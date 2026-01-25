Whether you’ve got tiles or timber underfoot, leaving your floors bare makes a space feel cold and unwelcoming – that’s where the latest rug trends come in, from solid colors to tactile tufts and rounded forms. A particularly beautiful contemporary design not only adds an extra layer of tactility to a room but also elevates how it looks and feels.

There are endless options if you’re in the market for a new design and need to know where to buy rugs, but the experts I spoke to agree that not all designs are created equal. (And that's where knowing the latest rug trends helps.) "A rug has an incredible ability to define a space," says Malin Glemme, creative director of Swedish rug brand LAYERED. "With the right one, everything else in a room falls into context."

Keen to add some interest underfoot? Walk this way to read Livingetc's interior designer-approved edit of the coolest rug trends to know for 2026.

1. Solid Foundations

Nordic Knot's new emerald-colored Grand rug sparkled in the otherwise pared-back Parisian apartment. (Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy. Design: Nordic Knots x Marie-Anne Derville)

While pattern and pizazz have come back in full force with most interior design trends in 2026, we can't help but notice that solid-hued rugs seem to be having a moment in the spotlight, too. Perhaps it's because they form the perfect solid foundation in a space.

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, has just returned from Paris Déco Off and says Nordic Knot's showcase, which revealed three new colorways of its best-selling Grand rug, was a highlight. "Hosted in the most magnificent Parisian apartment originally designed by French icon Andrée Putman, the three new solid-colored rugs — Emerald, Sakura, and Pecan — beautifully anchored each room," she explains. "It colored the space, without making it feel too colorful, if that makes sense. It's the perfect approach for those who prefer a more minimalist aesthetic, but also don't want their space to feel flat."

Nordic Knots Grand in Emerald Green £595 at nordicknots.com With deep undertones and a certain silky lustre, this solid-colored rug by Nordic Knots feels far from blocky.

2. Tufted Textures

Tactility, warmth, and luxurious comfort underfoot is one of this year’s top rug trends. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

"Textured rugs are a key trend for 2026," believes interior designer Lara Clarke, and we’ve spotted more than enough tufted, woven, and looped designs at trade shows and design fairs recently to enthusiastically agree.

"My clients continue to favor tactility and depth in their spaces and enjoy the luxurious, comfortable experience underfoot that results from these textures," Lara says. It’s this quality that makes a textured rug an especially worthwhile choice in a bedroom, where you’re likely barefoot last thing at night and first thing in the morning.

"A rug with plenty of changes in pile and texture not only feels contemporary and refined, but it is also very much in line with this year’s shift toward sensory, cocooning interiors," she adds.

Heal's Odin Rug £319 at Heal's Blending patches of high- and low-pile, this wool rug is hand-tufted and carries GoodWeave certification, ensuring sustainable labor practices.

3. Cooler Shades

Muted colors contrast with bolder hues on this custom rug. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Studio Vero)

"Rugs are often the first thing you notice when you walk into a room, particularly in hallways and transitional spaces," notes Venetia Rudebeck, co-founder of London-based interior design practice Studio Vero.

"This makes them a great opportunity to introduce color, movement, and personality," she adds. Take advantage of this by using your entryway rug as a preview of the shades in the spaces beyond. "Use rugs to anchor a color palette and create a sense of flow between rooms, rather than letting individual ones feel isolated," Venetia instructs.

The colors on this year’s rug trends include icy blues, cooler piney greens, and more neutral stone shades. "In this hallway, we used a piece by Gideon Hatch made up in bespoke colors to draw you through the space and set a sophisticated tone as soon as you enter," explains Venetia.

Ruggable Fernanda Slate Blue Rug in Slate Blue £424.15 at Ruggable UK

4. Curvaceous Forms

Circular rugs work well to soften harsher architectural lines. (Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Huniford Design Studio)

Rugs in more sculptural shapes have long been on our radar, and 2026 sees circular shapes come to the decorating fore. "They work especially well in spaces that could use a little softening, like living rooms with unusual proportions," believes James Huniford from Huniford Design Studio.

