This IKEA No-Drill Blackout Blind Is Such a Simple, Important Addition to Your Bedroom Before the Mornings Get Bright Again

With the winter solstice now firmly in the rearview mirror, sunrise is finally edging earlier — and while brighter mornings are undeniably uplifting, they do come with a caveat. If you pay any attention to your circadian rhythm, you’ll know that those first slivers of daylight can quietly disrupt your sleep cycle, which is why I find myself reaching for my IKEA SCHOTTIS block-out pleated blind from IKEA around this time each year.

Right now in the UK, the sun rises at a civilized 7:15 AM — the perfect natural alarm clock for a gentle awakening through the working week. But as we inch closer to spring and that golden hour creeps earlier, floodlit dawns can mean unwelcome wake-up calls. The solution? Blackout blinds: the simple way to make your bedroom the perfect sleep environment, no matter your sleep-wake cycle.

Of course, when it comes to affordable homeware that blends form and function without fuss, IKEA rarely misses. The Swedish homeware giant has a no-drill blind that can be fitted to your window frame in minutes, and it costs the same price as a cup of coffee. It might seem pretty unremarkable as you wander through the store's aisles, but this humble window treatment is by far one of the best IKEA products out there.

A bedroom with a clock on the wall, plants on the windowsill, and a blackout blind in the window

IKEA's SCHOTTIS blind embodies everything we love about the brand. It's simple, effective, and hassle-free

(Image credit: IKEA)

There's no denying that morning sunlight is good for us. Compared to the dark, dull mornings of December and January, the brighter morning sunshine through spring and summer helps boost our energy by regulating our circadian rhythm and suppressing melatonin production (the hormone that makes us feel sleepy). What we don't want, however, is to be awoken by it at the crack of dawn as the sun rises earlier each day.

While blackout blinds are sometimes contested, most experts agree that a good blackout window treatment will help you sleep better. "This level of light control supports deeper, more consistent sleep," says Kenny Timper, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Mattress Clarity. In simplified terms, a dark room promotes sleep, while bright sunshine tells our body to wake up.

Sosha Lewis, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis, says this is thanks to our own internal body clocks, also known as our circadian rhythm. "Our body releases a hormone called melatonin at night to make us feel sleepy, and cortisol, a hormone linked to our alertness, begins to rise around the same time as the sun," she explains. That's why installing an extra window treatment for the spring and summer months could be one of the best decisions you make for your sleep.

A modern kitchen with a geometric tile backsplash and blackout blinds in the window

You'd never guess these blinds are no-drill

(Image credit: IKEA)

The trouble is, most curtains or blinds will allow a certain amount of light to seep through, which is likely to disrupt your sleep as the sun rises earlier each day (not to mention artificial light sources, like streetlights). Introducing a blackout layer to your modern window treatment is all it takes to turn that around.

Why IKEA's pleated blind specifically? Besides being a budget-friendly, hassle-free option, I consider it more of a temporary blackout window treatment. It's easy to take down and install without the need for additional hardware, meaning I only use it in the bedroom for six months of the year. On top of that, the pleated design also means it folds up easily for convenient storage. There really is very little that the geniuses at IKEA haven't thought about.

If you’re ready to commit to something more permanent, there’s no shortage of blackout blinds that feel elevated rather than utilitarian. Look beyond the obvious, and you’ll find designs in considered fabrics and refined finishes that steer clear of that ubiquitous, off-the-shelf look. Style them beneath curtains for a layered, hotel-worthy window treatment, or let them stand alone for a more streamlined solution.

There's a lot to love about the days growing longer, but unwelcome awakenings by early morning sunshine aren't one of them. Whether you opt for a quick, no-drill fix like IKEA's SCHOTTIS blind or invest in a more tailored treatment, blackout blinds are a small, smart upgrade that can make a tangible difference to your sleep.

Wondering where not to use blackout window treatments? The simple advice is to steer clear of using blackout blinds in spaces like the kitchen or dining room which rely on daylight, and save the cocooning darkness for where it truly counts.

