This Two-Michelin Star Italian Chef Is the Pioneer of 'Sicilian Haute Cuisine' — These Are His Go-to Artisanal Plate Brands

The gastronomy trailblazer behind one of the most mouthwatering pasta dishes to eat in Italy (according to The New York Times) — Busiate, a seafood-rich dish of anchovies, mackerel ragù, wild fennel, saffron, and twirls of pasta — two times Michelin Star-winning chef Ciccio Sultano needs no real introduction to his fellow Italians (myself included). Still, even those unfamiliar with the contagious spiritedness of the culinary innovator's practice and savoir-faire will recognize an ability to elevate the simplest, most genuine ingredients from his land into visually striking, sculptural masterpieces that never lose sight of his ultimate end: paying homage to the crossroad of cultures and civilizations that have left a mark on Sicily, the southern Italian island he hails from, while breathing new life into its food tradition.

Born in Turin, Piedmont, to Sicilian parents in 1970, Sultano finds himself in the gastronomy industry almost by accident when, having left the bricklayer job he had taken up to make ends meet after the premature passing of his father in his early teens, he lands a position at Pasticceria Suite di Vittoria, a family-run patisserie in the province of Ragusa. His first experiences in the field see him juggle multiple tasks between pastry preparations and the handling of the establishment's American bar. Following a four-year stint as the executive chef of a celebrated restaurant near Munich, Germany, Sultano became Italian-American celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich and Fortunato Nicotra's sidekick at the now-defunct Italian Felidia, situated in NYC's Midtown Manhattan, before making the move to the West Coast to work at Piero Selvaggio's Valentino.

But it's with his return to Italy and, specifically, Sicily's southeastern city of Ragusa, where, since 2000, he has been at the helm of the critically acclaimed eatery Duomo, for which he earned his Michelin stars, and the rooted in ancient flavors and tradition I Banchi, his bakery and casual dining restaurant, that Sultano establishes himself as one of the most imaginative chefs of Il Bel Paese — and beyond. Also leading "bar with kitchen" Pastamara in Vienna and the Lazio-infused osteria Giano at W Rome, besides teaching Slow Food principles and cuisine at some of the world's most regarded gastronomy schools, when it comes to taste, Sultano can certainly teach us a thing or two. Unsurprisingly, he has got tips to spare on the best cookware brands, too.

What Is the One Kitchen Essential That Speaks Most to Your Craft, and Why?

Image 1 of 4 There's a reason why "l'occhio vuole la sua parte" ("appearance matters, too") is somewhat of a motto within the Italian gastronomy world. Ciccio Sultano's visually striking, soulful creations perfectly exemplify the meaning of the phrase. (Image credit: Giuseppe Bornò) The Lasagna di Sfoglie, one of the staples of Ciccio Sultano's Ragusa restaurant Duomo, reinvents the Italian dish in a lighter composition made of red mustard greens, pak choi, and chard, all layered with rice paper sheets and an earthy ragu. (Image credit: Duomo) A quintessentially Sicilian dish, Macco di Fave, one of the most genuine plates on the menu of Ciccio Sultano's organic bakery and restaurant, I Banchi, puts dried and crushed fava beans center stage, adding a spicy touch with wild fennel. (Image credit: Giuseppe Bornò) Being Sicily an island, it doesn't surprise that the real forte of Ciccio Sultano's repertoire is seafood. And this Crudo di Pesce from I Banchi says it all. (Image credit: Giuseppe Bornò)

I chose plates because they are the final showpiece of every gastronomic creation. Over the years, I have built up an ongoing dialogue with artisans and companies, choosing each piece for its colour, aesthetics and history: beauty and functionality are always the basis. Often, I don't just choose: I design the plate myself, studying its proportions, colours and visual impact, and entrust the project to artisans who know how to interpret it with sensitivity. Among them all, Valentina Stocco is a key figure: with her, it's not just a matter of ordering a plate, but of bringing an idea to life.

VS ceramics Torcello Plate £34 at vsceramics.com I tell her what I want to convey, and she, with her expert hands and a vision similar to mine, translates the concept into material and glaze, creating unique and one-off pieces. Bernardaud In Bloom Dinner Plate £65 at Harrods There are five more artisanal plate brands I love. Refined and sensual, Bernardaud's tableware might look modern in style, but it comes with a depth of tradition that can be perceived by both touch and sight. SERAX Perfect Imperfections Ebb and Flow Bone China Large Plate £75 at Selfridges Carefree and versatile, every SERAX design is playful without ever losing its refinement. Villeroy & Boch Lave Earthenware Tableware Set £88.82 at Amazon UK Villeroy & Boch is a reliable brand steeped in expertise, able to bring together practicality and beauty in every collection. Hering Berlin Shallow Plate With High Rim £174.63 at shop.heringberlin.com For me, Hering Berlin has become synonymous with aesthetic rigor and absolute minimalism, where every curve and surface has a specific purpose. Meissen The Original Charger Plate Celadon Green Ø 33 Cm £179.79 at meissen.com Hailing from Saxony, Germany, Meissen has a historical elegance that brings with it centuries of savoir-faire.

One of the most innovative interpreters of Sicilian cuisine, Ciccio Sultano worked his way up from a Ragusa patisserie to some of the most acclaimed restaurants in the world, including his Duomo. (Image credit: Marco Zanella)

