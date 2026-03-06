I moved across the world almost two years ago, and while I didn't find the idea of redecorating a new flat from scratch daunting, the fact that I had absolutely no idea where to shop for home decor certainly was. Fast forward to now, and I've made a living out of knowing the best home decor brands in the UK like the back of my hand.

Need a new lamp? I know where to go. What about stuff to set your table? I've got somewhere you should try. Where to shop for the best bedding? I know just the place. In fact, I'm so familiar with some home decor brands that I'm hard-pressed to walk through any of my friends' homes without seeing a cushion, cup, or coffee table book I can't identify. (It's actually a bit of a beige flag of mine.)

But it's good for you, and it's good for this article because I've been able to alphabetically list 15 (for the time being — I already have plans to add more later) of my favorite home decor brands and what I specifically shop for from each. Because that's the real trick when it comes to shopping for home decor online: not just knowing where to look, but how to effectively narrow down your search for what each brand does best.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is the best home decor brand for those with their finger on the pulse of trends. Image credit: Anthropologie Its pieces are full of character, whimsy, and fun, and are sure to start conversations. Image credit: Anthropologie

Anthropologie is the go-to for all things cutesy, colorful, and trending. It's got great seasonalware, too, if you're the type of person who really likes to match their styling to the time of year (think pumpkin motifs for autumn and eggs at Easter).

In particular, Anthropologie's juice glasses seem to have a cult following, and I've always admired its lighting range and artwork offering, particularly the larger tapestries, from afar (both are on the pricier side but channel a very Soho Home aesthetic).

And while the smaller decor and homeware items — plates, glassware, trinkets, and treasures — are full of charm, Anthropologie's larger furniture items should not be overlooked; it's actually where I think you'll find its best, most timeless designs. (And the collaboration with US design studio LALA Reimagined is a particular favorite.)

Att Pynta

Crème Atelier's super-cool portable Soft Serve Lamp is 3D printed using recycled plastics. (Image credit: Crème Atelier via Att Pynta)

The custom-made curtains (shipped in just three weeks) are certainly one of the strongest drawcards for Att Pynta, but that's not all this home decor brand has to offer. Founded by Swedish-born Kai Price and Amanda Nelson, it's a beautiful curation of Scandinavian homeware brands (like HKLiving, &klevering, and Crème Atelier), with some local UK designers thrown in too.

I particularly like the tabletop and smaller accessories available, and feel like it's a nice place to go for some lesser-known (or at least, less recognized) designs. It would also be a great source for gifting, as most of the pieces are really reasonably priced.

Habitat

Habitat is a beloved, and super affordable home decor brand to know. (Image credit: Habitat)

By far what Livingetc's readers like most about Habitat is its wide range of really affordable, really good-looking sofas and sofa beds. Starting at just £250, it's arguably the best home decor brand to go to for spare room or second living room seating options that won't sacrifice style.

But that's certainly not all it's good for. Habitat's garden and outdoor furniture are also firm favorites in our office (this Rattan-Effect Garden Chair, to be super specific), and its regular collaborations with Morris & Co. are also big sellers.

If you're looking to narrow down your search (and that's wise — there's lots on there), I'd go straight to Habitat's 60 Years of Design collection, which celebrates the best of the past, present, and future at the brand, and features some super design-forward pieces, especially the lighting, for really affordable prices.

Heal's

Heal's is my go-to for all the best high-end designer furniture and brands. (Image credit: Heal's)

Heal's is the place to go if you're looking for all the big, iconic designer names all under one roof. Think Ligne Roset, Kartell, Porada, Anglepoise lighting, and homeware from the likes of FERM Living and HAY.

It's as much an education in the best of design as it is a place to shop for it. Plus, with regular sales and price-match guarantees, you can often get the chance to invest in the best for slightly less.

Heal's also has its own collection, which includes lighting, homewares, and furniture, as well as exclusive designer collaborations, and it's well-worth checking out.

H&M

H&M Home's tabletop collection looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Image credit: H&M Home My favorite thing to shop is H&M Home's striped, cotton bath towels — super soft, super durable. Image credit: H&M Home

H&M Home only seems to get better and better with each decor collection it drops, and that's frequently. And while you tend to get what you pay for from the high street retailer (in other words, I'd avoid the candles and home fragrance), there are some categories in which it really excels.

H&M's bath towels and mats, for one. Get the styles made from 100% cotton, and I'll die on the hill that they're pretty much on par with some way more expensive brands. 100% is 100% cotton. Alternatively, I've never bought into the bedding, as it's always felt a little too synthetic for me.

H&M's vases are another big yes. You can get some really statement styles for an affordable price — the kind you don't even need to put flowers in. And basically anything from the table: linens, glassware, crockery, taper candles, even cutlery as of late.

