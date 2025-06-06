4 Things Our Editors Would Never Buy From IKEA (and 4 Things They Regularly Do)
There is plenty of choice when it comes to shopping at IKEA, so how do you decipher what to add to your cart, and what to hold back on?
You haven't experienced true decision paralysis until you've meandered down the winding yellow path of an IKEA showroom. The interior maze is both inspiring and overwhelming, and oftentimes, you forget what you even came for (and definitely pick up a few extra pieces you probably don't need).
There's no denying that IKEA is a worthwhile place to shop for stylish pieces at affordable prices, but again, it takes a keen eye to decipher the good from the bad. Luckily, the team at Livingetc are well-versed in the best IKEA products, and equally in the things we'd recommend skipping.
So, are the larger furniture items actually worth shopping? Should you skip the scented candle section? And is buying a rug bound to end in regret? Below, I asked our editors to share the things they'd recommend avoiding at IKEA, and the items they gravitate towards instead.
1. The Beds
Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says, "IKEA's collection lays a beautiful foundation for a furnished home, but I'm not head over heels in love with its beds."
And sure, the simple bedframes work perfectly well in a minimalist room (and can easily be improved with a simple IKEA hack), but with contemporary trends favoring a more maximalist and personalized aesthetic, Amiya says, "I am currently obsessed with dramatic bed frames and ultra-modern bed forms that cause me to look elsewhere for inspiration."
If you are going to buy one, editor Hugh Metcalf suggests checking out the brand's solid wood frames, which he says are surprisingly sturdy. He also swears by an IKEA mattress he once had, that he says is one of the most comfortable he's had.
Instead...
"When I think of IKEA, I think lamps," says Amiya. "And while you could chalk that up to being chronically online on interiors-inspired social scrolls, I have seen one too many IKEA lamps strike a stylish balance between Scandi-minimalism and contemporary form."
If there's one thing in our book that you can (and should) always look for at IKEA, it's beautiful lamps for a soft ambient glow come sunset. Affordable, aesthetic, and always a good idea.
The lamps in the DEJSA series all have chrome details and softly-shaped shades of mouth-blown opal glass. Whichever one you choose, you get a soft, dim light that creates a cozy atmosphere in the room. If you are after a lamp that makes a bit more of a statement, the IKEA BÄCKNATE lamp has been on my wish list for a while now.
2. The Candles
Livingetc's digital deputy editor, Debbie Black, recommends steering clear of IKEA's perhaps-too-perfumed candle section.
"As someone who owns far too many candles, I know where I would and wouldn't shop for them, and lately, I haven't been as inspired by IKEA's candles, which err slightly too basic for my statement candle desires," she says.
Instead...
But, as a self-proclaimed flower fanatic, Debbie says the decorative vase selection at IKEA is not to be missed. In fact, she's got this pastel TJAERLEK vase trio from IKEA as one of her top buys at the moment.
You have likely heard by now that 'Luminous Blue' is set to be the color of 2027, so it's time to start purchasing cobalt decor. For only £10, this vase will bring the vivid color into your home.
3. The Bed Linen
If you're currently on the hunt for the latest bedding trends, IKEA is probably not your best bet. Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says she's tried it before, and wouldn't recommend it.
"I was drawn in by the colorful upholstery, and let's be real, the ridiculously affordable price tag," she admits. "But even though it was advertised as 100% linen, it was pretty scratchy, and it never seemed to soften like other European linen does."
Instead...
Though IKEA may not be the place to shop the best linen sheets, that's certainly not to say you should steer clear of the fabrics and bedding section entirely, Emma adds. "I would highly recommend their duvet inserts and pillows. They're affordable, and just as good as any other I've slept on (or under)."
And when it comes to their upholstery and fabric designs, they've actually got some of the best. "IKEA's Stockholm 2025 collection included some of the most gorgeous Josef Frank-inspired prints — I'd just stick to using them as cushion covers, curtains, or furniture upholstery, rather than something you'd sleep under," says Emma.
Pattern trends and upholstery can even be incorporated in more unconventional ways, like this table lamp from IKEA. It's the perfect playful accent piece, yet the colorway and design keep it refined.
4. Small Knick-Knacks
There is a certain joy in the act of collecting — finding unique pieces in surprising places, or discovering a small creator whose work you just love, and it’s these kinds of discoveries that can give your home that much-needed personal touch. Today's interior design trends certainly reflect a return to curated homes.
This is why Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, says, "I tend to avoid purchasing smaller, decorative pieces from larger stores like IKEA." That's not to say a new decor piece from the brand won't look lovely, but "there’s just something special about having a home decorated with items that mean something to you," says Maya.
Instead...
Instead, Maya says IKEA has the perfect pieces to store those beloved collected items on or in. "When it comes to storage, no one is doing it quite like IKEA," she says. "The simplicity of the Scandinavian-inspired styles and the approachability of the price point make for a winning combination."
It's endlessly customizable, too. "With such a wide range of shapes and sizes to choose from, they make it impressively easy to design a custom bookshelf wall," says Maya. I've taken on a BILLY bookcase hack myself, and it's become my favorite part of my living room.
And, "I’m particularly intrigued by the smaller cubby-hole style bookcases, which feel reminiscent of the ‘curiosity-cabinets’ I’ve been spotting in several luxury design projects at the moment," adds Maya.
Looking to avoid big-name brands altogether? We've rounded up the best IKEA alternatives to shop from to help.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
IKEA x Gustaf Westman Is Coming This Autumn — Here’s What You Need to Know About the Brand’s Coolest Collab in Years
IKEA just announced a collab with the creator TikTok's favorite "chunky" plates — and it might just be its buzziest drop since Virgil
-
5 Patio Mistakes You're Probably Making and What to Do to Avoid Them for a Flawless Outdoor Space
What good is stylish outdoor furniture if your foundations aren't up to scratch? For a patio that lasts, these are the mistakes to avoid.
-
10 Vintage IKEA Pieces That Have Become Valuable Cult Favorites
If you ever spy one of these IKEA classics hidden in the back of a secondhand store or estate sale — buy it
-
This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a skirted slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
-
This Genius DIYer Recreated a $2,500 Scalloped Dresser Using Budget IKEA Furniture
DIY influencer Dannie Berger walks us through the process of building a designer dresser for only $740, using just a flatpack base, a few power tools and some elbow grease
-
This IKEA outdoor kitchen looks so much more expensive than it actually is – and you can make it virtually bespoke
Want to upgrade your alfresco experience with an outdoor kitchen? IKEA is the place to look
-
How can I make a KALLAX unit look more expensive? 6 simple tricks to get this IKEA favorite to feel more luxurious
These easy alterations will turn your IKEA KALLAX from listless to luxe, even if you're a DIY novice
-
No room for a nightstand? These bedroom built-ins make use of every inch of small spaces
If you're working with a limited floorplan, these creative bedroom built-ins can make a world of difference
-
This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend
This clever turntable is our favorite fridge hack yet, and it's way more effective than a Lazy Susan
-
42 IKEA Hacks That Prove Even Inexpensive Flatpack Can Still Create a Designer-Look Home
Hacking some of IKEA's best-loved furniture and decor can help your home look expensive, elevated, and bespoke, while sticking to a budget