The Candle So Good My Fanciest Friends Demanded Answers — Here's My New Favorite Home Fragrance Brand
I told them — and now I’m telling you. Here’s why TRAUM’s evocative ceramic candles are my new obsession
'WHAT'S THAT CANDLE?' was the question that kept surfacing at a recent gathering at my apartment — first casually, then insistently — as my friends drifted toward the source of the scent. They said it looked chic (it does), but even hours in, the questions kept coming: Where did you find this?
Not that I needed validation, but it confirmed what I already suspected: I was in possession of one of the best candles I’ve come across in a long time. I told my friends immediately — now it's time to tell you.
The home fragrance in question is Huele a Ti — an addictive blend of rose and leather from TRAUM, a new brand crafting luxe, layered blends with renowned perfumers. Each scent is made using eco-friendly essential oil extraction methods for aromas that are evocative, complex, and designed to conjure cherished memories.
Huele a Ti feels fantastically familiar. It’s potent, but perfectly balanced: the fanciful nature of wild rose and white rose, layered with jasmine and lily at the heart, grounded by aged leather and warm amber, and brightened with top notes of bergamot, apple, and coriander. And beyond that — it looks great burning on my coffee table.
TRAUM’s founder, Columbian-born ceramicist Karol Sierra-Yanez, drew inspiration from her craft to create the vessels themselves — and that’s what first caught my eye.
Unlike the endless blur of clear or frosted glass (99.9% of candle companies seem to use the same supplier), these are heavy, genuinely artisanal black ceramics. Even once the candle burns out, the vessel lives on — perfect for jewelry, matches, or other small keepsakes.
There are just four 9oz scents in the lineup, each with an impressive aromatic depth and 64-hour burn time — impressively shoulders above the usual 45 to 60 hours for the same size.
A small win, especially for someone like me (an Aquarius allergic to anything basic): if it’s not unique and deeply layered, I’m simply not interested.
To be clear: I have a crate of candles at home — an occupational hazard. Most luxury candles blend into sameness: same vanilla musks, same clear vessels, same cloud of black soot after a few burns. TRAUM feels like an answered prayer: a candle that looks like design, smells like memory, and burns clean.
At $85, it’s not cheap. But everything about it — from the weight in your hand to the slow, potent burn is a luxury that actually feels like it.
My candle is still going strong. And while I already have plans for the vessel (matches, I think), I’m plotting my next — and next — purchase. Some things are simply too good to leave to chance.
Ready for your wake-up call? En Casa makes the idea a little sweeter, unfolding with a bright, optimistic blend of neroli, orange blossom, and jasmine. It’s a soft rise, rooted in warm musk and vetiver, mingling with sandalwood. Like all TRAUM candles, it’s made with globally sourced essential fragrance oils, hand-poured in the USA, and finished with a lead-free, braided cotton wick.
Sueña Conmigo means “dream with me” in Spanish — and this candle lives up to the invitation. A blend of lemon peel, cassis, juniper, and lemongrass creates the feeling of a deep, relaxing release: like meditating, getting a great massage, or the burst of euphoria after a cold plunge. A scent designed as much for the mind as for the space itself.
Now that you have your candles: where should you put them? Coffee table? Bedside? Bathroom? Here’s exactly where to place a scented candle for maximum impact.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
