deck the halls... and the ceiling, too. (Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

We've touched upon it already, but vertical space should always be capitalized upon in small homes. When you don’t have much floor space, Tezza encourages us to look up.

"I’ll hang garlands from curtain rods, tie ribbons to light fixtures, or dangle ornaments from my wooden beams," she says. "It gives that magical, holiday feeling without crowding the room."

19. Invite Kids to Spread Out On Floor Cushions

Cushions on the floor can make a cozy, convivial conversation pit (Image credit: Earl of East)

Even if you have a large living room sofa, it's unlikely you have space for everyone to sit. When the cheeseboard comes out and you hit play on Home Alone, encourage the kids (and obliging adults) to spread out on floor cushions as well as chairs.

"Often forgotten, this is actually a preferred space for some to hang out on," says Brittny. "I include cozy throws, activity books, and magazines so they can occupy their downtime during the day, too."

20. And Embrace Floor Futons in the Guest Bedroom

Nobody will mind a makeshift bed after a few mulled wines. (Image credit: Loaf)

If you're putting up friends and family for the night, don't fret over the lack of guest bedrooms available — you're not a hotel. Instead, dust off a few futons and trust that everyone will be comfortable. They'll only be using the space to sleep, after all.

"When beds run out, we layer sleep spaces like a boutique hostel," says Holly Kopman of Holly A Kopman Interiors. "This can be a floor mattress topped with a luxe throw or an airbed dressed in proper linens. A small stool and plug-in lamp transform even a temporary nook into a cozy retreat."

21. Hide Clutter to Streamline Your Space

A small space will always look and feel larger when it's neat and tidy. (Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

Hosting in a small space means you'll need to declutter your house in preparation. "Right before guests arrive, I do a quick sweep of the home to toss extra toys, blankets, or cords into baskets and bins to keep them out of the way," Tezza says. "Clean surfaces and breathing space make even a tiny room feel open and intentional."

Since you'll likely need your spare rooms to house sleeping guests, Holly recommends focusing on those hidden storage spots in your home. "We start by keeping clutter invisible," she says. "Decor boxes get tucked under sofas, baskets hide the rest, and rolling bins under beds make it easy to clear surfaces in minutes before guests arrive."

22. Move The Party Outside

Brave the cold and take festivities under starry skies. (Image credit: Suns Lifestyle)

Depending on where you are in the world, festivities might be able to move outdoors. If you have a porch, patio, or balcony, invite guests to step outside to mingle. Tezza says you can also focus on making your outdoor Christmas decorations the star of the show, allowing you to keep decor to a minimum indoors. "This small moment sets the tone and sparks the magic before anyone even walks inside," she says.

Even if you are in a colder climate, consider investing in a patio heater to keep guests warm and bridge the gap between out and in. Alongside a few fluffy throws and a portable table lamp, this space can then become the perfect chill-out zone for guests to take a breather.

23. Lean Into Intimacy

Make room for joy, no matter the square footage. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Last, but by no means least, don't let having a small space limit your hosting potential. An intimate setting can actually be far more cozy and inviting than a large open one, and at this time of year, simply being together is magic enough.

"Everyone is close, the laughter feels louder, and it’s easy to linger or get lost in conversation," Tezza reminds us. "Hosting isn’t about scale, it’s about warmth, presence, and creating moments that feel alive."



The size of your home doesn't define the size of the celebration. Yes, holiday hosting in a small space poses plenty of challenges, but it promises to be a joyous and memorable occasion if you take your duties seriously.

With a bit of creativity, clever planning, and thoughtful organization, even the smallest of homes can become a warm and welcoming setting for guests. After all, a successful festive season is measured by love and laughter, not square footage. Now, time to draw up that Christmas checklist!