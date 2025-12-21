Obsessed — This Dutch Brand's 'Blurry' Tiles Are Trending in Interiors, and I'm Totally Inspired by All These Clever Ways to Design With Them

I spend a lot of time looking at tiles — a lot. And after a while, they can all start to feel a bit similar. A zellige here, a bejmat there. Beautiful, but likely been done before. So when something new comes on the scene, I pay attention. And let me tell you, Palet has certainly made me pay attention.

I started noticing these tiles pop up a few months ago, as a splashback in a striking kitchen, or adorning the wall of a particularly cool bathroom — it's hard not to take notice of these tiles. Where most tile trends feel like an interpretation of something that's been around forever, Palet's tiles feel truly new. The designs are unique, eye-catching, and most importantly, completely gorgeous.

As the brand's managing partner, Niels Monsieurs, explains, "Every Palet tile is made to order," so the resulting design is not just unique, it's genuinely one of a kind. And while each one contains its own subtle complexities and intricacies, the common thread running through them all is the enchanting sense of movement they manage to capture.

"We’re inspired by systems rather than motifs: repetition, rhythm, and imperfection, Niels says. "The goal isn’t decoration, but creating surfaces that feel intentional and timeless."

And although this tile brand is based out of the Netherlands, as ever, the UK has begun to take note, and more of these tiles are finding their way into more UK design projects. So, I've decided to collate a few of my very favorite ways I've seen them used so far, to inspire your renovation projects.

Niels Monsieurs Managing Partner at Palet Since introducing its surface design system in 2021, Palet has continuously refined both its production line and the glaze collection. Its tiles are designed to suit projects of all sizes, from residential kitchens to large-scale hotel chains.

1. Sanded Steel Spaceship

Palet tiles bring depth and complexity to all-white rooms. (Image credit: Martin Neve. Force Majeure. Palet Tiles)

In this small, white cube room, the rain print wall tiles bring much-needed movement, dimension, and most crucially, excitement to the space. Designed by Copenhagen-based studio Force Majeure, the tiles are kept within the small kitchen niche, allowing the alcove to recede in space against the white walls surrounding it.

The ridged tiles with blurred fragments of darkness move across the light gray surface to create a rippling effect, which, in the black-and-white colorway, creates an image akin to TV static, giving this design a nostalgic quality.

Paired with sanded steel cabinetry, this space has a futuristic, almost space-age feel. Although it could arguably be described as an industrial design, something about the soft texture of the steel and the artistic quality of the tiles makes this description feel like a simplification of the space.

2. Fire and Water

Image 1 of 2 Lit from within and framed by the orange doorway, the fire-colored tiles appear like a portal to another world. (Image credit: Jang Mi. one-aftr. Palet tiles) In this otherwise minimalist bathroom, the Palet tiles take centre stage. (Image credit: Jang Mi. One-aftr. Palet tiles) Against the simplicity of the white tub, the tiles bring the room to life.

Framed by the doorway, poppy red tiles, splattered with peach tones, flicker like flames as the backdrop for this minimalist bathroom design.

Found in Sokcho-Si, South Korea, the aptly named Orange House features various flashes of this neon tone throughout, but this tiled bathroom wall is an undeniable standout. Framed by an equally punchy orange doorframe, the tiles glow as if on fire against the surrounding concrete walls.

A modern bathroom like no other, here, the marble print tiles wrap around a soaking tub, and coat the back wall, providing the sole use of color within the space.

3. A Caramel Drizzled Splashback

Swirling patterns stand out even more effectively on the warm, cream backdrop. Image credit: Peter Vinther, Holte, Palet Tiles Chrome accessories emphasize the cool, industrial edge in this kitchen. Image credit: Peter Vinther. Holte. Palet Tiles Against this kitchen's chrome decor, the tiles bring some softness to the space.

In the London showroom of Danish brand Fredericia, you'll find this beautiful tiled kitchen splashback, with swirling lines of warm-toned browns dancing across the white background. Softening the stainless steel kitchen worktop and reflecting the natural sense of movement found in the oak cabinets, this HOLTE design expertly exploits the magical nature of these tiles.

Explaining her love for Palet, Fiona Ginnett from HOLTE says, "Their endless customization options provide our design-savvy clients with the ideal opportunity to create something unique that ties with their scheme."

The illusion of fluidity and movement created by these tiles really comes to life when paired with these materials.

4. Pixelated Perching

(Image credit: Jules Fucon. Uchronia. Palet Tiles)

In this Korean cafe found in Paris' 10th Arrondissement, Palet tiles are used in various ways across the space, but the sleek tiled bar has to be my favorite.

At Cafe Shin, design group Uchronia used the dream-like navy and pink tiles on the façade of the shop, in a tile-drenched cubby area, as well as on the tiled bar and shelf area.

The blue and pink color combination has an enchanting, blurry, pixelated effect, like bright lights against a dark road on a rainy evening. The tiles form a core pillar of the cafe's design style, helping to create this modern avant-garde look that draws customers in from the Parisian streets and transports them to a futuristic reimagining of a Seoul cafe.

5. Oil Spill Kitchen Island

The color-shifting tiles are the focal point in this space, where the open shelving blends into the white walls behind. (Image credit: Frank Stabel. Voud. Palet Tiles)

Tasked with creating a tile that would flatter the existing marble detailing in the home, the team at Palet used a blend of oxidised glazes in this Antwerp home. The result is a subtle, shifting surface, with deep blue in some lights, and emerald green in others.

These subtle tonal shifts create the illusion of life within the tiles, changing and evolving as you move through the space.

Instead of using the tiles as a small feature, the designer opted to design a tiled kitchen island and a tiled run of cabinetry, too, allowing them to become the central feature in the room.

