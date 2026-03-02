Okay, Dunelm's Expensive-Looking Orb Coffee Table Made Me Double-Take — For Real Marble, the Price Is Unbeatable
It looks way more pricey than it actually is. I'm predicting this to be an instant sell-out, so move quickly
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
One of the perks of my job is that I get to spend a lot of time 'shopping' for homewares and furniture. For that reason, I can confidently say that I'm pretty well-versed in what's on offer at most online retailers. Now and again, I come across something that stops my scroll and makes me double back. Something like Dunelm's new Buffie Coffee Table, which is made from real marble and real wood, and retails for just £449.
Sure, just shy of £450 is certainly nothing to scoff at, but considering it's made with a real marble top (that's also available in two other colorways) and not a veneer, compared to similar styles on the market, it's unbeatable — trust me, I've checked. And then there's the silhouette to consider. We've seen the orb design at Soho Home for a few seasons now, but that's not to say its popularity is in any way waning. (In fact, I'd argue the opposite, especially now we're seeing it come through at a more affordable price point.)
Ball-footed furniture (sometimes also referred to as 'bun' feet) has been a big interior design trend over the last few years, but this supersized approach feels weightier, something I often associate with more expensive or more luxurious designs. But excitingly, Dunelm's Buffie Coffee Table proves that that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.
Combining spherical feet made from a warm-toned mango wood with a real slab of marble on top, every one of these coffee tables will be slightly different, thanks to its unique veining. The dark cherry red would be my first choice, as it taps into the latest color trends that lean towards bold, dramatic burgundy reds.
If you're more hesitant about committing to color, this brown colorway feels the most timeless and will work no matter your design style. Dunelm's website lists that delivery could be within days for just £9.95, but you can also organize a date that works for you — it doesn't get much more convenient than that.
Shop Stylish Alternatives
If you can't quite justify £449 for such a trend-led design, Dunelm also sells the same silhouette but in all-timber, for just £399. Choose between this lighter finish or the Buffie Coffee Table in a dark mango wood for something with slightly more depth.
If you're looking for a coffee table that will add a bit more visual weight to your living space, this orb coffee table design from Next achieves this by positioning the spheres closer together. It's a similar size to Dunelm's design and also made with mango wood and real marble, but comes at a higher price point (further proving what a deal Dunelm's Buffie Coffee Table is).
If you're looking to invest, you can't go past Soho Home when it comes to orb coffee tables. This luxurious design is carved entirely from polished Spanish Dark Emperador marble, which has a lovely earthy-brown color. It's worth noting that this piece weighs 254kg, so it's a big commitment all-round.
Like the orb design, but need something a bit lighter? Perhaps to balance out a bulkier sofa. This acacia wood coffee table from John Lewis is worth considering. It's at a far better price point, and reviews mention it's "Very heavy but looks fabulous," though it "could probably do with adding a sealant on it to protect it." Readily available on Amazon.
An alternative to marble, this orb coffee table by Barker & Stonehouse features similar mango wood spherical feet but with a travertine top. It weighs just 41kg, and is a similar size to Dunelm's, at 30cm high and 80cm wide. Travertine is a great option if you're looking to add a bit of texture to your space.
If you're looking for something quick and cheap, Amazon is always a good place to check, and a quick search landed me on this oval coffee table. The white melamine surface claims to be scratch and water-resistant, but it certainly won't last as long as stone. It's also slightly bigger, measuring 116cm wide and 33.5cm high.
Once you've picked your design, the next step is learning how to style a coffee table properly — there are some clever tricks to getting it just right.
Want to read more like this? Make sure you sign up to Livingetc's newsletter to have all the latest in design delivered straight to your inbox.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.