Psst — Ruggable Has Quietly Added New Morris & Co. Rug Designs to Its Collection, and They Hit on the Coolest Colors Right Now, Perfectly
These rugs tick all my Modern Heritage aesthetic boxes — while still meeting the demands of messy modern-day life
From luxe Neo-Art Deco styling to the return of blue, 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for interiors. But my standout has to be the cozy, characterful, and craft-led Modern Heritage aesthetic — which celebrates the warmth and timelessness of a home filled with rich heritage patterns and colors, layered textures, and handmade antique furniture.
Helpfully, Ruggable has just added thirteen new Morris & Co. designs to its collection — including this gorgeous Strawberry Thief Burgundy Rug, which feels like the perfect centerpiece for a Modern Heritage home. Boasting a rich and earthy (not to mention, totally trending) burgundy base, it features a repeating botanical motif of Morris' thrushes stealing fruit from his kitchen garden, a pattern now considered a true hallmark of Arts and Crafts design.
When it comes to where to buy rugs, Ruggable is a go-to for those looking for something traditional in style, but still well-suited to the mess and mud of modern life (hello, washable rugs), and these new Morris & Co. designs are the perfect excuse to update your floor covering, if I don't say so myself.
This rug (my favorite) boasts a direct translation of the iconic Strawberry Thief block-print textile design by William Morris, and comes in a gorgeous, rich burgundy and cream colorway with impactful teal and gold accents (pretty much hitting every color trend for this year). And like all Ruggable rugs, it comes in the popular Tufted All-in-One format — which means it’s padded and also completely machine-washable.
Burgundy not quite your vibe? Ruggable has also released the Strawberry Thief design in gorgeous and golden Light Ochre, as well as moody Black & Amber.
Alternatively, the delicate and decorative Pimpernel pattern (also from Morris & Co.) comes in four new colors, while densely packed Montreal comes in seven, and is ideal for anyone seeking a slightly more ornate vibe. And, like all Ruggable rugs, they're available in a range of sizes, from runners to area rugs. Here are some of my other favorites.
After years of green color trends dominating the interior design space, we’re set to see bold blue hues make a serious comeback in 2026. With its deep and inky color palette of deep sapphire and misty blue, and densely packed foliage pattern, this design offers the perfect balance of modern and traditional design.
One of his most popular wallpapers, Pimpernel is a William Morris pattern that oozes pastoral charm with its decorative oversized tulips and interlocking vines. In this gorgeous rug format, the design is now framed by an ornate border — and the on-trend ochre color scheme will add some warmth to any space.
Set a dramatic tone in your home right from the start with a runner in this Strawberry Thief Black & Amber design. Made with rich and moody tones, its traditional vibe will add serious depth and character to a more contemporary space. As with all the designs, it's available in a range of sizes, from runners to area rugs.
Most William Morris prints feature warmer color palettes, so this cool charcoal gray, abalone blue, and ivory scheme feels quite unique (and perfect for those building a winter color palette). It also gives the whole design a considerably more contemporary feel.
If you’re keen to add texture and charm to your space, but prefer decorating with neutral tones, look no further than this muted Pimpernel Mink Rug. Peppered with ivory, beige, and muted gold blooms, it’ll make a sophisticated addition to any space.
The Morris & Co. x Ruggable collection is a best-seller for a reason — the pattern-makers' prints are iconic and remarkably timeless, still fitting with the latest pattern trends. Throw in Ruggable's practicality, and a modern heritage color palette, and honestly, what's not to love?
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.