Small Patio Ideas — 8 Clever Ways to Style Up Even the Tiniest of Outdoor Spaces

With the right ideas for a small patio, you can stretch limited space so it feels much bigger than it actually is. There are plenty of tricks you can steal from designers that will give the impression of more space. From planting and paving to ideas for furniture and accessories, these upgrades will transform your patio into a stylish retreat.

Although it's tempting to squeeze in as many features as possible, cluttering a small patio should be avoided in favour of a less-is-more approach. For example, using larger features, such as one oversized planter instead of a collection of small pots, will lead the eye through the space and make dimensions appear roomier.

Simply because a patio is small doesn't mean that everything about it must be small too. Large objects add a feeling of drama that helps stage the space. Styling is key in creating a unified look for patio ideas. A couple of well-chosen pieces are far preferable to filling limited space with a smorgasbord of different styles.

Now, browse these small patio ideas suggested by top garden designers to maximize your space and create a functional look.

1. Max Up the Space With Lush and Leafy Planting

Vibrant foliage gives this small patio a tropical feel. (Image credit: Katie Moyes. Design: Tapestry)

Plants are important to the owners of this three-story townhouse, but to date, they have struggled to grow exciting species as their small patio garden is quite shaded. They also wanted to be able to use the space more effectively, eating breakfast outdoors and enjoying an early evening drink.

"The space felt dated and, at times, uninviting," explains garden designer Katie Moyes of Tapestry Design Studios, who carried out the transformation. "The garden walls are tall in order to retain the ground from the adjoining (higher) properties and also to protect from being overlooked by neighbours. The space is wonderfully private and feels very safe and secluded, but the high walls cast deep shadows for most of the day, so a range of perennial shade plants were high on the wish-list."

Katie points out that with careful plant choices, a small patio can be interesting all year round. Her design includes sleek planters that take up a minimal amount of floor space. Lighting some of the plants at night gives the space a new lease of life after dusk. The planting scheme is low-maintenance and offers year-round interest.

Katie Moyes Social Links Navigation Garden designer Katie Moyes is the award-winning Head Garden Designer at Tapestry Design Studios, an acclaimed garden design company located in north Essex, UK. Tapestry collaborates with Holland Landscapes to craft gardens that inspire and endure, each one as unique and vibrant as the people who enjoy them.

2. Keep the Design Simple and Functional

As well as simply designed furniture, stick with a neutral color palette that compliments your patio's natural materials. (Image credit: King Living)

"Styling small patio ideas is about balance and creating a cozy, functional space without feeling too cramped," says Atlanta-based architect Pauline Ton-Lo. "Keep the design simple and functional. Define a natural flow around the seating area, whether it's a dining set for an outdoor dinner or a lounge set for a relaxed feel."

Opt for streamlined furniture and refrain from choosing too many elements that can create physical or visual clutter. Maximize vertical space with elements such as hanging planters, string light ideas, or wall decor, which can add dimension and ambiance without using up any valuable floor space.

"To maximize space further, choose pieces that are multifunctional such as outdoor benches or coffee tables that also provide storage underneath," suggests Pauline. "Stick with a neutral color palette that complements your patio's natural materials, like wood tones or soft gray, creating a cohesive space without too much contrast."

Pauline Ton-Lo Social Links Navigation Architect Pauline Ton-Lo has a Master of Architecture degree from Columbia University and has worked in residential architecture for 20 years, primarily working on projects in New York City and Atlanta, GA. She has worked at Ashton Woods Homes for six years as a Senior Interior Architect.

3. Make Use of the Vertical Spaces

This small patio feels much bigger due to the tall and airy planting scheme stretching things upwards. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: Sarah Kay)

Make full use of vertical space, especially if your patio's floor area is limited. Plants can be strategically used to create the illusion of space. Play around with taller pots, staggered heights, and plant layering to take your garden upwards. Mix and match different types of plants to create a lush oasis.

"Climbing shrubs will have the effect of increasing your planting space too," says garden designer Sarah Kay. "Some of my favourites are Trachelospernum jasminoides (evergreen jasmine) for a sunny fence or wall, or Hydrangea anomala petiolaris (climbing hydrangea) for a shady spot.

"Choose bold architectural plants too such as Loropetalum chinensis ‘Plum Gorgeous’ [the purple beauty in the planter] or evergreen plants for year-round focal points and go big for an uncluttered look."

Another trick for small patio ideas is to use a mirrored panel to reflect your plants and make it seem like there are more of them. Outdoor mirrors also help to bounce light around to create the illusion of space.

Sarah Kay Social Links Navigation Garden designer Sarah Kay is an award-winning East London based garden designer with over 12 years’ experience of transforming awkward and neglected spaces into beautiful gardens. With garden design qualifications from the highly regarded Capel Manor college and a pre-registered member of the Society of Garden Designers, Sarah brings a wealth of qualified experience and passion to creating bespoke gardens.

4. Include Supersized Paving Slabs in Your Design

The choice of large paving slabs here helps to stretch the space. (Image credit: James Kerr. Design: Charlotte Rowe)

One key principle of small patio ideas worth bearing in mind is that there should always be a harmonious balance between hard and soft landscaping in the design, with neither dominating. This small patio garden design gets that balance exactly right, with its mix of beautiful planting and sleek hardscaping.

"Optimise the space through design," says garden designer Charlotte Rowe, who is known for her town gardens and terraces featuring strong architectural form and rich, luxuriant planting. "Employ patio flooring ideas like using large slab sizes for paving, and pushing the eye out into the space by laying the paving in a particular way. Another tip to make more of the space is to ensure that the boundary treatment is recessive, in other words, dark."

You can also stretch space by including elements that do not take up space such as built-in benches.

