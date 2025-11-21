Netflix's number one show is set to return for its fifth and final season on November 26. For 10 years, Stranger Things, the nostalgia-driven sci-fi series, has created a world for retro-loving nerds (like me) to escape to — complete with Dungeons & Dragons, 80s shopping mall montages, and, of course, a love-hate relationship with big hair and even bigger shoulder pads. Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' has undoubtedly seen a surge in streams over the last few years, but in 2025, I'm more interested in how interior design has been inching ever closer to the polarizing, but iconic 80s style.

Even the mere mention of 80s interior design may be enough to make you shudder — your grandma's old floral sofa, Pepto-Bismol pink and sea foam green? Surely we can't be returning to these interior design trends? Don't worry, in contemporary renditions, the notorious neon aerobics era has a surprisingly stylish portfolio: think glass blocks, bold electric blues, animal prints, and frilled trims. Visually, it builds from the future-forward styles of the mid-century modern era, but with a 'Memphis Movement meets maximalism' twist.

Whether the return of 80s design has any correlation to the popularity of Stranger Things remains unresolved. Still, it's a nice parallel between pop culture and interior design. So, while you're finding the time to binge-watch the final season between holiday family time, these are the eight soon-to-be trending-again 80s styles designers say to keep an eye out for.

1. Glass Blocks

The glass blocks provide a textural spin on the color-drenching trend, giving this room an 80s-approved disco-ball effect in the light. (Image credit: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

The first, and possibly my favorite, 80s interior trend on the revival tour is glass blocks. "Glass block is back and in exciting reinterpretations," says interior design director Jessica Shaw of The Turett Collaborative. "It's being used on everything from walls and shower enclosures to bar fronts."

Although she wasn't there to see the trend the first time around, Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, says she's excited to see them return to the zeitgeist. "They add such a cool textural translucency to a building, allowing for a soft, diffused light to flow through your space," she adds.

And while the material may be synonymous with designs from the 80s, modern interpretations offer a whole new way of using them, exploiting just how versatile different types of glass blocks can be. Though always inherently decorative, glass blocks are now more about the visual play and how creative you can be with them, rather than acting from a more function-driven mindset.

"My personal favorite way I've seen designers use them is as a room divider," says Maya. "Especially useful in making an open plan space feel cozier, I like how this material helps to create a sense of separation in the space, without ever feeling obstructive."

2. Bold, Shiny Colors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pepe Molina. Design: Maye Interiors) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom Carter. Design: Golden)

You can't talk about 80s interior design trends without mentioning the era's striking (and slightly chaotic) color trends. The decade was a menagerie of dusty pastels (most notably seafoam and pink), pops of hyperpigmented primary colors, and, of course, neon.

Today, a similar palette is taking root. "We're seeing bold color, particularly blues, reds, and unexpected pastels, used as confident focal points," explains Peter Miles, principal designer at The Drawing Board.

While some interpretations are more literal (take the unexpected red theory and Ultra Azure color trend, for example), 2025's version of 80s color is slightly deeper, moodier, and more strategic.

"We are moving away from neutrals and embracing deep hues, unapologetically," Jessica adds. "Dramatic blues — think deep indigos, electric cobalts, and oxblood reds — are taking over and being integrated into everything from walls and cabinetry to furniture."

And it's all in how you apply them. For instance, a red, lacquered dining table feels sophisticated and glamorous, yet daring and fun — just as the 80s would have wanted. Pair this with soft butter yellows or deep blues for a rounded vintage palette.

Alternatively, "Drench the room with a dark 80s color and install a campy piece of art or accessories," says Peter. "Just be sure you're using higher-quality materials and better grounding in architectural history and context for a more contemporary result."

3. Modernized Prints

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Iñigo Iriarte) (Image credit: Studio Duggan) (Image credit: Rachel Ayotte)

The 80s were a decade of exuberance and excess — everyone was living in Madonna's material world, after all. So, when it came to patterns, the more maximal the better.

"Contemporary textile design is leaning into that same strong, statement-making, large-scale pattern," explains Jessica. "Whether geometric, abstract, animal print, or floral, bolder prints are appearing in everything from upholstery to drapery."

But this time around, there is a bit more nuance. The most retro of all current pattern trends? Florals. But not just any busy or dated floral will do. No, the more en vogue way of decorating with florals is through larger motifs, more background space, and, of course, a compelling color palette.

Beyond florals, you can also step into a fiercer side. Ferris Bueller's iconic sweater vest? Meryl Streep's 1982 catsuit? We have the 80s to thank for the rise of the cheetah print, a pattern now resurfacing in our interiors at a rapid rate. "Decorating with animal prints is back, but tailored and textural instead of wild and wall-to-wall," says Peter.

Where the 80s embraced animal print in a total, Miami-chic aesthetic, today, a subtle zebra rug or tactile cheetah accent chair is the way to go. Think neutral maximalism rather than in-your-face glam.

4. Frills, Fringe, and Furniture Details

Decorative fringing can contrast beautifully with contemporary architecture. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde Interior Design)

Fringe wasn't just the finishing touch on 80s blowout hairstyles, and chrome decor wasn't just reserved for the synth pop and punk rock stage; everything from upholstery to lighting was improved with a fabric frill or shiny finish.

In retrospect, the same finishes that can easily read as gaudy now were often intentionally tongue-in-cheek. "There was a kind of répartie in the decor itself — a witty, winking campiness that mocked the excess while simultaneously celebrating it," explains Paul. "Contemporary designers are rediscovering that spirit, but with more restraint and far better materials."

A fringed sofa or piece of skirted furniture suddenly feels very cool again, and "chrome and polished metals, especially in lighting and furniture details, are more popular than ever," says Paul.

Pairing a metallic floor lamp next to your tonal fringed furniture piece? It's the modern way of paying homage to a more extravagant time in design.

"The 80s style was a mirror of the era's popular culture, encompassing the music and icons of the time — from Bowie and Madonna to ZZ Top and Phil Collins — it reflects the excess, parties, and societal trends associated with the Reagan years, Wall Street, and cocaine culture," Jessica summarizes.

The reputation of 80s interior design grew to be synonymous with shallow, skin-deep, over-the-top, and flashy. But as Paul explains, "The re-evaluation is that much of what was happening then was cleverer, more self-aware, and more camp than it’s given credit for."

So, let's bring it back, shall we?