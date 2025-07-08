I Bet You Didn't Know You Can Find These Home Brands on Amazon — They Might Even Be Cheaper to Buy Right Now

From high street brands to designer, these are the home brands to know on Amazon, as well as my favorite picks from each

a rental house decorated by the novogratz
(Image credit: Novogratz)
Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features

We all know that Amazon is a behemoth of a site that has nearly everything you could imagine available, but what you may not know is that the site also houses some surprising, designer, as well as high street home brands as part of its offering.

From Novogratz to Jonathan Adler, the selection of brands that sell, or even have their own stores on Amazon was larger than I thought, meaning that you can make use of the easy-to-shop interface and fast delivery times when shopping for your home. It also means that when Amazon is having a sale, there is even more reason to keep your eyes peeled on your favorites in case you might be able to snap up a wishlist piece at a reduced price.

Speaking of Amazon holding a sale event, Amazon Prime Day has just kicked off, and instead of the usual two-day event, for the first time, it is now twice as long, running from the 7th to the 11th of July, making it the Amazon sale of all sales.

Get your bookmarks list ready — here are the brands you need to know about, and some of my favorite pieces from each brand on Amazon right now.

Homeware Brands on Amazon

Before I run into a list of the decor brands you'll find unexpectedly on Amazon, I couldn't help but curate this list of Livingetc's other favorite brands on Amazon:

IKEA

a living room with ikea stockholm coffee table with an orange leather sofa and green cabinet and chair

IKEA's Stockholm Coffee Table is on Amazon and is a thing of beauty.

(Image credit: IKEA / Amazon)

More on this to come, but IKEA on Amazon may be one of the more surprising brands we had come across.

It is a limited selection, and you may still find that items are cheaper to buy directly on IKEA's website, but there are still some amazing finds, particularly from their Stockholm Collection.

We recently wrote about IKEA's 2025 Stockholm Collection, which we all agree is their best yet, so we're watching to see if any of these get added to the store on Amazon, but in the meantime, we're crushing on these earlier Stockholm collection items.

Ikea Stockholm 2017 Armchair With Cushion, Rattan/gräsbo White
IKEA Stockholm 2017 Armchair With Cushion, Rattan/gräsbo White

Ikea Stockholm Coffee Table, 180x59 Cm, Walnut Veneer
IKEA Stockholm Coffee Table, 180x59 Cm, Walnut Veneer

Ikea Stockholm Mirror, 80 Cm, Walnut Veneer
IKEA Stockholm Mirror, 80 Cm, Walnut Veneer

Ruggable

olive green ruggable rug in a living room with a black sofa with silver metal frame and abstract split black coffee table with two large pieces of artwork on the white wall behind

RUGGABLE's Impasto Washable Rug is one of the brand's many washable rugs available on Amazon.

(Image credit: Ruggable / Amazon)

Ruggable, one of the best rug brands, known for its high quality (plus a Livingetc favorite), has a store on Amazon. You can shop by style/size/collaboration (though not all collaborations are featured), and it includes a vast selection of their machine-washable rugs.

They are also child and pet-friendly rugs, as well as stain-resistant with a non-slip backing, all while looking incredibly stylish in the process. You can also 'follow' the brand's store on Amazon to stay up-to-date.

I have my eye on these three rugs at the moment...

Ruggable X Iris Apfel Machine Washable Modern Area Rug– Birds of a Feather Neutral 4x6, Stain-Resistant, Non-Slip With Cushioned Pad – Medium Rugs for Living Room, Bedroom, Hallway, Entryway & Office
Ruggable X Iris Apfel Machine Washable Area Rug

Size: 4x6

Ruggable X Jonathan Adler Machine Washable Area Rug – Inkdrop Black & Ivory 8 Ft Round, Stain-Resistant, Non-Slip With Cushioned Pad – Large Rugs for Living Room, Bedroom, Hallway, Entryway & Office
Ruggable X Jonathan Adler Machine Washable Area Rug

