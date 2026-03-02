One of the perks of my job is that I get to spend a lot of time 'shopping' for homewares and furniture. For that reason, I can confidently say that I'm pretty well-versed in what's on offer at most online retailers. Now and again, I come across something that stops my scroll and makes me double back. Something like Dunelm's new Buffie Coffee Table, which is made from real marble and real wood, and retails for just £449.

Sure, just shy of £450 is certainly nothing to scoff at, but considering it's made with a real marble top (that's also available in two other colorways) and not a veneer, compared to similar styles on the market, it's unbeatable — trust me, I've checked. And then there's the silhouette to consider. We've seen the orb design at Soho Home for a few seasons now, but that's not to say its popularity is in any way waning. (In fact, I'd argue the opposite, especially now we're seeing it come through at a more affordable price point.)

Ball-footed furniture (sometimes also referred to as 'bun' feet) has been a big interior design trend over the last few years, but this supersized approach feels weightier, something I often associate with more expensive or more luxurious designs. But excitingly, Dunelm's Buffie Coffee Table proves that that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.

Dunelm Buffie Coffee Table in Cherry Red £449 at Dunelm Combining spherical feet made from a warm-toned mango wood with a real slab of marble on top, every one of these coffee tables will be slightly different, thanks to its unique veining. The dark cherry red would be my first choice, as it taps into the latest color trends that lean towards bold, dramatic burgundy reds. Dunelm Buffie Coffee Table in Green £449 at Dunelm For something a little more subtle, but still colorful, the green marble feels like a timeless option. Even though it feels supersized thanks to its feet, this coffee table measures just 31cm high and x 88cm wide, so wouldn't overwhelm a smaller living space. Dunelm Buffie Coffee Table in Brown £449 at Dunelm If you're more hesitant about committing to color, this brown colorway feels the most timeless and will work no matter your design style. Dunelm's website lists that delivery could be within days for just £9.95, but you can also organize a date that works for you — it doesn't get much more convenient than that.

Once you've picked your design, the next step is learning how to style a coffee table properly — there are some clever tricks to getting it just right.

