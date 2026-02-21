Finally — I've Found a 'Triple Threat' Coffee Table That Could Also Be a Comfortable Footstool, All While Storing My Extra Throws and Blankets

Did I mention this small space-saviour also oozes with mid-century style?

Ella Kipling's avatar
By
published
in Features
mid-century style storage ottoman from Next in living room
(Image credit: Next)

When it comes to our living rooms, it can be hard to know which pieces of furniture we really need and which are just taking up space without really adding anything. This becomes particularly vital to consider in smaller spaces, where each item plays a key role, and clutter can start to cause mayhem.

You will want your sofa, of course, as well as a coffee table, some storage space, and a footstool. But what if I told you that three of those things could all be rolled into one, without sacrificing functionality or fashion? This is where Next’s Flinton Storage Footstool comes in — offering three different functions wrapped up in one very beautiful mid-century-inspired design.

Just like clever chairs with hidden storage, this piece, upholstered in a soft, moss green chenille fabric, can be used both as a table and a stool, which can be placed in front of your sofa for resting your legs. Plus, the lid lifts up to offer ample storage space inside. And better news? It comes in different sizes and fabric finishes, too.

But perhaps you're looking for something a little more contemporary? Or with a slightly different vibe? The good news is that there are plenty of different versions of this storage idea out there. Here are a few of my favorites I've found.

So you’ve sorted your living room’s hybrid table-stool-storage, but still feel something is missing from the room? A rug could be the answer to your troubles, as they work well as a design highlight while also offering a functional use. If you’re seeking the right one for your home, there are six rug trends worth knowing in 2026, from tufted textures to graphic prints.

Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.