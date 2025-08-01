Where to Buy an Outdoor Heater That Actually Looks Good, While Making Entertaining Outside in the Evenings Way More Comfortable

If, like me, you are on a constant mission to maximize your time spent outdoors, you're going to want to invest in a good patio heater, and luckily for you, I've already scoped out all the best places to buy yours.

As much as we wish it would, the sun cannot stick around forever, but a slight chill shouldn't put an end to your fun. The simple addition of an outdoor heater allows your al fresco meals and garden parties to stretch out well into the night. And once autumn rolls around, you'll be glad to have some added warmth in your arsenal.

The best outdoor heater brands double up functionality and style, complementing your choice of garden furniture in their design. But where to start looking? I've narrowed it down to five of the most trusted retailers, so you can keep your space toasty all year round.

Kettler

When it comes to chilly weather conditions, no one is more well acquainted than the Brits, so it only makes sense to turn to a British-owned brand for your small patio ideas.

We've been conditioned to accept the idea of outdoor heaters as a necessary evil, an ugly but crucial addition to your patio setup. But what if this didn't have to be the case?

With its expansive range, Kettler (which you can find at John Lewis) has designs that range from the more practical to downright pretty, proving that keeping warm and being stylish don't have to be mutually exclusive — they are the fur coats of outdoor heaters. Now, of course, you can expect to pay a premium price for these designs, but considering the quality of the materials used, we're confident you won't be left feeling ripped off.

I'm particularly intrigued by the brand's Plush range, with its elevated, ribbed designs that look more like luxury lamps than they do heaters.

KETTLER Kettler Kalos Copper Lantern Electric Patio Heater £239 at John Lewis A definite upgrade on the traditional standing heaters, this copper standing heater would look beautiful next to an outdoor dining space, while providing a toasty warmth that will keep you comfortable well into the night. The halogen element ensures that this product not only effectively warms through you and your guests, but also emits a more significant glow, doubling as a chic outdoor lighting option.

Gtech

While standing heaters can certainly pack a punch when it comes to the warmth they supply, for those of us with minimal floor space to begin with, these designs can often feel like a bigger sacrifice than they're worth.

This is why Gtech's Heatwave came as such a revelation. This petite design can be neatly installed onto the wall of your small garden ideas, meaning you don't have to give up any of your precious square footage in order to stay warm.

Okay, it's not the most dynamic design, but the small price tag that comes with it is attractive enough for me to overlook. If you're looking for a low-maintenance, low-cost patio heater, this is the one for you.

Gtech Heatwave Patio Heater £74.89 at Amazon UK At just 57 cm, it may be easy to underestimate the power of this petite heater, but its impressive 6 m range will quickly prove you wrong. This design utilizes infrared power to supply energy-efficient, eco-friendly heat in a matter of seconds. And even better yet, it's completely silent so that you can bask in its warmth without any irritating buzzing in the back of your ears.

Herschel

As the UK's number one infrared heating brand, Herschel is a trusted source to turn to for some extra warmth in your modern garden.

The brand was created in response to the troubling effects traditional gas heaters were having on the environment. Unlike gas, infrared heat is an eco-friendly, sustainable source of warmth, which is just as effective and cheaper to run.

Named after William Herschel, the man who first discovered infrared heat, this brand continues on his legacy, championing the power of this highly effective source of warmth. You can find Herschel heaters on Amazon, as well as on its own website.

Herschel Infrared Ltd Hawaii 2000 Watt Suspended Patio Heater With Remote £225 at Amazon UK This cool overhead patio heater is a modern take on the idea for Herschel, but combines the brand's great quality with a more dynamic design. It's IP44 rated, so should be used under a canopy or covered area, but is ideal for something like a gazebo, or under a rear porch.

Swan

If experience is what you're looking for, then Swan is the brand for you. Set up in the 1920s, this British brand has over one hundred years under its belt, and its products stand as a testament to this.

The heaters all stand at an approachable mid-range price point, making it a great option for those who don't want to commit to a more luxe model, but still want to up their garden party ideas.

Swan, which you can find on Amazon, opts for a carbon heating element, which allows for rapid heat-up and minimal costs, a combination that's hard to beat.

Amazon Swan Al Fresco Portable Patio Heater £69.99 at Amazon UK Standing at only 60cm, and fitted with a built-in handle, this model is perfect for easily transportable heat on the go. The carbon heating element and aluminum reflector make for a highly effective pairing, providing immediate heat at an impressively low cost. The design is neat, sleek, and relatively inconspicuous, allowing it to effortlessly blend in with any garden, regardless of its design.

Blumfeldt

They may be relatively new to the scene, but Blumfeldt has already proven itself in patio heaters. With designs that are equal parts beauty and function, this brand has something for everyone, and it will certainly elevate those urban garden ideas.

Unbound by the restrictive and frankly boring ideals of what a patio heater should look like, Blumfeldt's designs offer an option for every taste. The extensive catalogue, which you can find on the Blumfeldt Amazon store, ranges from traditional infrared heaters to theatrical, sculptural fire bowls, and everything in between.

Don't come here expecting a bargain, though. While their prices aren't cheap, they are fair, and you'll be paying for a high-quality product.

Electronic-Star-UK Blumfeldt Standing Infrared Heater £234.99 at Amazon UK This slim and stylish copper model is perfect for those looking for a powerful and practical design, and don't mind spending a little bit more to find it. Unlike most other designs, this product comes with three different heat levels to choose from, allowing you more control over the temperature of your outdoor space. At the same time, the impressive swivel range lets you direct the heat at an exact source. Blumfeldt uses infrared carbon heating, a completely silent and highly energy-efficient heating method.



Now that you're covered on the heating front, there is one other major hurdle to jump before your garden is fully equipped for late evening hosting. Making sure you've got good garden lighting is an absolute essential.