When it comes to our living rooms, it can be hard to know which pieces of furniture we really need and which are just taking up space without really adding anything. This becomes particularly vital to consider in smaller spaces, where each item plays a key role, and clutter can start to cause mayhem.

You will want your sofa, of course, as well as a coffee table, some storage space, and a footstool. But what if I told you that three of those things could all be rolled into one, without sacrificing functionality or fashion? This is where Next’s Flinton Storage Footstool comes in — offering three different functions wrapped up in one very beautiful mid-century-inspired design.

Just like clever chairs with hidden storage, this piece, upholstered in a soft, moss green chenille fabric, can be used both as a table and a stool, which can be placed in front of your sofa for resting your legs. Plus, the lid lifts up to offer ample storage space inside. And better news? It comes in different sizes and fabric finishes, too.

Next Plush Chenille Moss Green Flinton Large Wooden Storage Footstool £275 at Next UK This upholstered coffee table combines soft, plush chenille fabric with wood detailing. With a height of 43cm and a width of 100cm, it's the perfect size for use as a coffee table and a footstool, while the handy storage capability is another bonus. The moss green fabric offers a pop of color without being too overpowering, and the metal finishings add another touch of class. It also comes in a smaller size for those with more compact living spaces. Next Soft Velvet Rust Brown Flinton Large Wooden Storage Footstool £250 at Next UK The rust brown version pairs beautifully with the metal detailing on the legs. Match with similar colored furniture, or pair it with neutrals for this footstool to serve as a statement piece in your space. Use the space inside the table to store blankets, games, or even magazines (ahem, Livingetc) to enjoy while resting your legs on top. Next Vintaged Faux Leather Light Brown Flinton Small Wooden Storage Footstool £175 at Next UK This faux leather option comes in a smaller size, ideal for living rooms with less space or even offices. The height remains the same, but the width (66cm) and depth (50cm) are slightly more compact for differing needs. The brown material brings a vintage vibe to any space, and would work best for those seeking a touch of the traditional with a modern twist.

But perhaps you're looking for something a little more contemporary? Or with a slightly different vibe? The good news is that there are plenty of different versions of this storage idea out there. Here are a few of my favorites I've found.

IKEA Valtorp Bench With Storage/Samsala Dark Yellow-Green £179 at IKEA This green bench is sturdy and stylish, while offering soft padding which makes it a versatile piece able to work as a table, footstool, storage — or all three. The chic green color is on trend this year, and the metal frame not only adds to the look, but reinforces the shape of the bench, which seats two people. Meanwhile, the lid is helped by a gas spring, making it easy to open and close. Next Soft Marl Ochre Yellow Ashton Upholstered Storage Stool £155 at Next UK If you’re looking for a smaller coffee table that you can also store items in, this pill-shaped storage stool is perfect. The bright color would add a bold pop to any room, while the flip top doubles as a tray — allowing you to turn it from a table to a stool in seconds. Dunelm Max Velvet Storage Footstool £189 at Dunelm This green footstool, upholstered in a plush velvet fabric, comes equipped with a handy compartment for storage. The button tufting and natural wooden legs means the item gives off a traditional air, combined with modern elegance. It could also serve as extra seating, having been tested to golf up to 100kg of weight. John Lewis & Partners Classic Storage Footstool in Green Stripe £249 at John Lewis With its clean, boxy shape, this footstool offers refinement paired with convenience, thanks to the storage space. The striped fabric and shaped wooden feet mean this item would work well amongst other neutrals, wooden furniture, or contrasting with an antique-inspired patterned rug. Habitat Adeline Round Coffee Table in Cream £120 at Habitat UK This coffee table, which doubles as a footstool and storage space, is made from a luxurious-feeling boucle fabric. The turnover lid conveniently allows you to flip the padded cushion top — ideal for resting your feet on — into a light oak-look tray in seconds, offering you flair and function in one. Dunelm Zoe Pinstripe Fabric Square Storage Footstool £199 at Dunelm Upholstered in a cotton blend fabric, this footstool doubles as a coffee table and storage. The elegant neutral pinstripes would work well paired with creams and beiges, while the square design and wooden legs make this a timeless piece that could remain a chic part of your living room for years to come.

So you’ve sorted your living room’s hybrid table-stool-storage, but still feel something is missing from the room? A rug could be the answer to your troubles, as they work well as a design highlight while also offering a functional use. If you’re seeking the right one for your home, there are six rug trends worth knowing in 2026 , from tufted textures to graphic prints.