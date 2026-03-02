Okay, Dunelm's Expensive-Looking Orb Coffee Table Made Me Double-Take — For Real Marble, the Price Is Unbeatable

It looks way more pricey than it actually is. I'm predicting this to be an instant sell-out, so move quickly

One of the perks of my job is that I get to spend a lot of time 'shopping' for homewares and furniture. For that reason, I can confidently say that I'm pretty well-versed in what's on offer at most online retailers. Now and again, I come across something that stops my scroll and makes me double back. Something like Dunelm's new Buffie Coffee Table, which is made from real marble and real wood, and retails for just £449.

Sure, just shy of £450 is certainly nothing to scoff at, but considering it's made with a real marble top (that's also available in two other colorways) and not a veneer, compared to similar styles on the market, it's unbeatable — trust me, I've checked. And then there's the silhouette to consider. We've seen the orb design at Soho Home for a few seasons now, but that's not to say its popularity is in any way waning. (In fact, I'd argue the opposite, especially now we're seeing it come through at a more affordable price point.)

Ball-footed furniture (sometimes also referred to as 'bun' feet) has been a big interior design trend over the last few years, but this supersized approach feels weightier, something I often associate with more expensive or more luxurious designs. But excitingly, Dunelm's Buffie Coffee Table proves that that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.

Once you've picked your design, the next step is learning how to style a coffee table properly — there are some clever tricks to getting it just right.

