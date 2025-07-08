15 Better Places to Shop for Deals Than Prime Day If You're Not Really an Amazon Shopper — They Might Even Have Bigger Discounts
Design-led pieces at unbeatable prices...what a win.
It's Prime week, and you know what that means? There are sales all around. From tech to furniture and decor pieces, it's that time of year when you can save when you spend and get the most out of your buck — while also keeping your style in check.
Amazon Prime Day is known for its sales, but what about the alternatives taking over our digital screens? That's right, I'm here to bring you big brands that are currently on sale in some of your favorite stores. It's time to go beyond Amazon and find a discount that also matches your home's aesthetic.
Are you looking for deals on the Samsung The Frame TV? Or are you keen on finding the design-forward living room furniture pieces to blend into your new home reno seamlessly? Or perhaps you're looking for a few decor statement pieces to spruce up your modern kitchen ideas. Whatever it may be, I've done the research for you, so you won't have to spend hours aimlessly scrolling for the best deals.
Without further ado, let's shop!
1. Tech
Audio giant Sonos will often run its own counter sale to big tech events such as Prime Day or Black Friday, offering even more generous discounts to tempt you to buy direct. This year, you'll find deals like £180 off the Arc Premium Smart Soundbar and £145 off the 2-Room Set with Arc Ultra. My best pick? This is the Home Theater Completion Set. It comes with a Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer and Era 100 Smart Speaker — making it the perfect home theater setup. Best of all? These speakers are portable, allowing you to move them around your home and create an unforgettable sound experience.
If you're looking to invest in something like a soundbar around Prime Day this year, it's worth taking a look at our expert's guide to how to find the best soundbar for your needs.
Samsung's summer sales are now on, giving Prime Day a run for its money with the best deals and offers on TVs, home appliances, and more. During this sale season, we're seeing £1,160.00 off Samsung Family Hub™ AI Vision Inside RF65DG9H0ESR French Style Smart Fridge (a pretty great deal, right?) and £200.00 off The Premiere 5 Full HD Touch Interaction Projector.
But for me, and love of all things interior design, I'm here for The Frame QLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV. And as you may already know, I had the pleasure of testing this sleek TV, and you can check out my review here. What do I love most about it, you might ask? I mean, it looks chic, fits seamlessly into the home, and features a quantum processor that can enhance the way the TV appears, sounds, and feels in your home. So what's not to love?
Bose often offers different sales throughout the year, from spring to summer, as well as during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So keep your eyes peeled! But for now, it's time to take advantage of Bose's summer sale. The tech giant is offering sales all around on its headphones, portable speakers, and stunning soundbars.
This year, Bose is dropping its prices with £20 off this dainty SoundLink Micro Bluetooth and £100 off its Bose Surround Speakers 700. With deals all around, my current favorite is the Soundlink Max Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which boasts a space-age vibe. Aside from its citrus yellow hues, this speaker boasts several features, including a deep bass, stereo sound, grab-and-go portability, and the best part? Its battery life can last up to 20 hours — so you can have non-stop music playing in your home. Get ready to dance it out, ladies and gents.
2. Appliances
Currys is well known for its appliances, TVs, computing, gaming, smart tech, and much more. They often hold sales during major shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and the January sales. With clearance sales on various products year-round. The retailer is currently offering deals across its website, with deals on appliances, such as this SHARK FlexBreeze HydroGo FA050UKDV Portable 6.8" Misting Turbo Fan for £30. To the NINJA MAX 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer, giving you a saving of £50.
My current favorite find on the retailer? This SAGE the Barista Pro SES878 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine — currently offering a saving of £80. The perfect way to create a luxury experience in your home's coffee bar set up, this SAGE coffee machine features an integrated precision conical burr grinder, digital tempreture control, 15-bar pressure with a 9-bar extraction and lastly, it has a memory function so you can have your favorite coffee as soon as you want and need.
Ooni, well known for its elegant and streamlined pizza ovens, is now hosting its summer sale, where you can save up to 30%. I've always loved this brand for its sleek appearance and unique features, and after spotting the Ooni Koda 2 Max Pizza Oven at a preview event, I was tempted to get one. I haven't yet done so, as I currently live in a small apartment, but it's certainly on my wish list.
