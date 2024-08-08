The Coqui Coqui x H&M Home Collection Has Got Me Dreaming of Fringe — It's the "Ultimate Sensory Experience"

Coqui Coqui founders Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato met on the sun-soaked beaches of Tulum, Mexico. Now married, this idyllic beachside romance is at the heart of their fragrance and lifestyle brand's offerings, and fortunately for us, it's central to their brand-new H&M Home collaboration as well.

The 26-piece collection of home decor and travel essentials, inspired by Coqui Coqui residences in Coba and Bora Bora, makes the brand’s luxurious vibe utterly accessible. Take their iconic fringe pillows and blankets, for example. Typically, you’d shell out about $160 and $430 respectively, but with this collaboration, you can snag a similarly ornate cover for just $49.95, and a multi-purpose throw for $119. And yes, the H&M line shares the same high-quality fabrication as the original — 100% cotton.

“These objects are made to treasure and to use,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME head of design and creative. “Take them with you on your journeys or use them in the sanctuary of your home."

For the fellow wanderluster, the collection features jacquard weave beach towels, a roomy suede-handled tote, and decorative home scents — items that set the mood and make you feel at home wherever you are. For homebodies, there are pieces like a handmade black terracotta vase, a golden tray, and porcelain Coqui Coqui hotel-inspired tableware that bring the feel of a luxury vacation right to your living room.

(Image credit: H&M)

The collection, inspired by the landscapes and botanicals of the tropics where co-founders Nicolas and Francesca inhabit, offers a taste of both hotel and home worlds: away, yet totally present.

Naturally, a Coqui Coqui collaboration wouldn’t be complete without a focus on fragrance. “As one of the main pillars of Coqui Coqui, this collection includes two exclusive Coqui Coqui x H&M Home scents created from the herbs, flowers, fruits, woods, and roots of the Yucatan Peninsula region and the Îles de la Société,” says Nicolas. “Vetyvers du Pacifique and Flores de Yucatan aim to invite the wearer to connect with nature and experience the transportive power of scent.” Choose from a scent diffuser, room spray, scented candle, or even scented cards. “We believe in fragrance as the ultimate sensory experience,” adds Nicolas.

I can't recall ever being this excited about an H&M designer collaboration (and that's really saying something). Honestly — I want everything. I can already smell the coconut and feel the sand between my toes. Here are 12 my editors picks that have be suddenly dreaming of Mexico.

Shop Coqui Coqui x H&M