"Circular rugs also create a more relaxed, welcoming atmosphere," he explains. "A standard rectangular can look too rigid in many spaces, whereas rounded designs provide definition without hard edges. This can be especially useful in rooms with odd shapes or challenging footprints."

A word of caution, though — circular rugs need at least some visual clearance around them for the benefits of their shape to be fully appreciated. "They don’t work well under a bed or in spaces where you need furniture to anchor tightly to the edge," says James. "When they have a little breathing space, the curve does a far better job softening corners and balancing layouts."

Louis De Poortere Ribbon Spirit Round Rug £286 at John Lewis Available in two neutral shades and hand-tufted in wool, this round rug will add an organic edge to any space.

James Huniford Social Links Navigation Founder, Huniford Design Studio James leads his eponymous New York City-based interiors practice and creates spaces known for blending luxury and design gravitas with a sense of lived-in comfort. Outside of this, he is also a noted philanthropist.

5. Graphic Design

Bold graphic rugs are a look to know for 2026, creating instant interest underfoot. (Image credit: Jimmie Eriksson. Design: Layered)

"Clients are craving rooms that feel more intentional and emotionally engaging," says LAYERED founder and creative director Malin Glemme. "Graphic rugs might not be a new phenomenon, but they’re a key trend for 2026 because they’re being expressed in a way right now that feels distinct."

Case in point? The label’s newly launched Gio collection, inspired by Italian design from the 1960s and 70s (and chiefly the work of Gio Ponti) but no less fresh. "The look is about balance, structure paired with playfulness," says Malin.

"There’s also something very human about curves," she adds. "They soften a room and create movement, which feels especially relevant now as we look for more warmth, comfort, and fluidity in our interior spaces." On recent design pilgrimages, we’ve spotted new graphic rugs in the showrooms of Nanimarquina and Cassina, too.

Layered Gio Mezza Confetto Rug £1,395 at janeclayton.co.uk Italian modernism meets contemporary design; this hand-crafted piece by LAYERED perfectly encapsulates the rug trend.

6. Divide and Conquer

An oversized rectangular rug anchors the seating area in this open-concept space. (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

Rugs are increasingly playing a role in breaking up a floor plan, marking individual areas within a larger room. This trend for zoning is gaining real momentum. "In more and more projects, rugs are becoming an organizational tool rather than just a decorative layer," agrees interior designer Annie Downing.

In contemporary, open-concept spaces, a rectangular rug makes sense. The structured boundaries help to define an area that might otherwise feel as if it’s floating, and it brings a sense of order while still leaving plenty of room around the edges.

"The key in a living space is proportion, as a rug that is too small will feel like an afterthought," instructs Annie. "The design needs to be large enough to comfortably hold the seating arrangement, draw the eye into the space, and let you know where to gather."

Layered X Evelina Kroon Korean Chives Jute Rug £795 at Anthropologie This eye-catching rug is made from entirely natural materials. At three meters long, it's perfect to zone a living area.

Annie Downing Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal, Annie Downing Interiors Designing “spaces for celebration and rejuvenation”, Annie leads a team in Austin, Texas. She creates soulful homes full of character and personality.

FAQs

Which Rug Styles Aren't in Style for 2026?

Not knowing the latest trends before investing is a rug mistake you want to avoid. In 2026, step away from overly busy, maximalist designs that can shrink a space rather than enhance its proportions.

We’re also seeing less and less brightly saturated colors, with designers now favoring a more sophisticated — but no less colorful — palette. Instead, opt for rugs that place a premium on tactile materials and tonal color combinations.



Flooring is the building block of any space, but the right rug can become its decorative anchor. Whether you prefer a patterned rug or are keen to discover how to layer rugs, choosing an on-trend design is a shortcut to making your room’s layout look and feel complete.