However, as far as sales go, the brand offers discounts on some of its best finds, including the Karu 16 1st Generation Outdoor Oven with £209.70 off and the Ooni Volt 12 Ultimate Bundle with £283.20 off. As for my top pick, it has to be the Volt 12 12" Electric Indoor Pizza Oven. Aside from its carbon steel shell and electric features, this oven can cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in just 90 seconds. Sign me right up!
To read more about Ooni and pick up on some pizza oven tips, head over to read Livingetc's managing editor Debbie Black's take on it.
Psssst, SAGE has epic deals and sales available right now for the summer period. The appliance brand often offers sales throughout the year, with discounts also available on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and during the Christmas period.
Now there are a few items that stick out to me in the sale this year, including this InFizz™ Fusion down from £179.95 to £149.95 — a total of £30. Additionally, the Smart Oven Air Fryer is now priced at £279.95, down from £329.95, saving you £50. But given that it's summertime, freshly squeezed juice is my current priority, and I've been eyeing up the Citrus Press™. An electric juicer that allows you to extract juice efficiently, no matter the size of the citrus fruit. It features dual switch safety handles, a magnetic fruit dome, and dishwasher-safe components.
In my opinion, it's a great addition to a home bar.
3. Furniture
I'm all about finding the right furniture pieces to create a warm and welcoming space, and for me, OKA offers just that. The brand's elevated and design-led vision features unique pieces, ranging from lighting to homeware and, of course, furniture.
OKA has now launched its summer sale, offering discounts on some of its finest pieces. Take the Beatrix Coffee Table, for example, priced at £1,047.00, with a 50% discount.
DUSK, best known for its homeware and furniture pieces, has a year-round sale during the summer as well as sales during Black Friday and January. Currently, the brand is offering up to 50% off items across its website, including furniture, bedding, and more.
A few pieces that caught my eye this sale season are the Isla Hideaway Desk, which offers a saving of £44, and the Phoebe Set of 2 Dining Chairs, also available for £40 off. My favorite? Oh, it has to be this Alba Accent Chair in the color rust. The chair is available in four different colors and features a seamless, curved design and sculptural silhouette that truly makes it a standout piece in the home.
For more on the best accent chairs, head over to read our guide for some additional inspiration.
It's time to shop from Barker and Stonehouse summer sale — offering up to 25% off on furniture and up to 50% off clearance items. The brand often holds sales every year, offering discounts and deals on pieces across its site.
You can now get £550 off this Lavinia Large Tufted Orange Velvet 3 Seater Sofa and £75 off this Rico Terracotta Red Tiled Round Coffee Table. For me, the highlight is certainly the Capella Neutral Faux Stone Oval Coffee Table — with its minimalist design that can instantly elevate and uplift the feel of any space.
Keep an eye out for the latest coffee table trends to see what you should be bringing into your home next.
4. Bedding
John Lewis, known for its affordable homeware, furniture, decor, appliances, and well, all things home and beauty! The retailer hosts sales during major shopping periods such as Black Friday, Boxing Day, and, of course, summer! The summer sale started on 18 June and will end on Sunday, 20 July — so if you're looking to get a good deal, now's the time!
When it comes to all things bedding sets, John Lewis is currently offering up to 40% off across its bedding sale. You can now get your hands on the Woven Stripe Reversible Bedding, priced between £10.00 – £70.00, depending on the size you get. Or the Cali Washed Cotton Bedding going between £9.00 – £52.00 depending on the size. I really love this Palmette Reversible Organic Slubby Cotton Single Duvet Cover Set, now just £30. It comes in a rich blue/white hue and is crafted from cotton fabric, making it naturally breathable.
For more on sales, the retailer also has offers starting from 30% off on home and garden items across its site.
La Redoute typically offers sales throughout the year, featuring various seasonal promotions, deals, and clearance events. The bigger sales often take place on Black Friday, so be sure to keep an eye out for what's to come. Currently, the brand is offering sales across its home and fashion sections.
But we're here to talk about what the brand has to offer when it comes to bedding, and first up, we've got the bold and colorful Irun Geometric 100% Cotton Duvet Cover, now at 50% at £ 13.99. I also love this Sacha Green Duvet Cover Set, now 35% off and priced at £14.94 — what a bargain. But let's take a moment to talk about the Linot Plain 100% Washed Linen Duvet Cover. Made from 100% linen, this piece has a straight bottom hem and a slightly wrinkled design, so ironing is not necessary; it's just the way it should look! My favorite part? The color.
