These Stylish Jewelry Boxes Perfectly Blend Aesthetics and Practicality — And Some are Under $50

I know all too well how disappointing it can be when form doesn't live up to function. How frustrating it is when an incredibly effective product looks ... well, ugly, as is so often the case. And I get it — if something is functional as it is, why jack up the price to make it pretty? But this is a contemporary design magazine, and I'm in the business of aesthetics; 95% of the time, I only want to showcase something practical and beautiful.

Which brings me here — to the best jewelry organizers. Plenty of jewelry organizers and boxes leave something to be desired in the design department, but today, we'll be discussing stylish jewelry boxes instead. The ones that expertly combine form and function for a storage solution that looks as good as the necklaces nestled inside.

'To me, a jewelry box is not only function, it's history, says Jane Winchester Paradis, owner of Jane Win Jewelry. 'As a kid I would comb through my mother's jewelry box and she would tell me about special pieces. There was a tiny gift note that came from my grandmother and a pair of earrings she bought while traveling around the world (the grand tour!). It's a place of discovery, all your treasures.'

Using my honed shopping skills and eye for design, I've tracked down 12 fabulously fashionable jewelry boxes for the aesthete, all of which are available online at the best home decor brands. If you can't stomach storing your prized diamonds in a vessel unworthy of their sparkle, this edit is for you.

12 of the most stylish jewelry boxes

Two Drawer Wood Organizer Jewelry Box View at Target Price: $35

Dimensions: 4.25 Inches (H) x 11 Inches (W) x 7 Inches (D) Starting with an affordable but incredibly chic pick from Target — this two-drawer organizer with soft fabric lining and gold hardware. To me, the natural wood finish is what gives it that extra oomph, as though it were handmade and not from one of America's favorite big box retailers. Reviews echo my enthusiasm. The overall rating is 4.6/5-stars, with the highest individual feature rating being a 4.8/5 for style. Songmics Jewelry Box With Glass Lid View at Amazon Price: $45.99

I won't lie — I was reluctant to search on Amazon for this assignment, but the allure of two-day shipping was too much to resist. And ultimately, I'm glad I did look, because I tracked down this white and gold case with 3-layers and a glass top for added display customization. As with the Target option, the reviews are strong (not to mention there are over 7000 of them). 4.8/5 stars and more than 1000 units purchased within the last month. L'OBJET Edgar marquetry wood jewelry box View at Net-A-Porter Price: $495

Dimensions: 6.7"L x 10.4"W x 3.9"D The 'Edgar' jewelry box from L'Object is an intricate and luxurious vessel worthy of your finest diamonds, which you can store safely in the supple velvet-lined interior. I love the unique exterior design, crafted using a 'time-honored marquetry technique wherein strips of wood were 'intricately cut' and arranged to make the blue, white, and brown imagery. Alabaster Swivel Box View at Williams Sonoma Price: $99

Dimensions: 4.75" diam. x 2.5"H This sage green alabaster swivel box would work nicely for many things: pins, trinkets, salt for cooking … But I'm thinking of it as a compact jewelry box big enough to fit a necklace, some earrings, and a few rings. The green color is calming and natural, but it's also available in three other hues: grey, white, and blue. Collect them all to build a romantic little rainbow, or buy one for you and one for a friend; a great gift! Shiloh Jewelry Box View at Arhaus Price: $139

Dimensions: 10.5"W x 6.75"D x 2.75"H If you want to talk style, let's talk the Shiloh jewelry box from Arhaus. It's wrapped in natural hair on hide and hand-finished with gold foil details and metal hardware — does it get chicer than that? And the best part is no two boxes are exactly alike. Even if others have one, they won't have one like yours. $139 might feel steep for a jewelry box, but I think it's worth it for this level of luxury. Elory Taupe Shagreen Jewelry Box Organizer View at CB2 Price: $48.99

Dimensions: 7"W x 5.1"D x 4"H For a bit of texture, dimension, and versatility, try this taupe jewelry box with a pebbled exterior meant to mimic the natural texture of covetable shagreen. Store rings and small earrings in the top, removable tray, and taller, heftier pieces in the bottom compartment. The piece itself is on the smaller side, so just keep that in mind if and when you purchase. Velvet Shell Jewelry Box View at Anthropologie Price: $22

Dimensions: 2"H, 5"L, 5"W I'll be the first to admit this is more of a novelty pick than anything, but I just can't stop thinking about it. The green velvet exterior, the seashell shape, the soft black interior … you might not be able to store a lot, but whatever you do store will look stylish as all get out when it's not in use. I'm partial to the lime green, but an alternative lilac colorway is available for those who disagree. Burlwood Jewelry Box View at Pottery Barn Price: $119

Dimensions: 13" W x 9" D x 4" H Burlwood is synonymous with luxury, given its smooth texture, starburst-like grain, and unique coloring. So of course, it would make for a stylish jewelry box. This specific piece has no organizer bits and bobs, so I'd think it might work best for necklaces and watches — larger items you can lay flat. And if you really want to roll in style, invest in the full set of three to display in a little burlwood pyramid on your dresser. Jonathan Adler Large Op Art Lacquer Box View at Revolve Price: $175

Dimensions: 12" W x 8" H x 3" D A little trippy, a little Beetlejuice, but of course I mean it as a compliment — this is Jonathan Adler, after all. Much like the previous, this black and white lacquer box would be just as fitting as a glamorous place for papers and files as it would be for jewelry, but the choice is yours, of course. If style is what you're after, it's hard to go wrong with anything JA. Mele and Co Josephine Jewelry Box View at Urban Outfitters Price: $291

Dimensions: 14"L x 7.5"W x 11.5"H This 4-drawer wooden jewelry box is the most traditional option on the list, and I say that with love. I'm not typically drawn to these hidden compartment-filled pieces that sacrifice aesthetics for organization, but this box manages to toe the line between the two. It feels antique, inherited, but still modern enough to exist in the now, on your dresser. In addition to the four sliding drawers, this box features a suede inner lining, 2 necklace doors with 16 hooks, a mirrored lid, a footed platform base, and gold hardware. Leather Jewelry Box View at Quince Price: $79

If you haven't yet heard of Quince, today is your lucky day. The online retailer prioritizes quality, sustainability, and affordability with its factory-direct model, meaning you can buy closet and home essentials for half the price of other brands. Exhibit A: its lovely leather jewelry box, just $80 and ever-so-chic. Included are three removable storage trays with specially designed compartments, so you'll never lose a second earring again. Sophia Jewelry Box View at Anthropologie Price: $198

I didn't want to play favorites, but I have to here: the Sophia jewelry box might be the best jewelry box I've ever seen. It's Art Deco-inspired frame is showstopping and sleek, while the color combination of pink and green is unexpected but delectably aesthetic. This is a perfect example of form matching function; the whole piece doubles as décor. Buy this for yourself before it sells out again (or better yet, buy it for me!).

How can I be sure my jewelry box is stylish?

Of course, you can also follow our Livingetc recommendations to ensure your jewelry box is as stylish as possible. But the experts have their takes, too.

'I think the exterior and interior materials need to be the best fine leather and suede,' Jane tells me. 'I feel like the leather wears better that velvet. My jewelry box has my initial embossed on the top in gold and a gold key with a tiny yellow tassel. The materials and details elevate the box and make the experience of opening seem special.'