From luxe Neo-Art Deco styling to the return of blue, 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for interiors. But my standout has to be the cozy, characterful, and craft-led Modern Heritage aesthetic — which celebrates the warmth and timelessness of a home filled with rich heritage patterns and colors, layered textures, and handmade antique furniture.

Helpfully, Ruggable has just added thirteen new Morris & Co. designs to its collection — including this gorgeous Strawberry Thief Burgundy Rug, which feels like the perfect centerpiece for a Modern Heritage home. Boasting a rich and earthy (not to mention, totally trending) burgundy base, it features a repeating botanical motif of Morris' thrushes stealing fruit from his kitchen garden, a pattern now considered a true hallmark of Arts and Crafts design.

When it comes to where to buy rugs, Ruggable is a go-to for those looking for something traditional in style, but still well-suited to the mess and mud of modern life (hello, washable rugs), and these new Morris & Co. designs are the perfect excuse to update your floor covering, if I don't say so myself.

Ruggable x Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Burgundy Rug From £189 at Ruggable This rug (my favorite) boasts a direct translation of the iconic Strawberry Thief block-print textile design by William Morris, and comes in a gorgeous, rich burgundy and cream colorway with impactful teal and gold accents (pretty much hitting every color trend for this year). And like all Ruggable rugs, it comes in the popular Tufted All-in-One format — which means it’s padded and also completely machine-washable.





Burgundy not quite your vibe? Ruggable has also released the Strawberry Thief design in gorgeous and golden Light Ochre, as well as moody Black & Amber.

Alternatively, the delicate and decorative Pimpernel pattern (also from Morris & Co.) comes in four new colors, while densely packed Montreal comes in seven, and is ideal for anyone seeking a slightly more ornate vibe. And, like all Ruggable rugs, they're available in a range of sizes, from runners to area rugs. Here are some of my other favorites.

The Morris & Co. x Ruggable collection is a best-seller for a reason — the pattern-makers' prints are iconic and remarkably timeless, still fitting with the latest pattern trends. Throw in Ruggable's practicality, and a modern heritage color palette, and honestly, what's not to love?