4 Things You Shouldn't Buy From Amazon, According to Our Editors — And the 4 Things They Do Shop There for

It doesn't get much more convenient than Amazon. I mean, who can argue with the promise of next-day delivery and unbeatable deals? But ease of shopping aside, the retail empire has so much to sort through that finding worthy home decor is more like searching for a needle in a haystack — tedious.

Luckily, the team at Livingetc is well-versed in navigating the wonderful world of online shopping. We know our beloved Amazon home decor, and equally, the things we'd avoid at all costs. It's all about honing your eye to spot when it's worth the Prime, next-day deal, and when you are better off investing in something from another brand.

So, got something sitting in your shopping cart right now that you're not quite sure about? Below, our editors share the things they'd recommend steering clear of (and what to add to your cart instead).

1. Bedding

INSTEAD: Often the best bedding sets come from more premium bedding brands, like this linen set from Bed Threads. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

The fusion of style, quality, and a neat price tag can sometimes be hard to come by on Amazon. With that in mind, Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, admits she just can't seem to get to grips with ordering bedding from Amazon. "There are some trusty, well-known brands in the crowd, but I can’t seem to muster the patience to virtually verify the quality and scroll through pages of bedding to find one that I’d actually trust my sensitive skin with," she says.

While you shouldn't completely lose hope of finding fabulous Amazon bedding (trust us, Livingetc has done the research), it's certainly not the easiest buy if you don't look to brands you know and trust, like Christy's Amazon store.

INSTEAD...

On the other hand, Amiya says, "One of my favorite things to check out on Amazon is candles — even though it might require a little (or a lot) of patience to find a true gem." Amiya's current favorite (and most recent find) is this Hammam Scented Candle from RITUALS.

"As a Home Wellness Writer who is often writing about how to perfect the mood in your home, trust me, this candle is the perfect addition to your spa bathroom to scent-tually transport you to the Turkish baths," she says.

Salt & Stone Scented Candle, Santal & Vetiver £49 at Amazon UK I love a Salt & Stone candle. They burn for a long time and this particular scent is a favorite of mine. They are hand-poured and made with a coconut and soy wax blend and 100 percent cotton wick. And the packaging looks chic, no matter where you put it in your home.

2. Blankets, Towels, and Textiles

INSTEAD: Rather than buying textiles from Amazon, stylish storage to keep your linens in is a safer bet. (Image credit: Amazon)

Now, working in interior design means shopping for decor is indeed one of my favorite things to do. However, with sales happening across different retailers, Livingetc's renovation Editor Faiza Saqib says, "There are a few things I'd avoid buying from Amazon. The first thing I'd avoid? Textiles and clothing."

She explains, "There are so many sustainable brands that sell well-made textiles, which I believe are well worth the investment, and for me, personally, I just don't think Amazon hits the mark on that front." Not only that but without shopping directly from a trusted brand, it's hard to ensure the quality will be up to par.

INSTEAD...

As for things she'd buy? "Storage ideas! Like these LA JOLIE MUSE Storage Baskets that come in a set of three. They're great for storing away those stylish textiles, blankets, throws that you spent the extra budget on."

StorageWorks Woven Seagrass Storage Baskets for Shelves £29.99 at Amazon UK Everybody needs storage, and it makes such a difference when it looks stylish on the shelf. These woven seagrass baskets are one of my favorite options — perfect for capturing that resort-style aesthetic.

3. Large Furniture Items

INSTEAD: Practical or problem-solving items, like kitchen drawer organizers, are a consistent purchase. (Image credit: Paul Craig. Design: Andrew Ryan)

I have moved flats several times over the last few years, and when you move that much, it's very tempting to order furniture from a one-stop place like Amazon. However Debbie Black says that is exactly why she steers clear of Amazon in these situations.

"Amazon is so jam-packed with anything and everything you could possibly want or need, but that doesn't mean it's the right place to buy some items," she says. In fact, so many options can make the decision-making process even harder. "I wouldn't, for example, buy a piece of furniture or large decor item on Amazon, unless it was from a brand I knew well, but then I would more likely buy direct from the brand."

Timeless furniture is worth investing in.

INSTEAD...

As for what Debbie does shop for on Amazon, "I would, and do, however, buy my problem-solving purchases, such as this bamboo knife drawer organizer for my kitchen."

Amazon is great for small, practical pieces.

AVCXEC Retractable Camping String Lights Reel £10.99 at Amazon UK These retractable string lights for the garden are another piece that Debbie says she has in her basket. They are perfect for summer dinner parties, and providing romantic lighting that is easy to pack up and store away.

4. Art and Prints

INSTEAD: Source tech, like speakers and appliance, from Amazon. These are great items to snatch up during Amazon sales as well. (Image credit: Amazon)

"While I’ll happily turn to Amazon for the majority of my home essentials, one thing I’d avoid shopping for is smaller decor pieces, particularly art and prints," says Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz. There is no shortage of talented artists, all working tirelessly to create unique and beautiful pieces, many of which you can find at very fair prices, as well.

You can even try your hand at creating your own art with colorful framing DIYs, or by replicating the tiny art trend; these options make for a much more unique space. "I’d much rather spend my money on something made with passion and intention, as opposed to something you’ll find on every university hall's wall," says Maya.

INSTEAD...

While art is a strong no, "Amazon will forever be the first spot I turn to for any kind of tech appliance or smart home gadget," she adds. From hoovers to airfryers, Amazon will be the place to find the best prices, and let's face it, you can’t beat Prime's next-day delivery.

Maya adds, "Though if there’s something I’ve been eyeing up for a while, I’ll usually try to wait until Amazon Prime Day, as the larger appliances generally receive the biggest discounts, and if there’s one thing I can’t say no to, it’s a good deal."

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker in Natural Aluminium £299 at Amazon UK Everyone needs a good portable speaker to take on road trips, picnics, vacations, or just to have around the house. Not only is this one incredibly stylish, but it's also waterproof, eco-friendly, and lasts for up to 24 hours.

Shopping from the one-stop shop online retailer definitely has its perks, but sticking to what you know you can trust quality-wise is crucial to avoiding buyer's remorse. Next up: read Livingetc's tips on the things to never buy from IKEA.