This Two-Michelin Star Italian Chef Is the Pioneer of 'Sicilian Haute Cuisine' — These Are His Go-to Artisanal Plate Brands
"Plates are the final showpiece of every gastronomic creation," says cuisine innovator Ciccio Sultano of globally acclaimed Ragusa restaurant Duomo, and they sure are when they look like this
The gastronomy trailblazer behind one of the most mouthwatering pasta dishes to eat in Italy (according to The New York Times) — Busiate, a seafood-rich dish of anchovies, mackerel ragù, wild fennel, saffron, and twirls of pasta — two times Michelin Star-winning chef Ciccio Sultano needs no real introduction to his fellow Italians (myself included). Still, even those unfamiliar with the contagious spiritedness of the culinary innovator's practice and savoir-faire will recognize an ability to elevate the simplest, most genuine ingredients from his land into visually striking, sculptural masterpieces that never lose sight of his ultimate end: paying homage to the crossroad of cultures and civilizations that have left a mark on Sicily, the southern Italian island he hails from, while breathing new life into its food tradition.
Born in Turin, Piedmont, to Sicilian parents in 1970, Sultano finds himself in the gastronomy industry almost by accident when, having left the bricklayer job he had taken up to make ends meet after the premature passing of his father in his early teens, he lands a position at Pasticceria Suite di Vittoria, a family-run patisserie in the province of Ragusa. His first experiences in the field see him juggle multiple tasks between pastry preparations and the handling of the establishment's American bar. Following a four-year stint as the executive chef of a celebrated restaurant near Munich, Germany, Sultano became Italian-American celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich and Fortunato Nicotra's sidekick at the now-defunct Italian Felidia, situated in NYC's Midtown Manhattan, before making the move to the West Coast to work at Piero Selvaggio's Valentino.
But it's with his return to Italy and, specifically, Sicily's southeastern city of Ragusa, where, since 2000, he has been at the helm of the critically acclaimed eatery Duomo, for which he earned his Michelin stars, and the rooted in ancient flavors and tradition I Banchi, his bakery and casual dining restaurant, that Sultano establishes himself as one of the most imaginative chefs of Il Bel Paese — and beyond. Also leading "bar with kitchen" Pastamara in Vienna and the Lazio-infused osteria Giano at W Rome, besides teaching Slow Food principles and cuisine at some of the world's most regarded gastronomy schools, when it comes to taste, Sultano can certainly teach us a thing or two. Unsurprisingly, he has got tips to spare on the best cookware brands, too.
What Is the One Kitchen Essential That Speaks Most to Your Craft, and Why?
I chose plates because they are the final showpiece of every gastronomic creation. Over the years, I have built up an ongoing dialogue with artisans and companies, choosing each piece for its colour, aesthetics and history: beauty and functionality are always the basis. Often, I don't just choose: I design the plate myself, studying its proportions, colours and visual impact, and entrust the project to artisans who know how to interpret it with sensitivity. Among them all, Valentina Stocco is a key figure: with her, it's not just a matter of ordering a plate, but of bringing an idea to life.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.