Size: 8 ft round

Ruggable X Jonathan Adler Washable 4x6 Area Rug, Inkdrop Copper, Premium Modern Rugs for Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Office, Classroom With Gripper Non Slip Pad
Ruggable X Jonathan Adler Machine Washable Area Rug

Size: 4x6

The Novogratz

novogratz burgundy metal mesh cabinet with two doors, one of which is open showing cameras and books inside and there are drinks on top of the cabinet with a chair and piece of artwork next to it

The Novogratz's Metal Mesh 2 Door Storage Cabinet is available in Terracotta (pictured) and Parchment and has a 5/5 star rating after 5 reviews.

(Image credit: Novogratz / Amazon)

While the latest Novogratz x Pooky Lighting collection is not featured on Amazon, there is still a selection of furniture and home decor available from the NY-based design company

Founded by Cortney and Robert Novogratz, the brand is all about creativity and character and the pieces are sleek and refined.

The Novogratz selection on Amazon includes rugs, vases, and furniture for both indoors and out.

Novogratz (uk) Athena Nesting Tables - Black Marble
Novogratz Athena Nesting Tables - Black Marble

Novogratz Penelope Cart
Novogratz Penelope Cart

Novogratz Poolside Gossip, Marilyn 3 Piece Resin Weave Chat Set, Charcoal
Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Resin Weave Chat Set

Nathan James

Nathan James Paxton Boho Bookshelf Cabinet with Solid Wood Frame Rattan Bookshelf with Cabinet Base

I need this Nathan James Bookshelf Cabinet in my life.

(Image credit: Nathan James / Amazon)

The Nathan James selection on Amazon is full of accent lighting and furniture in mid-century modern, boho, and minimalist styles, many of which are currently on my wishlist.

Almost all items have at least a 4-star rating or higher with excellent reviews, which is not unexpected for this in-house crafted, design-forward brand, which caters to both indoor and outdoor living.

Nathan James Percy Modern 2-Light Pendant Island Light Fixture, Hanging Lights With Metal Shade and Adjustable Cord, for Kitchen, Living Room, Black/vintage Brass
Nathan James Percy Modern 2-Light Pendant Island Light Fixture

Nathan James Kova Rattan Wood Accent Sideboard Storage Cabinet With Matte Metal Frame, Adjustable Interior Shelves and Cane Doors, for Hallway, Entryway or Living Room, Black Oak/cane
Nathan James Kova Sideboard

Nathan James Bailey Boucle Upholstered Rattan Bar Stool, Counter Height Stool With Natural Rattan Woven Back for Kitchen Island, Light Brown, Set of 2
Nathan James Bailey Boucle Upholstered Rattan Bar Stool, Set of 2

Loloi

loloi x amber lewis rug in a neutral living room with a sofa, coffee table and armchair

Elevate your modern living room with this Loloi Georgie Collection rug on Amazon.

(Image credit: Loloi / Amazon)

Another Livingetc favorite, Loloi has a great selection of their rugs and throw pillows on Amazon, including Amber Lewis x Loloi and Jeremiah Brent x Loloi rug collaborations.

A rug is one of the best ways to center a space, while adding texture and layers, and Loloi is one of the brands that does this best.

The brand's approach is to "Design rugs and pillows for today’s homes, and bring them to life with centuries-old craftsmanship."

Loloi, Loloi Jeremiah Brent Barrow Collection Clay/Natural Area Rug
Loloi Jeremiah Brent Barrow Collection Clay/Natural Area Rug

Size: 65'-0" X 7'-6"

Loloi, Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines X Charlie Silver/Bark Area Rug
Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines X Charlie Silver/Bark Area Rug

Size: 5'-0" X 7'-6"

Loloi, Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Sinclair Collection Sin-06
Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Sinclair Collection Sin-06

Size: 5'-0" X 7'-0", .25"

Jonathan Adler

jonathan adler set of colored trinket trays on a yellow background

Jonathan Adler's Petite Trinket Tray Selection is one of the many home decor items available from the brand on Amazon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler / Amazon)

Finding Jonathan Adler's home decor items on Amazon was another pleasant surprise, and although not a vast selection, there are some noteworthy finds that you would be remiss not to bookmark.