Want to learn more about La Redoute's bedding? Then read our La Redoute bedding review.
Known for its delightful bedding made from the finest materials, Bed Threads often hosts sales throughout the year, as well as during Black Friday and a mid-year sale period. Right now, the brand is offering a 'Last Chance' sale with 50% bedding and savings of 20% when you build your own bedding bundle.
Browsing the 'Last Chance' offers, I came across this Caramel Flat Sheet, made from 100% French Flax Linen — priced at just £50! And another great steal? This Rust & Terracotta Bedding Bundle is priced at £328, from £410. But the highlight for me is certainly this Olive Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Bedding Set. Drenched in a deep olive tone, this set is made from 100% flax linen and features a highly breathable 170 GSM fabrication.
Read more from Livingetc's contributing design writer Luke Arthur Wells' take and Bed Threads bedding review.
5. Decor
British interior designer Abigail Ahern's brand, Abigail Ahern, offers a range of home decor, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The brand is currently offering a summer sale on its site, featuring discounts on a wide range of stylish, chic, and design-forward pieces.
And, of course, I've created a small wish list of items to purchase this summer, including the Boma Portable Table Lamp, which is now £11.25 off, and the Milner Ceramic Vase, now £13.20 off. But you can never have enough lamps, right? The Stockton Metal Table Lamp takes the crown for me with its curves and mushroom shape; it's certainly a piece that will turn heads. After all, who doesn't love curves?
The curved furniture trend is certainly one that's becoming increasingly prevalent in interiors this year, and I'm here for it.
West Elm is well-known for all things home, and it's a brand that Livingetc loves. You can find the best pieces with affordable price tags — a win-win if you ask me. Typically, the retailer holds sales across major holiday events, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the post-Christmas period. It also hosts seasonal sales during the summer period, and currently, there are deals and discounts available. So, what are you waiting for?
Why not get your hands on this Pure Black Ceramic Vase Jug, now priced at £26.95, from £45, and these handcrafted Clara Ceramic Objects, now at £103.20 from £129. Or if you're looking for something a little more outside the box, I love these Asher Ceramic Taper Holders. Available in two different colors and sizes, this piece has been hand-formed and painted. It truly is a work of art.
Tom Dixon, founded by British designer Tom Dixon, is a luxury brand that offers sophisticated home pieces. From lighting to furniture and even accessories, the brand is known for its bold, statement designs that often have you yearning for more. The retailer offers sample sales and summer sales at various times of the year. For more specific dates, you can visit the website for details.
But don't worry, I won't leave you hanging. A summer sale is happening right now, and yes, this is certainly worth an 'add to cart' moment. Now, who says a spice grinder can't also sit as a decorative piece in the home? Well, not me! This Stone Spice Grinder is now 50% off, priced at £62. I'm also a fan of these Stone Bookends in polished white marble, with 20% off and priced at £96.
But my ultimate coffee table moment has to be this Bump Tall Vase Green. Must I say more? Yes, I must. This piece is part of a minimalist borosilicate vessel family, finely crafted with subtle green and grey hues. Oh, and the curves... I told you curves were in!
FAQs
When Does Prime Day End?
Kicking things off on the 8th of July, Prime Day is set to last a few days and end on Friday 11th July. This is the first time Amazon has extended its Prime Day event to four days — so you can take your time and grab some of your favorites as and when you want (before the end date of course).
Are There Other Retailers With Sales Going On?
Summer sales have started across different retailers and some of your favorite brands around the globe. From homeware to tech and furniture, there is a wide range of options to choose from. To name a few, here is a list you should keep an eye out for:
Wayfair, John Lewis, Oka, Anthropologie, Areket, Bed Threads, Heal's, Dunelm, Abigail Ahern, Ferm Living, Piglet In Bed, West Elm, and of course so much more.
To stay informed on the latest sales, visit your favorite retailer's online store.
Shopping shouldn't be a daunting task, which is why I've curated this list of some of my favorite finds from different retailers. Now, if you're not done shopping and want to learn more about Amazon sales, we've got you covered.