Labour and Wait

Who would have thought that knife maintenance could look so good? (Image credit: Labour and Wait)

Slightly more specific, but I walk past the Labour and Wait store in Shoreditch on the weekends and can't help but be dragged in by the allure of such aesthetically pleasing yet functional designs. It's all the proof I need that absolutely everything in your home can be stylish: from your toolbox (and tools) to your bread bin, soap dish, rubber gloves, and even scissors.

These are the things you use daily, so while you could, of course, find them cheaper elsewhere — on Amazon, perhaps — I say it's absolutely worth the investment. They'll look better, last longer, and be a daily reminder that life is beautiful. Plus, Labour and Wait is the best place for gifts if you've got someone who likes to cook in your life (lucky you).

La Redoute

La Redoute's homewares have that effortless French aesthetic so many of us love. (Image credit: La Redoute)

When it comes to smaller homewares, La Redoute has been one of my favorite home decor brand discoveries since moving to the UK. In particular, it's AM.PM collection has me in a chokehold — yes, the pieces retail slightly higher than others on the site, but there are regular sales and discount codes, so wait for them.

And while I regularly fall for the small furnishings — things for the table, cushions, throws, lamps, random sculptural objets — lately, the larger furniture pieces have been really impressing me, too. I'm talking chests of drawers, bookcases, modular wardrobe systems, consoles, and even garden seating. The recent launch of La Redoute's own sofas in the UK caused quite a stir, too.

Price-wise, it's generally more expensive than Habitat, and pretty comparable to the likes of John Lewis, but you'll get a far more 'fashionable' design out of it.

M&S

M&S is officially cool again, especially when it comes to homewares and furniture. (Image credit: M&S)

It's official: M&S is cool again, and particularly when it comes to homewares. In case you've missed it, the lighting as of late has been an absolute standout, but you also can't go wrong with M&S's Pure Linen bedding. Livingetc's bedding expert Luke Arthur Wells tested it and said, "It's less than half the price of some of the luxury bedding brands, and after putting it to the test, I'd say the quality is comparable." (I'd also trust M&S for pillows, bedding inserts, and toppers, etc.)

In terms of small furnishings and accessories, the aesthetic typically leans more neutral and timeless, but that's not to say boring — just a bit more grown-up than some of the other home decor brands on this list. M&S is for the hard-working, everyday homewares you'll never tire of.

Next

You might need to search for it, but there are plenty of goodies to be found at Next. (Image credit: Next)

Next is honestly one of my favorite home decor brands because there is so much on the site, and you often have to really go digging to find the best pieces. It's almost the same rush as finding something at a garage sale or antique market. Almost.

So, don't be dismayed by the bow-shaped bedside table or Arsenal football team-themed bedding; keep scrolling until you find its mix-and-match lighting range, its tableware, and surprisingly stylish storage solutions.

But where I really think Next comes into its own is in the furniture department. I recently wrote about this freestanding banquette seat, and the response was a resounding 'yes'. Equally, Next's sofas (I sat on the Sumptuous Deep Relaxed Sit 3-Seater Sofa, and it was delicious) and sofa beds (the Plush Chenille Moss Green Watson Sofa Bed has hidden storage) are big hitters. Plus, there are heaps of clever pieces with hidden storage or multiple purposes; you just have to commit to looking for them.

Selfridges

Selfridges is your one-stop-shop when it comes to all the coolest homeware brands. (Image credit: Serax via Selfridges)

Selfridges is often my first port of call when shopping for everything and anything because there is just so much on offer, and from all the coolest home decor brands (and beyond). It's particularly good if you're looking for home appliances that still feel aesthetic — coffee machines, toasters, kettles, etc. — and its gift guides are also always so well curated.

It's a one-stop shop for discovering what's new from all the best brands (HAY, Le Creuset, Diptyque, Ralph Lauren Home), and even stocks exclusive homewares from some harder-to-get international brands, like Fellow Coffee. There is so much to shop for, and my only advice would be that quantities tend to be smaller (or move much quicker), so don't sit on an order for too long, or you might miss out.

Six the Residence.

Six the Residence stocks a small edit of beds, as well as chairs, ottomans, and more. (Image credit: Six the Residence)

If I had to choose one brand to exclusively furnish my home with for the rest of forever, it would be Six the Residence. It's a tight edit (only furniture, no decor), but my gosh, every single piece is exceptional; the perfect blend of old-world charm meets a modern sensibility (think tapestries, marble, and sleek metalwork).

And the prices reflect the quality — it has an upholstery workshop in the UK, so a lot is made locally (and therefore comes with quick delivery). To give you a good gauge, the quality and finishes compare to those of Soho Home easily.

In terms of what I'd shop specifically, the new collaboration with No.17 House is stunning and captures a lived-in elegance.