There is, however, a big midsummer sale on Jonathan Adler's site right now, which is definitely not to be missed — and unless there are exceptional offers on the brand's items for Prime Day, you will likely find them cheaper on Jonathan Adler's site.

For example, the Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Candle below is currently cheaper to buy directly, whereas the Mykonos Placemat is not available.

Jonathan Adler, Jonathan Adler Mykonos Placemat, Novy
Jonathan Adler Mykonos Placemat

Jonathan Adler, Jonathan Adler Large Arcade Lacquer Box
Jonathan Adler Large Arcade Lacquer Box

Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Candle, White and Gold
Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Candle

Yamazaki

YAMAZAKI 5800 RIN Storage Case With Lid Round, black, Steel/Wood, Minimalist, 22 x 22 x 6 cm

Also available in white, this Yamazaki Storage Case With Lid is a minimalist's dream.

(Image credit: Yamazaki / Amazon)

Yamazaki Home knows how to do products that cater to a minimalist interior design aesthetic — design-forward meets practical with storage solutions that conceal or display, in style.

The Yamazaki Store on Amazon is filled with functional, space-saving, yet chic items from the Japanese brand, with products for every space in the home — because organization doesn't have to be boring.

Yamazaki 5164 Tower Console Table, White, Steel/wood, Minimalist Design, 60 X 18.5 X 80.5 Cm (lxwxh)
YAMAZAKI Tower Console Table

Yamazaki Tower Jewelry Box, Abs Resin, Black, One Size, 1 Piece
YAMAZAKI Tower Jewelry Box,

YAMAZAKI, Yamazaki Plain Tray With Legs
YAMAZAKI Plain Tray With Legs

LSA

LSA vase filled with thistles on a console with another vase and decorative items

Display your cut flowers and foliage in this Tier Lantern Vase by LSA International.

(Image credit: LSA / Amazon)

LSA International's Store on Amazon is filled with its signature glassware and tabletop accessories.

The London-based design studio specializes in modern handmade glass, where skilled craft meets considered design.

LSA is currently having an Archive Sale on its website, which could see you as the owner of a piece from across the decades at up to 70% off. But I'm also here for the following home decor accessories.

LSA International, Lsa International Lotta Cake/Cheese Dome
LSA International Lotta Cake/Cheese Dome

LSA, LSA International Flower Colour Bud Vase
LSA International Flower Colour Bud Vase

LSA International, Lsa International Lotta Lantern
LSA International Lotta Lantern

Kartell

Kartell Prince Aha Furniture white stool at the bottom of a white spiral staircase next to a white accent chair and floor lamp and open shelving

Style this Kartell Side Table inside or out for a modern, minimalist aesthetic.

(Image credit: Kartell / Amazon)

Last, but certainly not least, the design company, Kartell, has an eclectic range of items available on Amazon.

The selection includes home decor accessories to small, statement furniture pieces.

Another brand that takes sustainability seriously, "Kartell loves the planet" is the brand's manifesto with sustainable product design at the heart of the evolution process — hear, hear.

Kartell Componibili Furniture
Kartell Componibili Furniture

Kartell Venice Mat Chair, Set of 2
Kartell Venice Mat Chair, Set of 2

Kartell Prince Aha Furniture
Kartell Prince Aha Furniture

I recommend you bookmark your favorite brands and regularly check in to see if any of your wishlist is on offer, or if any new products have been added. The beauty of Amazon is that it is ever-evolving, but you just need to ensure you stay abreast of the brands and pieces that are important to you.

Now that you are up to speed with all of the brands on Amazon you need to know about, here are the Scandinavian design brands you need to know about, too.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!