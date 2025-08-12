Patchwork is Back, Baby — But This Time It's Way More Refined Than Your Grandma Remembers
In 2025, your home should tell a story, and that's exactly what's bringing patchwork decor back into the interior design algorithm
You've probably slept under an old quilt at some point in your life. A patchwork blanket that's been passed down through family members or styled at the beach house you frequented growing up. It's the kind of detail that's a little worn around the edges, full of character and stories, and in 2025, it's no longer dated-looking; it's actually incredibly cool.
It's really no surprise we're seeing patchwork textiles make a comeback in contemporary interior design trends. "Design is very cyclical, and I think that we are seeing so many more elements from the past creeping into our current design landscape, and patchwork is certainly part of that," explains interior designer Julia Miller from Yond Interiors.
"I also think so many people are craving nostalgia, so patchwork and quilts fit right in," she adds. So, if you've been eyeing up patchwork blankets, pillows, and poufs lately — no, you're not just getting old. Here's how to make patchwork pieces feel a bit more polished for 2025.
"There has been such a swing to the artisan and an interest in the hand of the maker seeping back into interiors, which is fabulous," explains interior designer Heather Peterson of Heather Peterson Design. "I think people want comfort, and patchwork decor brings that."
Because patchwork is such an artisan process — the creation process stitches excess fabric and multiple textiles to create a single piece — each item comes out totally unique. The individuality of patchwork decor makes it so elevated and eternally timeless.
That said, the age-old techniques of quilts and patchwork have been interpreted in new ways over the years, meaning that rather than being limited to just bedding ideas, the fun lies in incorporating patchwork prints throughout various decor items. A patchwork wall hanging, a patchwork tablecloth, you could even upholster an accent chair in this nostalgic pattern trend.
So, how do you style patchwork decor in a contemporary home? Heather says it's quite simple, actually.
"There is an ease of use with these textiles, especially when trying to create a layered look in a room," she explains. That's because patchwork decor inherently brings with it a mix of colors, fabric patterns, and an overall statement pattern to build from in a single piece. "Much like a patterned rug, it's an easy starting point to a room," says Heather.
Julia Miller adds that, "Most of the time we have used quilts in spaces that are cozy and close to nature, like cabins, cottages, or chalets." But don't let that limit you. In 2025, you can still touch on the cozy cottagecore trend, but in an elevated way.
"The key is sophisticated color palettes, more streamlined, modern layouts of the quilt pattern, and a lack of rusticity," adds Heather. Focus on more linear patterns, muted palettes, and modern patterns, rather than anything too rustic, or anything that looks like it's been tucked in a closet since the 70s.
The designs of patchwork and quilts can vary significantly, so their use can be very transitional. "We love to integrate handmade items whenever possible, and bedding is the perfect opportunity for quilts," says Julia.
It might seem obvious, but you simply can't go wrong with patchwork quilts on beds or patchwork decor as a cozy bedroom idea. But no matter where you put it, it's best to let the patchwork pattern be the star of the show. You can then center the rest of the room around its colors and motifs.
"I also like to lean into the creativity and use patchwork textiles on chairs, dining seats, throw pillows, and curtains — in all cases, there is a geometry that gets a bit loosened up by the irregularity of the squares and the random layout in a patchwork design in particular," adds Heather. "Quilts can be orderly but not stiff. Patchwork can be organized yet layered."
The patchwork renaissance is rooted in interior design's draw to nostalgia and retro-inspired atmospheres.
Pair a beautiful patchwork quilt with several refined modern retro decor pieces, and you'll have a space that would make your grandparents proud.
