Everywhere Is Having Summer Sales, and I've Found the Best Home Decor With 50% or More Off Full Price

Summer is well and truly here, and so are the sales. It seems like everywhere has discounts on home decor and furnishings right now, so I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking: 10% off is not a good enough deal.

I’ve scoured the sales, looked through all the Prime Day alternatives, to bring you a curated edit of the best get-in-my-shopping-cart-right-now deals on decor and homewares that are at least 50% off, if not more. That’s more than a deal, it’s an absolute steal.

Whether it’s something that can go straight on the table when serving friends on the weekend, or perhaps the perfect pop of color your summer styling has been missing, these are the real-deal decor deals you seriously don’t want to miss.

Lemon-Shaped Stoneware Serving Bowl
H&M
Lemon-Shaped Stoneware Serving Bowl

This lemon-shaped bowl (part of a larger serveware set) gives Italian La Dolce Vita chic.

Raffia Table Lamp in Green
John Lewis
Raffia Table Lamp in Green

This Raffia lamp (which comes in a few colors) has been on my wishlist for a while.

Metal Sofa Side Table Bianca Steel Woven Resin
LA REDOUTE
Metal Sofa Side Table Bianca Steel Woven Resin

These outdoor stools have a tropical resort-core feel with an on-trend checker design.

Toile Print Bow Cushion
Urban Outfitters
Toile Print Bow Cushion

A coquette style cushion for dressing your bed. Pretty and whimsical.

Thimma Champagne Coupe, Set of 2
Nkuku
Thimma Champagne Coupe, Set of 2

These elegant cocktail glasses are suddenly a lot more affordable at this price point.

Solaro Landscape Pure Silk Cushion Cover
La Redoute
Solaro Landscape Pure Silk Cushion Cover

This pretty landscape throw pillow will introduce some interesting colors and patterns to your sofa.

Lexi Single Fabric Chairbed in Red Stripe
Habitat
Lexi Single Fabric Chairbed in Red Stripe

Part accent chair, part sleeper sofa, this on-trend striped design would work perfectly for a kids room.

Lemon Shaped Scented Candle
Urban Outfitters
Lemon Shaped Scented Candle

The reviews of this lemon-scented candle all say it looks and smells expensive.

Blaire Bobbin Side Table in Red
Habitat
Blaire Bobbin Side Table in Red

A vintage style bobbin side table reimagined in a bright, exciting red to give it a modern twist.

Eleanor Striped Glass Candle Holder
Anthropologie
Eleanor Striped Glass Candle Holder

These candle holder are elegant, delicate, but fun — introducing trendy stripes and cool colors.

Jaipur Handcrafted Wall Art Collection No. 2
The White Company UK
Jaipur Handcrafted Wall Art Collection No. 2

This contemporary textured artwork has a huge discount on it right now — it's one for the minimalists.

Multi Bright Joy Velvet Stripe Cushion
Next
Multi Bright Joy Velvet Stripe Cushion

Multi-colored pillows aren't usually my thing, but this one combines the colorful stripes in perfect combinations.

Hand on Hip Vase
Heal's + Golden Editions
Hand on Hip Vase

This handmade woven vase brings rustic, earthy colors to your space.

Navy Primrose 3-Drawer Dresser
Urban Outfitters
Navy Primrose 3-Drawer Dresser

This fun scalloped chest of drawers has a huge half off right now, making it a budget buy for your bedroom.

Heal's + LF Markey Stripe Cushion Pink
Heal's + LF Markey
Heal's + LF Markey Stripe Cushion Pink

This Heal's throw pillow combines a few of the big trends in color, pattern, and shape right now.

