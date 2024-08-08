The Coqui Coqui x H&M Home Collection Has Got Me Dreaming of Fringe — It's the "Ultimate Sensory Experience"
The transportive home decor and travel essentials collection offers a home away from home and a home that feels like vacation
Coqui Coqui founders Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato met on the sun-soaked beaches of Tulum, Mexico. Now married, this idyllic beachside romance is at the heart of their fragrance and lifestyle brand's offerings, and fortunately for us, it's central to their brand-new H&M Home collaboration as well.
The 26-piece collection of home decor and travel essentials, inspired by Coqui Coqui residences in Coba and Bora Bora, makes the brand’s luxurious vibe utterly accessible. Take their iconic fringe pillows and blankets, for example. Typically, you’d shell out about $160 and $430 respectively, but with this collaboration, you can snag a similarly ornate cover for just $49.95, and a multi-purpose throw for $119. And yes, the H&M line shares the same high-quality fabrication as the original — 100% cotton.
“These objects are made to treasure and to use,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME head of design and creative. “Take them with you on your journeys or use them in the sanctuary of your home."
For the fellow wanderluster, the collection features jacquard weave beach towels, a roomy suede-handled tote, and decorative home scents — items that set the mood and make you feel at home wherever you are. For homebodies, there are pieces like a handmade black terracotta vase, a golden tray, and porcelain Coqui Coqui hotel-inspired tableware that bring the feel of a luxury vacation right to your living room.
The collection, inspired by the landscapes and botanicals of the tropics where co-founders Nicolas and Francesca inhabit, offers a taste of both hotel and home worlds: away, yet totally present.
Naturally, a Coqui Coqui collaboration wouldn’t be complete without a focus on fragrance. “As one of the main pillars of Coqui Coqui, this collection includes two exclusive Coqui Coqui x H&M Home scents created from the herbs, flowers, fruits, woods, and roots of the Yucatan Peninsula region and the Îles de la Société,” says Nicolas. “Vetyvers du Pacifique and Flores de Yucatan aim to invite the wearer to connect with nature and experience the transportive power of scent.” Choose from a scent diffuser, room spray, scented candle, or even scented cards. “We believe in fragrance as the ultimate sensory experience,” adds Nicolas.
I can't recall ever being this excited about an H&M designer collaboration (and that's really saying something). Honestly — I want everything. I can already smell the coconut and feel the sand between my toes. Here are 12 my editors picks that have be suddenly dreaming of Mexico.
Shop Coqui Coqui x H&M
Price: $34.99
Savor your mornings with a touch of timeless elegance, courtesy of this Coqui Coqui hotel-inspired porcelain teapot. Its antique charm, highlighted by gold accents and a chic palm tree motif, is beautifully juxtaposed with a modern, sleek lid and handle. Pair it with other gold-accented pieces (like that tray below) for a cohesive, glamorous look. And, yes, it’s fabulous for coffee too.
Price: $39.99
Meet the embroidered cushion cover that’s become an icon in the collection. Tastefully branded, it exudes an elegant, tropical vacation vibe that even the most logo-averse will adore. Consider buying two of these beauties to dress up a plain sofa, or one to revive an old chair with worldly intrigue. I’m partial to the richness of the moss green, though the lighter sand colorway is equally gorgeous.
Price: $9.99
These clever little fragrance cards are a traveler’s godsend. They're slim enough to slip into your bag, a wardrobe, or really, anywhere. They infuse your clothes, favorite things, or even the room around you with a delightful summer scent, all while sporting that gorgeous embossed Coqui Coqui logo. My choice is the Flores de Yucatán variety, a delicate floral inspired by the tropical blossoms of Coba, Mexico.
Price: $59.99
If you ever want to make your candles, diffusers, or even little odds and ends look impossibly chic, a glass dome is a must-have. They elevate nearly anything to showroom status. This particular dome boasts a rich acacia wood base and just so happens to be perfectly sized for the diffusers in this collection. If you’re feeling creative, try using it to display a miniature garden of fresh green moss and flowers.
Price: $79.99
Given that it's inspired by ancient pottery, it's safe to say that this H&M vase will never go out of style. It's handmade from burnt terracotta, giving it a luxe matte finish. Its substantial size makes it an ideal statement piece for living rooms or to grace either side of an entryway. Just a heads-up: it’s not waterproof, so reserve this beauty for dry stems only.
Price: $49.99
Transport yourself to the sandy beaches of Bora Bora with this enchanting diffuser. Its floral notes are perfectly balanced with earthy undertones, creating a harmonious and captivating aroma. The packaging is equally stunning, featuring a generously sized glass container topped off with a luxe black and gold label. It’s the ideal elegant touch to set the mood on a bookshelf, office desk, or side table.
Price: $49.99
When it comes to beach towels, it simply doesn’t get better than this. This towel looks like it was plucked straight from an old-timey country club or resort — a family heirloom vibe for sure. Whether you're lounging by the pool, spreading it out on the sand, or laying it on the grass, you’ll luxuriate in the plush jacquard weave. Made to be seen, these towels will also make quite the splash in photos!
Price: $59.99
Everyone needs a good woven basket. Why? Because you can use them for everything! And I mean everything. Spare pillows, blankets, cords, clothes — the whole nine yards get a chic upgrade when stashed inside this natural beauty. Handmade from pandanus leaves, it has a rounded, calming presence that makes it the perfect storage accessory for any room. Out of sight, out of mind, but always stylish.
Price: $49.99
The pièce de résistance everyone’s vying for: the cushion cover with fringe. Its ornate border is quintessential Coqui Coqui. Like fine wine, that currently dense handmade fringe will age beautifully, becoming even more alluring over time. It’s a mini investment piece that evolves with you. This beauty pairs best with beige furniture and natural woven accents, though black would also make for a compelling contrast.
Price: $119
Another dreamy Coqui Coqui staple at an even dreamier price. Like the cushion, this fringed piece will soften and grow more elegant with time. Toss it on a sofa, use it for bedding, take it to the beach for the chicest oceanside picnic ever, or even repurpose it as a bohemian, beachy tablecloth. Made of light and breezy woven cotton, its versatility is top-tier.
Price: $119
Wrap yourself in luxury no matter where you are with this beautiful botanical robe. Its timeless floral print depicts the very flowers that inspired the collection’s scents. The intentionality behind it is commendable, but what truly stands out are the elegantly dropped shoulders and wide sleeves, striking the perfect balance between laid-back and regal. Imagine sitting pretty in this robe, sipping tea from the porcelain teapot, with your back against the fringe cushion — who needs a hotel anyway?
Price: $119
Feels like room service at home! This gold metal tray, adorned with an embossed palm tree, adds that signature Coqui Coqui touch for those in the know. Its sleek lines bring a refreshing twist to this classic household accessory. Perfect for a sunny day — take it outside to read and sip in peace. In my book, gold is a neutral, so your existing plates or glassware will fit right in. And the best part? When you’re done, it folds flat for easy storage.
