5 Kitchen Countertop Trends for 2026 — These Are the Freshest, Boldest Designs You Can Pick for This Year

There's an idea in design that kitchen countertops should be timeless — simple white or black surfaces that go with any kind of cabinetry. However, when it comes to kitchen countertop trends, some of the boldest ideas are the most invigorating and can make a kitchen stand out. This year, we're into everything from brass that shows the natural patina to colorful terrazzo, through to how counters are shaped and styled.

Think exciting hues, angled edges, large-format slabs, dramatic veining, and performance-driven designs that prioritize easy use. These are the kitchen countertop ideas that will make your space feel new and interesting.

1. Raw Brass

For a striking kitchen, combine brass with wood on the island. Image credit: Maja Karen. Design: Garde Hvalsøe For a striking kitchen, combine brass with wood on the island. Image credit: Maja Karen. Design: Garde Hvalsøe

There’s a clear appeal to brass: its warm tone is a true standout, and the material itself is highly durable, resisting dents and scratches with ease. While a brass kitchen may not yet be commonplace, experts suggest its popularity is set to rise this year as homeowners look to give their kitchens a sharper edge. As the kitchen increasingly doubles as a social space, it is also becoming more decorative and has as much aesthetic impact as functionality.

“In this project, the countertop is made from raw brass, a material that develops a deep, natural patina over time,” says Søren Lundh Aagaard, CEO of Garde Hvalsøe. To elevate the surface, the brand paired it with contrasting materials and tones, including smoked oak and raw steel. “Each element brings its own sense of weight and warmth, and all three are materials that age gracefully, can be reused, and stand the test of time,” adds Søren.

2. Island Extensions

An island extension will boost functionality without making the kitchen look crowded. (Image credit: Didier Delmas. Design: Thibaut Picard)

A kitchen island is already one of the most frequently used elements in the home, but adding an extension allows its functionality to double, if not triple. It's no longer just a surface for cooking, chopping, wiping, and plating, but also a place to eat, work, or gather during parties. This is the modern kitchen: a multifunctional space where several activities unfold simultaneously, and cooking is no longer its sole purpose.

Here, the wooden-topped island is paired with an adjacent table set at a lower level. The integrated seating feels like a natural extension rather than an afterthought, adding function without making the space feel crowded or cluttered. Generous circulation space remains around the extension, allowing activities to flow seamlessly. When not in use, the furniture tucks neatly beneath the table.

“In this kitchen, we wanted to incorporate a 1950s industrial feel by using metal and varnished MDF to warm up the space and echo the parquet flooring,” says Thibaut Picard, founder of Thibaut Picard Architecture & Intérieurs. “I like the idea that a raw, inexpensive material can become beautiful once it has been worked. This gives it a real aesthetic quality that is unexpected.”

Thibaut Picard Founder of Thibaut Picard Architecture & Interiors At Thibaut Picard Architecture & Interiors, the firm is involved in every stage of a project, from site planning and architectural design to interior detailing. Their approach integrates practical constraints while drawing deeply from the local cultural context.

3. Colorful Terrazzo

Go for colorful terrazzo countertops to add a slice of personality to the room. (Image credit: The Modern House. Design: Novak Hiles Architects)

We've been seeing a lot of kitchens with terrazzo countertops, and for good reason. The material has a distinctive visual appeal, is low-maintenance and stain-resistant, and can withstand high heat from pots and pans. Beyond its incredible performance, terrazzo is available in a wide range of colors, formats, and aggregate sizes, offering endless design possibilities.

It’s no surprise, then, that terrazzo is set to remain popular through 2026, as both new builds and kitchen renovations continue to embrace the trend. “This terrazzo worktop was selected for our Perforated House project because it’s a timeless material that never goes out of fashion,” explain Carla Novak and Adam Hiles, founders of Novak Hiles Architects. “The playful color and pattern were chosen to complement the kitchen’s warm, mid-century palette, as well as the tones used throughout the rest of the house. The material feels crisp in appearance while being robust enough for everyday life.”

Carla Novak and Adam Hiles Founders of Novak Hiles Architects Founded in 2017, the award-winning practice delivers context-sensitive, characterful architecture through rigorous design, craft, and intelligent execution.

4. Angled Corners

Angled counters give the kitchen aesthetics a fresh, bold edge. Image credit: Plutarco Angled counters give the kitchen aesthetics a fresh, bold edge. Image credit: Plutarco

While the curved edges kitchen trend gained popularity for its soft, understated appeal, sharp edges are making a confident return, bringing a more modern, crisp energy to kitchens with personality. This approach also highlights the materiality of the countertop itself: a true 90-degree edge, or even a precise 45-degree cut, can make a standard slab appear thicker and more substantial. While households with young children may prefer softer profiles, in contemporary kitchens, this sharper look is clearly gaining ground.

In this project by Ana Arana and Enrique Ventosa, founders of Plutarco, the kitchen counter is designed to serve multiple functions. Its sharp edge creates a small recess that allows a stool to tuck neatly underneath, offering extra perching space without disrupting circulation. The kitchen also extends through a kitchen hatch cut into the dividing wall, enabling drinks and plates to be passed between spaces while conversations continue uninterrupted.

“In this apartment, the kitchen is the heart of the home, and everything is designed around it,” say the designers. “Materials play an important role — gresite, terrazzo, lacquered and perforated metals — each with an industrial background, brought together through a controlled use of color that runs consistently throughout the design.”

Ana Arana and Enrique Ventosa Founders of Plutarco Founded in Madrid in 2015, Plutarco is a multidisciplinary studio designing architecture, interiors, branding, exhibitions, installations, and products.

5. Storage Above Counter

Open shelves above the counter allow for easy access to kitchen accessories. (Image credit: Stef Claes)

A strategic kitchen storage approach gaining momentum is the use of open shelving and cabinets installed above the countertop, allowing for easy access to pots, pans, plates, and everyday essentials, while significantly boosting functionality.

“I wanted the island to feel like a crafted object within the space; something sculptural yet deeply practical,” says architect and interior designer Stef Claes. “The wood brings warmth and tactility, while the stone countertop keeps it light and precise, almost like a floating stone board. The suspended shelves above were designed as a subtle room divider, creating a transition between architecture and use, while offering storage without visually closing off the kitchen.”

For the stone, the designer selected Statuario marble for its exceptionally soft feel and refined, barely visible veining. “The kitchen is conceived as a ‘wooden box’ in birch plywood, with shelving designed at a smaller, more detailed scale,” Claes adds. “Birch was chosen for its continuous, almost endless grain pattern, while the marble remains calm and understated, never overpowering the overall composition.”

Stef Claes Architect and Interior Designer The studio designs site-specific architecture and interiors shaped by global influences, collaboration, material refinement, and precise attention to atmosphere and light.

