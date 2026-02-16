Anthropologie Just Launched a Collab With Ruggable That Has All the Charm of Its Usual Rug Designs, Just Made Machine-Washable

"Effortlessly layered, warmly lived-in, and authentically their own" — Now, it's time to plan where they are all going to go in my apartment

Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image from above of a bunch of different patterned, colorful rugs layered on top of one another.
(Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable)

Ruggable is no stranger to a designer collab. The brand (one of our favorite places to buy rugs) is well known for selecting some of the hottest brands and interior designers to bring new rug releases to life, each with it's own distinct color palette and patterns. So, when I heard one of my go-to decor brands was teaming up with Ruggable, I knew it was going to be a good one. And yes, I'm already planning where to put the new Anthropologie x Ruggable collection in my apartment.

In the best way possible, this designer rug collab is exactly what you'd expect. There are playful prints and pattern trends that feel distinctly Anthropologie, in Ruggable's reliable construction. The range includes seven rugs and three doormats, all drawing inspiration from Anthropologie's archives. Think Scandinavian folk motifs, heritage florals, and modern painterly palettes.

It's Anthro's nostalgic-chic form with Ruggable's everyday, washable function. Already imagining it in your space? Here's everything you can expect from the collab.

Image of a retro-inspired kitchen with white walls, wooden floors, and mint green cabinetry. There is decor all around the space and a pink block-print runner rug in front of the sink.

This multi-pink, geometric rug print is one of my favorites of the collection.

Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable

Image of an entryway with a wooden door, wooden floors, light blue walls, a coat stand, and a green Scandinavian printed rug.

The collection comes in several sizes so they can work anywhere around the house.

Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable

I love a rug that makes a bold statement and firmly believe that money spent on a high-quality rug is money well spent. The Anthropologie x Ruggable collab convinces me that there is a way to reach a stylish middle ground. It's a collection full of prints that somehow still feel soft enough to lay quietly in the background, and each rug includes Ruggable's All-In-One, one-piece washable rug system which makes it conducive to everyday wear and tear.

Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home, says, "Each rug is designed to support the way our customers truly live, encouraging homes that feel effortlessly layered, warmly lived-in, and authentically their own." The collection was created around a simple idea: "a home doesn't need to be perfect to be beautiful."

And if you've been loving the latest pattern trends and print mixing ideas, you're in luck because, as mentioned, pattern takes the lead in the collection in a soft yet assured way. Each print embodies a sculptural floral design or geometric print that feels slightly romantic (it seems our favorite home decor brands are picking up on the romantic interiors trend).

I'm envisioning these rugs layered in a room next to a vintage, iron mirror, a natural wooden coffee table, or soft linen throws draped across the sofa. It's about bringing "a trace of everyday life in plain sight — these rugs are made to feel collected, not staged," says Katherine.

I knew Anthropologie's rugs were chic, but this collaboration with Ruggable makes them feel right for any home.

Looking to refresh your home as Spring approaches? A good rug is a fabulous place to start, and luckily, I may know a thing or two about where to shop for the best rugs.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.