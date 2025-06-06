4 Things Our Editors Would Never Buy From IKEA (and 4 Things They Regularly Do)

You haven't experienced true decision paralysis until you've meandered down the winding yellow path of an IKEA showroom. The interior maze is both inspiring and overwhelming, and oftentimes, you forget what you even came for (and definitely pick up a few extra pieces you probably don't need).

There's no denying that IKEA is a worthwhile place to shop for stylish pieces at affordable prices, but again, it takes a keen eye to decipher the good from the bad. Luckily, the team at Livingetc are well-versed in the best IKEA products, and equally in the things we'd recommend skipping.

So, are the larger furniture items actually worth shopping? Should you skip the scented candle section? And is buying a rug bound to end in regret? Below, I asked our editors to share the things they'd recommend avoiding at IKEA, and the items they gravitate towards instead.

1. The Beds

DO INSTEAD: Rather than the bedframes, look to beautiful lighting to style beside your bed. (Image credit: IKEA)

Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says, "IKEA's collection lays a beautiful foundation for a furnished home, but I'm not head over heels in love with its beds."

And sure, the simple bedframes work perfectly well in a minimalist room (and can easily be improved with a simple IKEA hack), but with contemporary trends favoring a more maximalist and personalized aesthetic, Amiya says, "I am currently obsessed with dramatic bed frames and ultra-modern bed forms that cause me to look elsewhere for inspiration."

If you are going to buy one, editor Hugh Metcalf suggests checking out the brand's solid wood frames, which he says are surprisingly sturdy. He also swears by an IKEA mattress he once had, that he says is one of the most comfortable he's had.

Instead...

"When I think of IKEA, I think lamps," says Amiya. "And while you could chalk that up to being chronically online on interiors-inspired social scrolls, I have seen one too many IKEA lamps strike a stylish balance between Scandi-minimalism and contemporary form."

If there's one thing in our book that you can (and should) always look for at IKEA, it's beautiful lamps for a soft ambient glow come sunset. Affordable, aesthetic, and always a good idea.

IKEA Dejsa Table Lamp £35 at IKEA The lamps in the DEJSA series all have chrome details and softly-shaped shades of mouth-blown opal glass. Whichever one you choose, you get a soft, dim light that creates a cozy atmosphere in the room. If you are after a lamp that makes a bit more of a statement, the IKEA BÄCKNATE lamp has been on my wish list for a while now.

2. The Candles

DO INSTEAD: Rather than the sickly-sweet or "basic" candles, opt for a stylish vase to make a statement in your space. (Image credit: IKEA)

Livingetc's digital deputy editor, Debbie Black, recommends steering clear of IKEA's perhaps-too-perfumed candle section.

"As someone who owns far too many candles, I know where I would and wouldn't shop for them, and lately, I haven't been as inspired by IKEA's candles, which err slightly too basic for my statement candle desires," she says.

Instead...

But, as a self-proclaimed flower fanatic, Debbie says the decorative vase selection at IKEA is not to be missed. In fact, she's got this pastel TJAERLEK vase trio from IKEA as one of her top buys at the moment.

IKEA DoftbrÄken Vase in Dark Blue £10 at IKEA You have likely heard by now that 'Luminous Blue' is set to be the color of 2027, so it's time to start purchasing cobalt decor. For only £10, this vase will bring the vivid color into your home.

3. The Bed Linen

DO INSTEAD: Rather than bed linen, opt for other upholstered items, such as patterned cushion covers or curtains. (Image credit: IKEA)

If you're currently on the hunt for the latest bedding trends, IKEA is probably not your best bet. Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says she's tried it before, and wouldn't recommend it.

"I was drawn in by the colorful upholstery, and let's be real, the ridiculously affordable price tag," she admits. "But even though it was advertised as 100% linen, it was pretty scratchy, and it never seemed to soften like other European linen does."

Instead...

Though IKEA may not be the place to shop the best linen sheets, that's certainly not to say you should steer clear of the fabrics and bedding section entirely, Emma adds. "I would highly recommend their duvet inserts and pillows. They're affordable, and just as good as any other I've slept on (or under)."

And when it comes to their upholstery and fabric designs, they've actually got some of the best. "IKEA's Stockholm 2025 collection included some of the most gorgeous Josef Frank-inspired prints — I'd just stick to using them as cushion covers, curtains, or furniture upholstery, rather than something you'd sleep under," says Emma.

IKEA Stockholm 2025 Table Lamp £55 at IKEA Pattern trends and upholstery can even be incorporated in more unconventional ways, like this table lamp from IKEA. It's the perfect playful accent piece, yet the colorway and design keep it refined.

4. Small Knick-Knacks

DO INSTEAD: IKEA is better known for their large, wooden furniture piece that can then be used to store your trinket collection. (Image credit: IKEA)

There is a certain joy in the act of collecting — finding unique pieces in surprising places, or discovering a small creator whose work you just love, and it’s these kinds of discoveries that can give your home that much-needed personal touch. Today's interior design trends certainly reflect a return to curated homes.

This is why Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, says, "I tend to avoid purchasing smaller, decorative pieces from larger stores like IKEA." That's not to say a new decor piece from the brand won't look lovely, but "there’s just something special about having a home decorated with items that mean something to you," says Maya.

Instead...

Instead, Maya says IKEA has the perfect pieces to store those beloved collected items on or in. "When it comes to storage, no one is doing it quite like IKEA," she says. "The simplicity of the Scandinavian-inspired styles and the approachability of the price point make for a winning combination."

It's endlessly customizable, too. "With such a wide range of shapes and sizes to choose from, they make it impressively easy to design a custom bookshelf wall," says Maya. I've taken on a BILLY bookcase hack myself, and it's become my favorite part of my living room.

And, "I’m particularly intrigued by the smaller cubby-hole style bookcases, which feel reminiscent of the ‘curiosity-cabinets’ I’ve been spotting in several luxury design projects at the moment," adds Maya.

IKEA Stockholm 2025 Shelving Unit in Oak Veneer £279 at IKEA IKEA is obviously known for its iconic storage units, but if you are looking for something a little more elevated, this storage bench has recently caught my attention.

