Our Interiors Editor is Obsessed With This Textured Trim, but is Fringe Furniture Really Cool Again?

Fringe on furniture is not something I had on my 2024 bingo card, but it has certainly been embraced this year, by fashion and interior designers alike. We saw it dominate the runways at New York Fashion Week, and draped across interiors around the world, whether on seating, lighting or soft furnishings.

"I've always argued that 'texture' is a color, and an interesting way for those who like a more refined palette to give their space depth and complexity," says Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, "Fringe furniture has just the right amount of movement and a real sense of 'surprise and delight' about it."

The movement to bring a more eclectic style and plenty of personality back into our homes has meant fringe furniture has quickly become one of this year's biggest interior design trends. People are taking a chic shift from minimalism to something that feels a bit more playful and experimental, giving fringe its window to waltz back into the interior scene. Want to know how? Read on.

Where Does the Fringe Furniture Trend Come From?

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

Of course, fringe furniture is definitely not a new conversation. We could go all the way back to the Victorian era when fringe was a staple for lampshades and upholstery trims, but I think the most prominent time for fringe was the Art Deco design age of the 1920s. Fringe was a hallmark of this glamorous decade with Flapper dresses being the breakout fashion, and interiors defined by bold furniture, prints, and patterns.

Later, we saw fringe make its way back into our homes in a big way with the iconic boho living rooms of the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, we've continued to dabble with the trend (I'm thinking specifically of the more recent boho boom and Coachella craze of the 2010s).

So why now? According to interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, founder of Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design, "Fringe is being reimagined in today's homes, adding a sense of movement, fun, and tactile appeal to spaces. The resurgence feels nostalgic yet fresh, with designers leaning into its ability to bring both elegance and whimsy into a room."

A Fresh Take on Fringe Furniture

(Image credit: Future)

So what does the modern age of fringe furniture look like? The boho detail has taken on a look that feels more nuanced and refined. The idea that the 1970s are back, but better is currently everywhere, from paint colors to prints and patterns to furniture designs.

"In a design world that has recently favored minimalism, fringe offers the opportunity to break free from strict, clean lines and to experiment with playful, tactile decor," says Nina. She continues to explain that "this shift might also be linked to the rise of personalized, character-rich interiors where textures, colors, and unusual materials offer a way to inject individuality into a home."

Texture design is another huge interior trend that we have seen incorporated all throughout the home. Fringe offers a texture that is full of movement. The long tassels draw in the eye and make us dream of stylish settings with our favorite records playing. Nina says that today's fringe "creates an invitation to touch, and this tactile quality makes a space feel more lived-in and approachable while still being chic."

The best part of this delicate and daring detail is it can be incorporated into many different spaces and individual pieces. It also doesn't mean you have to invest in all new pieces. There are plenty of viral fringe DIY ideas that show how you can easily update existing pieces with a tasseled trim.

How to Style Fringe in Your Home Today

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Now we've established the modern trajectory of fringe furniture, it's time to work out how to implement this trend into your own home. Thankfully, there are a range of furniture and homeware brands offering plenty of options. H&M Home's recent Coqui Coqui collaboration was dripping in fringe.

"I have had Anthropologie's Sinclair Fringe Sofa on my wishlist for so long now," adds Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin. "It's the perfect balance of pared-back and pretty meets playful."

And that's key to embracing the trend: balance. That being said, fringe furniture will work best when used as luxe accent pieces or to make a statement in a space. "Think about placing fringe on upholstered furniture like ottomans, accent chairs, and even sofas for a bohemian-meets-luxe vibe," says Nina, who adds that velvet fringe ottomans "feel opulent and pair beautifully with sleek metallic accents."

Accent chairs and upholstery edges are the most popular places to incorporate your fringe. It is a subtle yet stylish way to show your love for a flair of maximalism in interior design. Though, if you want to try something a bit bolder, fringe is a show-stopper on the edges of table lamps or chandeliers.

But again, balance is key. "Pairing fringe with minimalist pieces helps keep the look modern and grounded — imagine a sleek, mid-century chair with fringe trimming its base, or a modern sofa adorned with fringe details. This mix keeps the space from feeling too vintage or overly themed, allowing fringe to shine as a surprising and delightful design element," says Nina. There are endless ways to try out this funky trend. Here's a few to shop.

Incorporating fringe is all about embracing joy and personality in your home. Having an unusual detail in a room is what brings that room to life. Whether you are going for a light touch or you want to fully embrace the fringe revival, "it is a trend that can make any space feel a little more fun, a little more glamorous, and is wonderfully unexpected," says Nina. Are you ready?