Soho Home

Shopping at Soho Home makes your space feel like an expensive hotel. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Soho Home is another aspirational home decor brand I swoon over regularly, but unfortunately, its higher price point makes it almost as exclusive as its associated members' club. That said, if you're looking to invest in quality furniture, it's worth considering, for sure.

Livingetc's Design Lab stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou used to source furniture from Soho Home for clients regularly, and says the cabinets, consoles, and storage units are definitely well worth the investment. The intricate design details (look at the complex silhouettes, profiles, and joinery) and quality of materials (often sourced from artisans across the world) more than justify the higher price point.

Soho Home's lighting collection is also worth a look, and has repeatedly and shamelessly been duped by more affordable home decor brands. That said, while its tableware and smaller styling pieces are also ridiculously beautiful, you can probably get away with something similar for way less elsewhere.

Trove by Studio Duggan

Trove's furniture, especially for the bedroom, is beautiful, and beautifully made. (Image credit: TROVE by Studio Duggan)

Livingetc's global brand director, Sarah Spiteri, sourced all the beds in her home from Trove by Studio Duggan, and raves about the experience and quality of the product. Pieces are handmade in the Cotswolds, and you can choose from Trove's range of fabrics (which includes stunning mohairs and Pierre Frey linens) or specify your own. It's worth noting, though, that customization often means long lead times, and that's the case here, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Sarah's also bought bedside tables (currently in her children's room), which she says have held up nicely — even against scribbles and stickers — so although furniture from this home decor brand is definitely an investment, you can check out confidently, knowing that it's built and designed to last.

West Elm

The West Elm x Pierce and Ward collaboration is on of my favorites of late. (Image credit: West Elm)

If I could afford it, I'd have way more West Elm furniture and home decor in my home. The brand's pieces generally feel like heirlooms — both in terms of style and durability. It's a little more contemporary than its sister site, Pottery Barn, with a more mid-century lean, and definitely not so much about trends, which I quite like. These are sound investments that'll last you a lifetime.

In terms of what I'd shop from specifically, West Elm's collaboration with US design studio Pierce and Ward is a particular standout (wow, wow, wow, I'll take one of everything, please and thank you).

Its decor and soft furnishings are also lovely, though quite pricey, but West Elm's furniture and lighting are where it really shines, I think. There is also quite an extensive range of faux plants and flowers, if that's your vibe, and I swear Pottery Barn does this best, so West Elm can't be far off, either.

West Elm also has good sales (at the time of writing, there is currently 30% off select items), so if you're looking to shop, it's worth holding out for a discount.

Westwing

Westwing is one of Europe's coolest home decor brands, and now you can shop it in the UK. (Image credit: Westwing)

You may not have heard of Westwing before, and you'd be forgiven. The home decor brand only just launched in the UK in late February. And while I haven't actually had the chance to feel or see anything up close yet (don't worry — I've got something on the way), the fact that the UK is its 23rd market across Europe is a pretty good sign.

It was started by former ELLE and ELLE Decoration Germany editor, Delia Lachance, as a 'shoppable magazine' back in 2011, and has grown into Europe's favorite online design destination, stocking all the best home decor brands (think Ferm Living, Marimekko, Anna + Nina, Les Ottomans, and Sabre). But it's the Westwing collection that I'm most excited about here — with its cool modern minimalist aesthetic.

The lighting looks particularly unique, and while it's not cheap, it's pretty well priced for what it is. Elsewhere, the sofas and wider seating range also look great, and there are loads of marble pieces (both furniture and home decor) if that's your thing.

Zara Home

Zara Home's home fragrances should not be missed. Image credit: Zara Home The home decor brand has a modern, minimalist look. Image credit: Zara Home

A quick scroll through Zara Home's range and it's hard to believe it's part of the high-street brand we all know and love. It has a very minimalist, expensive-looking European-esque effortlessness to its home decor and furniture offering (yes, there is furniture, and very nice furniture at that).

The lighting goes viral, the vases look like they've been sourced from far-flung lands, and the mirrors give serious Soho Home vibes. It's even recently been able to make gym furniture and accessories look aesthetic, while its cleaning products put all the plastic bottles squished under my kitchen sink to serious shame. (That said, I can't personally attest to the quality of either — but they sure look good.)

Zara Home's home fragrances are worth a sniff, too. "They smell very elevated, and it doesn't hurt that they're super pretty," Livingetc's Amiya Baratan (who writes about everything fragrance-related) tells me. The Amber Vanilla scent is her favorite. "It's just so well balanced," she says.



But, of course, this list is in no way exhaustive. I also regularly visit Toast, IKEA, Mango Home, and Matilda Goad, and you'd be surprised what you can find at the likes of Dunelm and Dusk. Plus, there's Oliver Bonas if you really like color.

Don't want to have to look for homewares yourself? Fair enough — head to The Fifty, my edit of the best 50 things to shop for this spring.