If there's one overwhelming theme that's running through all of the most popular trends lately, it's our growing desire for the presence of human touch. The more unique, textural, and dare I say it, flawed, the better. And no trend encapsulates that more than the sanded steel kitchen.

A natural offshoot of the stainless steel kitchen trend that dominated in 2025, this look can be understood as the softer, older sister of the classic stainless steel finish. It takes everything we love about stainless steel, namely the cool, industrial vibe it offers, and improves upon it. It removes any high-shine sterility and replaces it with a richly textured, distressed look instead. It captures a striking dichotomy between coolness and softness, appearing both more welcoming than the pristine smoothness of stainless steel, yet also more intense and impressive.

As AI continues to creep into every corner of our lives, we've become increasingly eager to embrace the textures and flaws that only human touch can create. We're searching for materials that tell a story, that change, and adapt over time. And sanded steel is the perfect embodiment of that.

Why the Experts Love It

"The inspiration came from wanting to reinterpret stainless steel in a way that felt tactile, warm and architectural rather than overtly commercial," says Phoebe. (Image credit: Phoebe Nicol)

While we're well aware of the appeal of a stainless steel kitchen, we're also aware of its downfalls, too. They can be sterile and unwelcoming, too much like a chef's kitchen to ever truly feel at home within. Bring some texture to those surfaces, though, and you unlock a whole different aesthetic.

"When a distressed or scratched stainless steel is picked, it can soften something that can otherwise feel quite industrial," explains Simon Ribchester, head of design at Beams. "The distressed, warm surface adds depth and character, making the kitchen feel lived-in rather than clinical."

This growing interest in distressed steel reflects a wider shift in interior design trends that we're rejecting the idea of perfection and instead seeking out materials that actively show how they've been used. We no longer fear signs of wear; we value them.

Rounded corners bring a greater softness to these sanded steel cabinets. (Image credit: Marco Galloway. Design by studio LOVEISENOUGH)

"There’s a quiet satisfaction in stainless steel," says Luke Ellis, director of Joyn. "It changes as you use it, picks up marks, softens, and builds character over time. It creates its own patina. We wanted kitchens that feel lived-in, spaces that age with you and get better for it. Timeless but never boring. It is about creating kitchens that are both timeless and stimulating, spaces where people genuinely want to spend time."

Stainless steel is a material that tells a story, changing in tone and finish over time, giving your kitchen a greater sense of identity and character. It's a sharp departure from high-shine cabinetry and all-white kitchens, but it is a change that we're welcoming with open arms.

For interior designer Phoebe Nicol, sanded steel's ability to warp and change is exactly what drew her towards it. "Stainless steel is incredibly honest as a material, so it doesn’t pretend to be anything else," she says, "I love its durability, its ability to age gracefully, and the way it reflects light softly when treated correctly. It also has a timeless, almost utilitarian quality that feels very architectural and grounding within a home."

Phoebe Nicol Interior Designer Phoebe is a Sydney-based interior designer, specializing in the design of high-end residences and boutique commercial spaces. Phoebe works closely with her clients to understand their aesthetic vision and then reflects this through her own creative lens to deliver a uniquely curated, personalised living environment

How To Get The Look

Orbital sanding offers a softer, almost blurred finish. (Image credit: Flawk Studio)

Part of what we love about this modern kitchen look is how unique in texture, tone, and finish each sanded steel kitchen is — and part of this comes down to how the look is achieved. Numerous techniques can create this distressed look, and each has its own distinct finish.

Of course, the hint is in the name; sanding is the most traditional way to achieve this look. But even sanding itself contains multitudes within it. In Luke's design, instead of the traditional linear sanding technique, he used an orbital sanding process.

"The circular movements are layered over each other and worked slowly into the surface to make the steel feel softer to the eye. Because of that motion, marks and fingerprints blend in," says Luke. Unlike linear sanded steel, the orbital sanding process lends a softness and tactility to the material, making it both more durable and easier on the eye.

