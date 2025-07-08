I Bet You Didn't Know You Can Find These Home Brands on Amazon — They Might Even Be Cheaper to Buy Right Now

We all know that Amazon is a behemoth of a site that has nearly everything you could imagine available, but what you may not know is that the site also houses some surprising, designer, as well as high street home brands as part of its offering.

From Novogratz to Jonathan Adler, the selection of brands that sell, or even have their own stores on Amazon was larger than I thought, meaning that you can make use of the easy-to-shop interface and fast delivery times when shopping for your home. It also means that when Amazon is having a sale, there is even more reason to keep your eyes peeled on your favorites in case you might be able to snap up a wishlist piece at a reduced price.

Speaking of Amazon holding a sale event, Amazon Prime Day has just kicked off, and instead of the usual two-day event, for the first time, it is now twice as long, running from the 7th to the 11th of July, making it the Amazon sale of all sales.

Get your bookmarks list ready — here are the brands you need to know about, and some of my favorite pieces from each brand on Amazon right now.

Homeware Brands on Amazon

Before I run into a list of the decor brands you'll find unexpectedly on Amazon, I couldn't help but curate this list of Livingetc's other favorite brands on Amazon:

IKEA

IKEA's Stockholm Coffee Table is on Amazon and is a thing of beauty. (Image credit: IKEA / Amazon)

More on this to come, but IKEA on Amazon may be one of the more surprising brands we had come across.

It is a limited selection, and you may still find that items are cheaper to buy directly on IKEA's website, but there are still some amazing finds, particularly from their Stockholm Collection.

We recently wrote about IKEA's 2025 Stockholm Collection, which we all agree is their best yet, so we're watching to see if any of these get added to the store on Amazon, but in the meantime, we're crushing on these earlier Stockholm collection items.

Ruggable

RUGGABLE's Impasto Washable Rug is one of the brand's many washable rugs available on Amazon. (Image credit: Ruggable / Amazon)

Ruggable, one of the best rug brands, known for its high quality (plus a Livingetc favorite), has a store on Amazon. You can shop by style/size/collaboration (though not all collaborations are featured), and it includes a vast selection of their machine-washable rugs.

They are also child and pet-friendly rugs, as well as stain-resistant with a non-slip backing, all while looking incredibly stylish in the process. You can also 'follow' the brand's store on Amazon to stay up-to-date.

I have my eye on these three rugs at the moment...

The Novogratz

The Novogratz's Metal Mesh 2 Door Storage Cabinet is available in Terracotta (pictured) and Parchment and has a 5/5 star rating after 5 reviews. (Image credit: Novogratz / Amazon)

While the latest Novogratz x Pooky Lighting collection is not featured on Amazon, there is still a selection of furniture and home decor available from the NY-based design company

Founded by Cortney and Robert Novogratz, the brand is all about creativity and character and the pieces are sleek and refined.

The Novogratz selection on Amazon includes rugs, vases, and furniture for both indoors and out.

Nathan James

I need this Nathan James Bookshelf Cabinet in my life. (Image credit: Nathan James / Amazon)

The Nathan James selection on Amazon is full of accent lighting and furniture in mid-century modern, boho, and minimalist styles, many of which are currently on my wishlist.

Almost all items have at least a 4-star rating or higher with excellent reviews, which is not unexpected for this in-house crafted, design-forward brand, which caters to both indoor and outdoor living.

Loloi

Another Livingetc favorite, Loloi has a great selection of their rugs and throw pillows on Amazon, including Amber Lewis x Loloi and Jeremiah Brent x Loloi rug collaborations.

A rug is one of the best ways to center a space, while adding texture and layers, and Loloi is one of the brands that does this best.

The brand's approach is to "Design rugs and pillows for today’s homes, and bring them to life with centuries-old craftsmanship."

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler's Petite Trinket Tray Selection is one of the many home decor items available from the brand on Amazon. (Image credit: Jonathan Adler / Amazon)

Finding Jonathan Adler's home decor items on Amazon was another pleasant surprise, and although not a vast selection, there are some noteworthy finds that you would be remiss not to bookmark.

There is, however, a big midsummer sale on Jonathan Adler's site right now, which is definitely not to be missed — and unless there are exceptional offers on the brand's items for Prime Day, you will likely find them cheaper on Jonathan Adler's site.

For example, the Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Candle below is currently cheaper to buy directly, whereas the Mykonos Placemat is not available.

Yamazaki

Also available in white, this Yamazaki Storage Case With Lid is a minimalist's dream. (Image credit: Yamazaki / Amazon)

Yamazaki Home knows how to do products that cater to a minimalist interior design aesthetic — design-forward meets practical with storage solutions that conceal or display, in style.

The Yamazaki Store on Amazon is filled with functional, space-saving, yet chic items from the Japanese brand, with products for every space in the home — because organization doesn't have to be boring.

LSA

Display your cut flowers and foliage in this Tier Lantern Vase by LSA International. (Image credit: LSA / Amazon)

LSA International's Store on Amazon is filled with its signature glassware and tabletop accessories.

The London-based design studio specializes in modern handmade glass, where skilled craft meets considered design.

LSA is currently having an Archive Sale on its website, which could see you as the owner of a piece from across the decades at up to 70% off. But I'm also here for the following home decor accessories.

Kartell

Style this Kartell Side Table inside or out for a modern, minimalist aesthetic. (Image credit: Kartell / Amazon)

Last, but certainly not least, the design company, Kartell, has an eclectic range of items available on Amazon.

The selection includes home decor accessories to small, statement furniture pieces.

Another brand that takes sustainability seriously, "Kartell loves the planet" is the brand's manifesto with sustainable product design at the heart of the evolution process — hear, hear.

I recommend you bookmark your favorite brands and regularly check in to see if any of your wishlist is on offer, or if any new products have been added. The beauty of Amazon is that it is ever-evolving, but you just need to ensure you stay abreast of the brands and pieces that are important to you.

Now that you are up to speed with all of the brands on Amazon you need to know about, here are the Scandinavian design brands you need to know about, too.