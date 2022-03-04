7 of the best home decor websites that you need to bookmark
Our pick of the best home decor websites to make aligning your purchases with your vision easier than ever
These are the best home decor websites to head straight to if you're ready to put your vision for your interiors to work. With so many websites offering home decor picks online, it can be a minefield trying to find the brands that suit the design you have in mind. That's why we've put together the very elite of home decor websites, so you're not browsing through pieces that simply do not match your preferences.
Whether you love to shop vintage-look decor or want exclusively modern tastes, we've separated out these home decor sites for exactly what they excel at - so that you can save time. Easier and a lot less stressful than shopping in person, all you need to do is scroll to find your new favorite home decor brands for the best couches and sofas and so much more...
The best home decor websites to browse today
An extensive site for everything elegant
One King's Lane
One King's Lane is a site curated to make home decor shopping beautiful, with an emphasis on making your home reflect just how passionate you are about it. They have designer, vintage, and exclusive furnishings on their site in a wide range of styles, with high-quality always guaranteed.
An art-lovers dream
Society 6
Bring art into every corner of your home with Society 6, the ultimate site for shopping prints, the best pillows, rugs, wallpaper and so much more. Every order is custom made by artists, meaning all you have to do is pick the home decor pieces that speak just to you and your personal style.
Your stop for modern, luxe interiors
Jonathan Adler
It's all glamour at Jonathan Adler, which is bound to bring opulence with every purchase. Pick from jazzy prints, artful chandeliers, and unique vases, and make your interiors more fun than they've ever been.
Perfect for hand-picked home treasures
Opa
To build a home with true character, shopping from Opa is essential. Find the perfect details to complete your dining room, sitting room or bedroom, with tableware, accent chairs, textiles and more available. There's an emphasis on the highest quality, and neutral yet classic shades.
Everyone's favorite elegant home decor destination
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is one of the ultimate places to shop home décor, with creative takes on everything from candles to vanity mirrors. It's the sophisticated shopping destination you can always depend on, with an adventurous side that often indulges modern looks and trends too.
For those who love a whimsical look
Horchow
Make your home a sanctuary with the timeless picks from Horchow. With a focus on comfort and designs that make a room glow, there's a clean look created with every item. From bright colors to modernising traditional home decor pieces, you'll find everything for upgrading your home here.
Bright colors and cutting edge designs
Coming Soon New York
You will be bowled over by the bright, striking designs of Coming Soon New York, which has enough radiance to light up your whole home. They excel with distinctive, colorful furniture and all of the finishing touches, like cases and tableware, to really make your space feel like you've put your stamp on it.
Molly is the Ecommerce Writer for Livingetc and spends her time searching the internet for the next best thing for your home. When she's not writing, she would most like to be swimming in the nearest sea/ocean or getting through her neverending pile of novels.
-
-
10 of the best black paint shades and ideas as chosen by designers
Choosing the best black paint can be daunting – you've already made the bold decision to go dark, but with so many variants on 'black' where do you even start? Might we suggest here...
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
Electric gates – a guide to cost and installation of the most aesthetic ones we could find
If the soothing hum of electric gates are on your potential wish list you need to know these facts before you buy
By Luke Edwards • Published