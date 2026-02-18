This Clever 'Sofa Armrest Table' Means You Can Skip a Side Table Altogether — It's A Huge Space-Saver in Tighter Spaces

Lounging without leaving the sofa has never been easier, thanks to this nifty sofa accessory

Lilith Hudson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A natural sofa with a wooden arm rest tray table
(Image credit: Castlery)

I'm not a big bed rotting fan, but I am a committed couch potato. There's nothing I love more than a day when I don't have to leave my sofa, with drinks, snacks, and the TV remote all within arm's reach. That said, I'm never keen to sacrifice style for convenience. If I’m going to keep my essentials close, it has to be done in a way that enhances — not undermines — my living room’s aesthetic.

Luckily, I've found just the thing, and it comes in the form of a genius little sofa armrest table from Castlery. Living in a compact annex means I’m constantly on the lookout for smart, space-saving solutions that help streamline my setup, and this is easily the best alternative to a traditional side table I’ve come across. With its sturdy tabletop, built-in pocket, and seamless fit over the arm of the sofa, it feels less like a gimmick and more like a design-forward accessory.

We don't really give much thought to the armrest when buying a sofa, but this clever add-on makes a strong case for reconsidering its potential. We’ve gladly left the era of bulky sofas with built-in cup holders in the rearview; now it's time to welcome something altogether more refined — the rise of the sofa armrest table.

Of course, not all sofas are created equal. If your sofa has a different silhouette or armrests that aren't going to be compatible with Castlery's sofa armrest table, you'll be pleased to hear there are alternatives out there for you. I've scoured the internet to find the most stylish options.

Sometimes, the best storage solutions are the simplest ones, and sofa armrest tables prove exactly that. They don't demand extra floor space or disrupt your layout — they simply rethink what’s already there. By turning an overlooked armrest into a hardworking surface, they prove that good design isn’t about adding more, but about making better use of what you have.

Not keen on buying into an extra piece of furniture? If you're in the market for a new sofa, be sure to browse the best couches with storage already included, because who doesn't want a sofa that's stylish, versatile, and multi-functional all at once?

TOPICS
Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.