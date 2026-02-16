Anthropologie Just Launched a Collab With Ruggable That Has All the Charm of Its Usual Rug Designs, Just Made Machine-Washable

Ruggable is no stranger to a designer collab. The brand (one of our favorite places to buy rugs) is well known for selecting some of the hottest brands and interior designers to bring new rug releases to life, each with it's own distinct color palette and patterns. So, when I heard one of my go-to decor brands was teaming up with Ruggable, I knew it was going to be a good one. And yes, I'm already planning where to put the new Anthropologie x Ruggable collection in my apartment.

In the best way possible, this designer rug collab is exactly what you'd expect. There are playful prints and pattern trends that feel distinctly Anthropologie, in Ruggable's reliable construction. The range includes seven rugs and three doormats, all drawing inspiration from Anthropologie's archives. Think Scandinavian folk motifs, heritage florals, and modern painterly palettes.

It's Anthro's nostalgic-chic form with Ruggable's everyday, washable function. Already imagining it in your space? Here's everything you can expect from the collab.

This multi-pink, geometric rug print is one of my favorites of the collection. Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable The collection comes in several sizes so they can work anywhere around the house. Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable

I love a rug that makes a bold statement and firmly believe that money spent on a high-quality rug is money well spent. The Anthropologie x Ruggable collab convinces me that there is a way to reach a stylish middle ground. It's a collection full of prints that somehow still feel soft enough to lay quietly in the background, and each rug includes Ruggable's All-In-One, one-piece washable rug system which makes it conducive to everyday wear and tear.

Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home, says, "Each rug is designed to support the way our customers truly live, encouraging homes that feel effortlessly layered, warmly lived-in, and authentically their own." The collection was created around a simple idea: "a home doesn't need to be perfect to be beautiful."

And if you've been loving the latest pattern trends and print mixing ideas, you're in luck because, as mentioned, pattern takes the lead in the collection in a soft yet assured way. Each print embodies a sculptural floral design or geometric print that feels slightly romantic (it seems our favorite home decor brands are picking up on the romantic interiors trend).

I'm envisioning these rugs layered in a room next to a vintage, iron mirror, a natural wooden coffee table, or soft linen throws draped across the sofa. It's about bringing "a trace of everyday life in plain sight — these rugs are made to feel collected, not staged," says Katherine.

Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Colourblock Stripe Winona Rug £119 at Anthropologie The Winona rug has an Art Deco meet 70s interior design aesthetic and I am obsessed. This piece would look stunning in a larger size as a way to bring a little color to a living room or bedroom. Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Scandi-Floral Clove Rug £119 at Anthropologie The Clove Green Rug draws from Scandinavian flat-weave designs and Persian medallion motifs, blending geometry with soft floral elements. Pair it with a neutral color scheme or amongst a tonal green palette. Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Folk Floral Ella Rug £119 at Anthropologie The Ella Rug draws from chintzy folk florals and vintage textiles, offering a "handcrafted feel shines through in the varied blooms and soft slate blue field, accented with hints of green, pink, yellow ochre, and wine red," says Anthropologie. Feels very cottagecore, no? Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Doormat £169 at Anthropologie I think welcome mats are a bit of a lost art — they are the perfect addition to any entryway idea to set the tone of the interior. There are three different welcome mats (in different colors) in the Anthropologie x Ruggable collection. Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Scenic Floral Julietta Rug £119 at Anthropologie There are so many different motifs to find within scenes of the Julietta Rug. The pink and blue color combination is playful, yet still feels sophisticated. Anthropologie x Ruggable Washable Trellis Floral Olivia Rug £119 at Anthropologie I'm a little partial to this rug as we share a name, but the Olivia Rug is definitely the most neutral of the collection. It still offers a delicate floral print, but the natural tones make it easy to style in a range of areas. And don't worry about the beige background, you can wash these rugs remember?

I knew Anthropologie's rugs were chic, but this collaboration with Ruggable makes them feel right for any home.

Looking to refresh your home as Spring approaches? A good rug is a fabulous place to start, and luckily, I may know a thing or two about where to shop for the best rugs.