"The surface is more forgiving, more human, like it’s already been lived with a little. What you’re left with is steel that feels refined but approachable, and betters with age."

Working with spray-on molten steel is the most effective way to bring this finish onto curved surfaces, as seen with this kitchen island (Image credit: Mosley Thorold)

With orbital, or linear sanding, the process relies on physical abrasion, typically achieved with power tools and sanding blocks. However, this is not the only way to break down the steel surface. Much like in skincare, where chemical exfoliants are often chosen over physical exfoliants, the same can be applied to the process of treating steel surfaces.

This was the process Phoebe opted for in her project. "The steel was treated with a chemical reactant to create a soft, matte surface with subtle variation," she explains. "This process breaks down the reflectivity of the steel and introduces depth and movement across the panels."

Unlike untreated steel, this process brings a distressed beauty to your kitchen cabinets. "The beauty of this finish is that it continues to evolve over time, gaining further character with use rather than showing wear as a flaw," Phoebe explains.

Alternatively, if you want to achieve the on-trend curved-edge kitchen look, Henry Thorold, co-founder of Mosley Thorold, recommends a rather unique approach. "The metal is sprayed onto the kitchen structure in molten form and hand finished to give a soft, organic feeling effect," he explains.

This spray-on method is ideal for more unique-shaped kitchens, including ones with curved kitchen islands, "As the material can continuously wrap around corners and seamlessly accommodate curvature in a way that would be impossible to achieve with a sheet metal," he explains.

Henry Thorold Co-Founder and Director of Mosley Thorold Nathaniel Mosley and Henry Thorold formed Mosley Thorold Architects in 2017, and since then have worked closely with clients to help them navigate the building process and interrogate the questions of how to maximize the opportunities it presents. Both directors had academic backgrounds in other subjects before meeting at the Architectural Association towards the end of their architectural studies. They subsequently gained experience in a number of sectors before a series of collaborations led to them joining forces.

How To Style a Sanded Steel Kitchen

Sanded steel pairs particularly well with a richly veined natural stone, as seen in this small kitchen (Image credit: Sean Fennessey. Design: Tamsin Johnson)

With a material as eye-catching and richly textural as sanded steel, it can be hard to know what to pair it with. Lean too far into the industrial design side of things, and you can end up with a kitchen that feels too sterile or spaceship-like; pair it with too many traditional soft kitchen features, and your design can look awkward and disjointed.

For Simon, the key lies in drawing out the tactility of the steel by pairing it with other, similarly textured materials. "Natural timber works beautifully, as do stone, terrazzo, or lime-washed walls," he suggests.

"Softening the look with warm lighting and considered joinery details is key. The sanded finish pairs particularly well with materials that have their own texture — it’s about contrast without competition."

Intense, moody tones work beautifully with sanded steel surfaces. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

Finding ways to inject more warmth into your kitchen, whether through kitchen lighting or softer materials, will help soften the look of steel, creating a more gentle, welcoming space.

As Phoebe says, "The balance comes from layering." It's all about building up depth and richness through texture and tone. "The softened steel finish, paired with warm timber tones and considered lighting, ensures the space never feels cold," says Phoebe.

Unless you're after a stark, modern look, you'll want to find ways to enhance the human aspect of the brushed material; adopting elements of biophilic design and incorporating plants and greenery can be a helpful way to do this.

"A bit of green instantly softens the coolness of the steel and adds warmth," says Luke. This can be as simple as adding some hanging plants to your open shelving or a large potted plant to your counters.

Most crucially, though, is maintaining a level of refinement in your design. "I recommend keeping styling minimal and intentional. Let the steel be the hero," says Phoebe. The raw, distressed finish of sanded steel speaks for itself, so don't drown it out with excessive decorating.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Decor

It's all well and good to love this take on the stainless steel kitchen trend now, but is it one the experts expect to last? Well, according to Henry, it is.

"The utilitarian practicality of the material itself will ensure its timeless endurance," he explains. And "the material quality and versatility ensure it’ll always be an interesting option for designers."