Charlotte Rowe Landscape designer Award-winning garden designer Charlotte Rowe trained as a landscape designer, then set up her design studio in London in 2004. Since then, she has worked on more than 300 urban and rural design projects for clients both in the UK and overseas, including an olive estate in Northern Italy, a Moroccan-style garden in California, and roof terraces in Manhattan. She also designed the Gold Medal winning show garden at the 2014 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Charlotte is a fully-accredited member of the Society of Garden and Landscape Designers.

5. Cover Your Small Patio to Get More Use Out of It

Add a cover and a small patio becomes a space to use year-round. (Image credit: Kevin Brost. Design: Homesmith Design)

Your patio will take center stage during summer for hosting and relaxing. But if you feel it's an under-utilized space during the rest of the year opting for a cover can be a simple fix to maximise usage. It can make small patios feel much larger too, as they appear to take on the dimensions of a room.

"Outdoor living spaces such as patios are favorite go-to spots in the summer months when the weather is pleasant," says outdoor living expert Melissa Skinner. "They can become unusable in the fall and winter months though, depending on your climate."

Even in spring and summer, patio spaces can be difficult to use on a daily basis if the weather isn’t cooperating and it's too sunny or rainy. "Enclosing your outdoor living space with a patio enclosure is a great way to get more use and enjoyment from your favorite space."

Melissa Skinner Social Links Navigation Outdoor living expert Melissa Skinner is vice president of marketing at Cleveland-based Great Day Improvements. A marketing professional with 20+ years' experience, Melissa is skilled in corporate marketing for multimillion-dollar companies.

6. Tuck in a Small Outdoor Kitchen

It's that time of year for all things Al Fresco dining. (Image credit: Tom St Aubyn. Design: Joanna Archer)

With clever design ideas, small patio spaces can easily be remodelled to include outdoor kitchen ideas. If you have a corner area, this offers the perfect opportunity to squeeze in an easy L-shaped design like this one that will suit the demands of an alfresco lifestyle.

"The brief for this small garden was to create dedicated areas for all the family to enjoy, filled with abundant planting," explains garden designer Joanna Archer.

An outdoor kitchen was a key part of their plans, despite the lack of space. "An L-shaped oak-clad kitchen was designed to fit snugly into one corner of the design. Every inch of space was used for this small patio, but it still feels light, airy and uncluttered."

Joanna Archer Social Links Navigation Garden designer A member of the Society of Garden and Landscape Designers, Joanna Archer believes that a beautifully designed garden is life enhancing. Joanna’s passion for plants and colour is seen in abundance in her portfolio. She is sympathetic to the natural world, encouraging clients to refrain from pesticide use, understanding that without ‘bugs’ there is no ecology in the garden.

7. Elevate a Small Patio in a Corner of the Garden

Building a patio on a small terrace makes it more of a focal point and means you can exploit changes of level to create interest (Image credit: Design: Charlotte Rowe)

If your garden is terraced and consists of different levels, consider including a platform to raise the height of your patio and make it more of a destination point. This stunning patio was built into a corner space at the end of a garden, and although small, it certainly delivers in terms of eye-catching design.

"Our clients commissioned us to design a small patio dining terrace towards the rear of their garden," explains Charlotte Rowe. "A gravel path through wide, flowing, planting beds links it to the rest of the garden. Climbing plants such as star jasmine, clematis, roses and winter-flowering quince enclose the space in a rich, green, scented tapestry."

Heaters on the patio allow the clients to use their garden in the evening, which is a great idea if you're entertaining in a small backyard and want to carry on late into the night.

8. Switch Your Small Patio Space into a Spa

A small patio can be turned into a stylish spa area if you love the idea of bathing alfresco (Image credit: Quarto Publishing)

If you love the trend for outdoor shower ideas consider taking this one step further with an outdoor spa bathroom, especially if you're looking for small patio ideas with a difference and you're not blessed with generous space.

"When it comes to designing a small-space bathroom, the key to success is precise planning," says Sofie Hepworth, author of Small Space Big Living, who came up with the idea of this small spa-style outdoor bathroom in her own garden. "Every element of the design will be key to ensuring that even the tiniest of bathrooms feels spacious and oozes style."

Sofie's patio spa is in a small and secluded corner of the garden. "There are tall trees hanging over it, and birds flying overhead. The space felt serene, magical, wild and very private. This led me to come up with the idea of creating a ‘Bali spa’."

Sofie Hepworth Social Links Navigation Interior stylist Sofie Hepworth is an award-winning digital content creator, interior stylist and product designer. She shares her renovation projects on Instagram @threeboysandapinkbath. Sofie has collaborated with hundreds of leading home and family lifestyle brands.

FAQs

How Do I Maximize Space Within a Small Patio?

To maximise space on a small patio there are several tips and tricks you can use to make the space seem bigger. Although some of them sound like they may do the opposite, they are tried and tested – trust the process! We asked garden designer Karen McClure for her advice and this is what she said.

"Use ornamental feature trees. Multi-stem specimens in particular can be kept to a controlled height in a large feature pot, and can create a lovely focal point as well as give interest at a higher level. Be bold!

Keep the number of plant varieties to a minimum. Too many varieties can create a busy and chaotic feel, whereas a simple planting palette will feel harmonized, soothing and calm.

Personalise your space with furniture or accessories to achieve a stylised look. Try opting for one large statement piece such as a comfy chair, with a small side table, which takes approximately the same space as a few bistro chairs and table.

Paint any fence panels or other backdrops black, to make your plants pop and your space feel cosy but ‘designed’."

Karen McClure Social Links Navigation Garden designer Karen McClure is Director and Lead Designer of the award-winning creative team at garden design company KMGD. She has successfully grown her business from her passion and love for the horticulture and landscaping industry.

