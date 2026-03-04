We're almost halfway through Ramadan, and if you're craving a change of scenery from your own kitchen table or your go-to iftar spot, then you're in luck. That's right: this is your sign to venture out into London's most stylish restaurants, whether you're breaking your fast solo, with loved ones, or even looking to do so while meeting new people.

It's safe to say there's no shortage of coveted culinary addresses in London: from quiet neighborhood eats and buzzy street food coves to the trendiest menus, there's always something for everyone in the British capital.

But much to my surprise, finding Halal restaurants with Iftar menus that also wow you from the moment you step inside was a trickier undertaking. You've landed in the right place, though — I've done the work so you don't have to. Just take your pick from three of the most beautiful London restaurants to break the fast in, book a table, and treat yourself to a different kind of experience this Ramadan.

1. Ladeed Pop-Up at The Pilgrm Lounge

"The Pilgrm has such a distinct, soulful character," chef Nargisse Benkabbou said of the hosting location for Ladeed, adding that "there's a shared appreciation for design and storytelling that made this partnership feel completely organic." (Image credit: The Pilgrm)

Where & When: 25 London St, Tyburnia, London W2 1HH. To March 7

Ladeed is a Moroccan kitchen pop-up taking place in a beautiful boutique hotel in Paddington, with a Victorian staircase and eclectic antique decor that makes you stop and wonder about its backstory. The Pilgrm hotel's lounge is where guests or stopper-bys can enjoy a drink or a delicious brunch on most days; however, until March 7 between 6 and 9:30 PM, it's been transformed into a hub for rich Maghrebi cuisine, Ladeed. Translating to "delicious" in Moroccan Arabic, this pop-up menu was created by chef Nargisse Benkabbou, whom I had the pleasure of meeting when I tried out her uplifting, modern take on Morocco's traditional plates.

"The Pilgrm has such a distinct, soulful character," she said of the hosting location for Ladeed, adding that "there's a shared appreciation for design and storytelling that made this partnership feel completely organic." I can't help but agree.

"The soul of my cooking is obviously Morocco, but I always aim to innovate and surprise," the Ladeed creator told me when I met her at The Pilgrm. (Image credit: The Pilgrm)

The dim lighting and comfortable leather armchairs felt like I was sinking into a world far away from the bustling streets of London, and our conversation quickly revolved around the art pieces around us. The charming lounge the experience is hosted in lacks no charm: dotted with hand-drawn portraits, hanging plants, and chairs in different patterns and materials, it begs to be discovered and touched.

As a Casablanca-born and raised, I truly consider this a must-visit. Don't miss out on the Msemen with Harissa butter as a starter, and definitely don't skip out on the tea-flavored chocolate and vanilla ice cream dessert. The interiors are cozy and warm, the menu is authentic yet innovative enough for it to rewrite my experience of Moroccan food, and it's a great place to gather with friends or treat yourself to a solo Iftar.

Book your table for Ladeed at The Pilgrm Lounge.

2. Bombay Bustle

Every detail of Bombay Bustle serves the escape from the busy London streets to the bustling alleys of Mumbai. (Image credit: Bombay Bustle)

Where: 29 Maddox St, London W1S 2PA

There are very few restaurants that do Iftar justice like Bombay Bustle. This year, Indian American fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi and her new cooking book, Ammi's Kitchen, took over the Mayfair hotspot to bring a true feast to its tables. From the moment you get in, you feel transported elsewhere, as if sitting in one of the Indian railway carriages that inspired the eatery's design. Here, every detail serves the escape from the busy London streets to the bustling alleys of Mumbai.

I was especially taken by the walls, either adorned by a gorgeous mint green wallpaper in the carriage, rosy tonal split walls in the dining room, or lime-washed seafoam green like in the bar. The distinct design offers a cohesive look and feel, while still giving each of these rooms its moment to shine.

For Iftar, Indian American fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi takes over the kitchen of Bombay Bustle in London's Mayfair with family-inspired recipes taken from her Ammi's Kitchen cooking book. (Image credit: Steven Joyce)

Bombay Bustle celebrates the memories that food holds in such a vibrant culture, and the Ramadan feast is a collection of heirloom recipes passed down in Pernia Qureshi's family, which perfectly reflects the storytelling of the restaurant's decor. You can either choose the set feast or have your pick from Ammi's Kitchen menu. Either way, the Chicken Kali Mirch and Mutton Seekh Kebab are a must-try. Rich flavors, a diverse plate selection, and stunningly elevated interiors really make this an Iftar to remember.

Book your table at Bombay Bustle.

3. Aram by Imad

(Image credit: Harriet Langford. Courtesy of Aram)

Where: Strand, Greater, London WC2R 1LA

If you, like me, are always in the mood for Middle Eastern food, then I'm sure Aram by Imad in Somerset House, the first permanent London eatery of Syrian restaurateur Imad Alarnab, who arrived in the UK as a refugee in 2015 after fleeing the war in his homecountry, will feel extra satisfying. This Iftar season, the address is offering a Syrian menu with Levantine influences that celebrates the chef's brave story and cultural customs in a series of collaborative supper clubs held in Salamlik, the private dining space of Aram by Imad.

The initiative, which comes after his first trip to Damascus in a decade, comprises a selection of sharing plates standing for reconnection and rich history. The next supper club is hosted in collaboration with NGO Saffron Kitchen Project on March 5, and aids the creation of community through food for displaced and vulnerable people.

The Iftar supper club at Aram by Imad means shared Middle Eastern delicacies, connections, and memories worth treasuring. (Image credit: Aram by Imad)

Although the menu differs each time, the flavors remain authentic to Middle Eastern cuisine, and the familial atmosphere will trick you into thinking you're breaking your fast with your loved ones. Candlelit tables, artisanal glass lighting, chartreuse green walls, and terracotta touches all add a warming ambiance to the Iftar. It's the type of place I'd go to time and time again, as I'm definitely eager to discover more of the menu. And if you're joining the supper club alone, you will leave with newfound connections worth cultivating in the future.

Book your table at Aram by Imad.

